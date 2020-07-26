Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advertising

  1. 1. ADVERTISING
  2. 2. Your showcase https://ajooweb.com Il tuo negozio With a new formula you can have a space to promote yourself through our platform that stands out to also offer the opportunity to self-ﬁnance the activation of the chosen space. We have a community of afﬁliates interested in visiting the activities because they are encouraged and rewarded daily. Promote your business, choose the preferred space (Banner) on our platform to have more visibility and reach thousands of new potential customers, they will be able to visit your website or your real store daily. You will discover an alternative way to promote your company pending the launch of the afﬁliate commercial circuit.
  3. 3. Your store Your Store A showcase for your business, you can display your logo to be visible online and reach potential customers anywhere in the world.
  4. 4. Your page When a person clicks on the advertising banner of your business, it will be directed to your website and if you do not yet have an online presence, we will show the public a page dedicated to your company with the name of your business, logo, address, mail, telephone, etc. Don't have a website? You will not have to worry, a page dedicated to you will be built and opened, you will have to provide us with your data to be visible to the public.
  5. 5. Why are we sure you will receive numerous visits? Our afﬁliates are rewarded for visiting our advertisers' pages or website by receiving a daily reward.
  6. 6. You can choose the banner that best suits your needs and you can activate it for a period that can vary from one month to one year. Your space Your Store Banner Premium Banner Plus Your Store
  7. 7. YourStore Shopping center We are creating a new platform where commercial activities will have an extraordinary opportunity, this is only the ﬁrst phase where you can make yourself known by our afﬁliates and not only, you will soon discover how you can acquire new potential customers wherever they are in the world and attract them with a new strategy that can trigger a disruptive economic return.
  8. 8. Adventure / Island With the activation of any Banner (Premium / Plus) the advertiser will receive a free account and will be able to generate Anda credits daily. The ADVENTURE or ISLAND account will be activated within 24 hours of the completion of the activation of the advertising banner. ! ) Free account BANNER PROMOTION
  9. 9. Free account With the activation of an advertising space (Premium) the advertiser will receive an ADVENTURE account for free, while with the activation of the Plus space he will receive an ISLAND account. Free account BANNER PROMOTION
  10. 10. di un nuovo Banner Share and Invite Share with other businesses, invite your friends to join the Ajooweb idea, for each new Banner activated by a new business you can receive a Bonus in your digital wallet that can go up to 300 Anda for each activation. With the use of the platform, the advertiser will also be able to receive numerous beneﬁts, in addition to the visibility that it will have within our community, it will be able to self-ﬁnance the advertising space and totally reduce the activation cost. Your advertising
  11. 11. Why join? ✓ More visibility ✓ Self-funded banner ✓ New potential customers ✓ Free Ajooweb account ✓ Create a monthly income ✓ More visibility You will become part of a new circuit with a new showcase in the world. ✓ Self-funded banner By using our platform, you can generate credits daily to self-ﬁnance the activation of your advertising banner. ✓ New customers By entering the Ajooweb circuit you will have the certainty of reaching new potential customers because they are incentivized by our aﬃliate program. ✓ Free Ajooweb account You will receive an ADVENTURE / ISLAND account for free. ✓ Monthly income Using the platform will allow you to generate credits on a daily basis, sharing the idea with other businesses will allow you to receive numerous Bonuses for each new activation of a Banner. (Advertising space)
  12. 12. Banner price list € 99 (1 month)… € 180 (3 months).. € 270 (6 months).. € 360 (12 months) Free Account island ADVENTURE You can choose the Banner Premium or Plus, the size and duration of the exhibition period will offer you options with a wide choice of solutions. Your Store * During the activation phase of the advertising space, company data will be required for the issue of the commercial invoice. € 299 (1 month)… € 600 (3 months).. € 900 (6 months).. € 1200 (12 months) Plus Premium Premium Plus Free Account Your Store
  13. 13. Bonus Banner Plus Banner BONUS € 299 (1 month) 50 € 600 (3 months) 120 € 900 (6 months) 200 € 1200 (12 months) 300 PremiumBanner BONUS € 99 (1 month) 20 € 180 (3 months) 30 € 270 (6 months) 40 € 360 (12 months) 60 How much can you generate with a report? In the tab we summarize the various options, with reductions for exhibitions that will last longer than a month. All proﬁles (BASIC, ADVENTURE, ISLAND) will receive the direct bonus of the same amount, while the indirect one will be calculated based on the Rank Position. Banner activation bonus Your Store Your Store
  14. 14. https://ajooweb.com Contact: support@ajooweb.com

