Adherence in growth hormone therapy & approach to improve it!!

ABDULMOEIN AL-AGHA, MBBS,DCH, FRCPH)UK( PROFESSOR & PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGIST AAGHA@KAU.EDU.SA Adherence to GH therapy & a...
Overview • Introduction to GH therapy. • Challenges of GH therapy. • Factors of poor response to GH treatment. • Factors c...
GH therapy • The treatment for children with growth hormone deficiency has significantly developed since its first uses fr...
Targets of GH Therapy Albertson Wikland, Horm Res 2012
Effects of GH Therapy in Children
GH Therapy • The recommended GH dose is calculated based on body weight & vary according to specific condition (i.e. dose ...
Challenges in GH Therapy WHY OTHER CHILDREN MUCH TALLER THAN ME?
• Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is one of the most important endocrine treatable causes of short stature. • Variability ...
Factors influencing the response to GH? • Indication of GH therapy ( GH Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, SGA…). • Age of start...
• Optimization of GH therapy is a prime challenge in the treatment of GHD. • It requires evaluation of the response of an ...
The existence of non-responder phenotypes, commonly due to lack of therapeutic compliance, can pose severe limitations reg...
Non Adherence • Non adherence rates in the setting of long-term medication regimens average only 50%. • Poor adherence has...
Significant proportion of patients are poor responders
Factors associated with GH poor Adherence • Daily subcutaneous injection. • Long-term treatment (for many years). • Comple...
Adherence to GH Therapy • Poor adherence to GH therapy is more common than we think !!
Solutions
Strategies • As no method can directly assess the adherence to GH treatment, the simplest & most efficacious means of dete...
Suggestions for the management of non-adherence in GHD children treated with GH • Non-aggressively interview the patient &...
Education & Motivation • Educational interventions that explain the importance of GH treatment & final outcomes are consid...
GH Device • Recent evaluations of patient, caregiver and healthcare professional preferences for growth hormone administra...
Electronic autoinjector device • In 2007, an electronic autoinjector device (easypod™, Merck Serono S.A., Geneva, Switzerl...
Easypod™, Merck Serono S.A., Geneva, Switzerland
Genotropin® GoQuick®: Pre-set dosing  Allows the correct dose to be given every time  Gives patients reassurance that th...
Genotropin® GoQuick®: Available in two doses • GoQuick is available in two doses and comes in two different colours to rep...
Once-Weekly Administration of Sustained-Release Growth • Available rhGH products require subcutaneous injection 6 - 7 time...
Ascendis Pharma Announces Once-weekly TransCon™ Growth Hormone Demonstrated Superiority on Primary Endpoint Compared to a ...
Conclusions • GH therapy requires daily injections over many years and compliance can be difficult to sustain. • As growth...
Conclusions • Patients and parents should be actively encouraged and educated to carefully adhere to prescribed therapeuti...
Thanks
Adherence in growth hormone therapy & approach to improve it!!
  1. 1. ABDULMOEIN AL-AGHA, MBBS,DCH, FRCPH)UK( PROFESSOR & PEDIATRIC ENDOCRINOLOGIST AAGHA@KAU.EDU.SA Adherence to GH therapy & approaches to improve !!
  2. 2. Overview • Introduction to GH therapy. • Challenges of GH therapy. • Factors of poor response to GH treatment. • Factors contributing to non adherence to GH therapy. • Strategies to improve GH treatment adherence. • Easy use of GH devices. • Near -Future long acting once weekly GH therapy.
  3. 3. GH therapy • The treatment for children with growth hormone deficiency has significantly developed since its first uses from human cadavers (1958), until the arrival of recombinant human growth hormone (1985). • The biotechnological advance has allowed an expansion in its uses due to a greater availability, as well as a greater biological safety. • Recombinant GH, is used for treatment of several conditions including: – GHD, Turner’s syndrome, idiopathic short stature, SGA, PWS, CRF & Noonan’s syndrome …….. etc.
  4. 4. Targets of GH Therapy Albertson Wikland, Horm Res 2012
  5. 5. Effects of GH Therapy in Children
  6. 6. GH Therapy • The recommended GH dose is calculated based on body weight & vary according to specific condition (i.e. dose of GHD is different from that of CRF or ISS). • In case of GHD, treatment with GH should be initiated early & be monitored by a pediatric endocrinologist every 3–6 months in order to: – verify growth velocity. – identify possible side effects. – titrating the GH dose by measuring IGF-1 & using prediction modules !!). – Checking for patients compliance (adherence).
  7. 7. Challenges in GH Therapy WHY OTHER CHILDREN MUCH TALLER THAN ME?
  8. 8. • Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is one of the most important endocrine treatable causes of short stature. • Variability in response to treatment from one child to another has been observed in the clinical practice & documented in many studies due to several endogenous & exogenous factors.
  9. 9. Factors influencing the response to GH? • Indication of GH therapy ( GH Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, SGA…). • Age of starting GH therapy. • Pubertal status. • GH dose. • GH dose titration 3-6 monthly. • Treatment adherence. • Birth Weight (SGA). • Concomitant medication. • Associated co-morbidity. • Rarely, development of GH antibodies. • Cultural believes (spreading not true side effects) • Family education and uncertain worries on side effects • Limited parents information on GH therapy.
  10. 10. • Optimization of GH therapy is a prime challenge in the treatment of GHD. • It requires evaluation of the response of an individual to the therapy. • To analyze or predict the probable amount of growth that can be expected during treatment, researchers have developed prediction models. • The second important challenge which limits the effectiveness of GH therapy is patient adherence. • A literature search has found several studies which identified that poor adherence is the major factor that reduces the effectiveness of GH therapy
  11. 11. The existence of non-responder phenotypes, commonly due to lack of therapeutic compliance, can pose severe limitations regarding effectiveness, with the corresponding economic impact for Health System.
  12. 12. Non Adherence • Non adherence rates in the setting of long-term medication regimens average only 50%. • Poor adherence has an impact on: – Suboptimal growth response – Affecting growth outcome (final adult height not reached the target height) – Future health (osteoporosis, abdominal obesity, premature atherosclerosis ….) – Economic consequences Al Herbish AS, et al. Expert Rev Endocrinol Metab 2014; 9:319–325.
  13. 13. Significant proportion of patients are poor responders
  14. 14. Factors associated with GH poor Adherence • Daily subcutaneous injection. • Long-term treatment (for many years). • Complexity of treatment device. • Age: usually young age groups (reject needles) or adolescents (rejects everything in life!!). • Individual & family dynamics. • Patient or family's understanding of treatment benefits & consequences of non-adherence. • Expensive therapy: the annual cost for a 30 kg child has been estimated as US$ 15,000 to US$ 20,000 per annum. • Cultural false believes on GH side effects.
  15. 15. Adherence to GH Therapy • Poor adherence to GH therapy is more common than we think !!
  16. 16. Solutions
  17. 17. Strategies • As no method can directly assess the adherence to GH treatment, the simplest & most efficacious means of detecting the real degree of adherence is to regularly interview the patients. • However, a single intervention is not sufficient, but several strategies should be available to reduce issues contributing to poor adherence.
  18. 18. Suggestions for the management of non-adherence in GHD children treated with GH • Non-aggressively interview the patient & his/her family in order to assess the adherence status. • Discuss the reasons for non-adherence. • To encourage patients & caregivers awareness campaigns and educational programs (deficient in our community). • If needed, change the device (Ease use devices). • Educational intervention & motivational support. • Long - Acting Growth hormone products.
  19. 19. Education & Motivation • Educational interventions that explain the importance of GH treatment & final outcomes are considered very useful to the patient &family. • Appropriate motivational support is essential to ensure that the child’s & parents’ commitment to GH treatment does not diminish over time.
  20. 20. GH Device • Recent evaluations of patient, caregiver and healthcare professional preferences for growth hormone administration devices have indicated that the most important attributes for such devices include: – ease of use – Reliability – lack of pain during injection – safety – easy steps for preparation & administration of growth hormone.
  21. 21. Electronic autoinjector device • In 2007, an electronic autoinjector device (easypod™, Merck Serono S.A., Geneva, Switzerland) was introduced for the administration of rhGH (Saizen®, Merck Serono S.A.) • Easypod is a hidden-needle autoinjector device that records: – date & time of injection. – prescribed dose (mg) – injected dose (mg) and injection status (dose setting, performed, missed or partial injection). • Owing to the electronic registration of each rhGH injection, patient adherence can be monitored accurately. • The device has been well accepted by patients, with 98% of survey respondents in one study reporting a ‘good' or ‘very good' overall impression of this device and 90% of children in another study wanting to continue using the device. Journal of Endocrinological Investigation (2019) 42:1241–1244
  22. 22. Easypod™, Merck Serono S.A., Geneva, Switzerland
  23. 23. Genotropin® GoQuick®: Pre-set dosing  Allows the correct dose to be given every time  Gives patients reassurance that the correct dose is being administered, regardless of who is injecting  Gives prescriber confidence that the correct dose is given every time, regardless of who is injecting  No daily dose setting reduces injection time and minimises mistakes
  24. 24. Genotropin® GoQuick®: Available in two doses • GoQuick is available in two doses and comes in two different colours to represent the different doses: • Helps to ensure patients can quickly identify and check they have been dispensed the correct dose • All GoQuick Pens are prepared and used in the same way BLUE: 5.3 mg somatropin PURPLE: 12 mg somatropin
  25. 25. Once-Weekly Administration of Sustained-Release Growth • Available rhGH products require subcutaneous injection 6 - 7 times a week for the entire treatment period, which may reduce the treatment compliance. • With the progress in molecular biotechnology, enabling large- scale production of recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH). • TransCon™ Growth Hormone “Ascendis Pharma” in the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency: Results of the Phase 3 height Trial (expected to go for FDA approval in April 2020).
  26. 26. Ascendis Pharma Announces Once-weekly TransCon™ Growth Hormone Demonstrated Superiority on Primary Endpoint Compared to a Daily Growth Hormone in Phase 3 heiGHt Trial for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency • The trial met its primary objective, demonstrating that TransCon hGH was observed to be non-inferior and, additionally, superior to the daily hGH on the primary endpoint of annualized height velocity (AHV) at 52 weeks • March 04, 2019 06:30 ET | Source: Ascendis Pharma A/S
  27. 27. Conclusions • GH therapy requires daily injections over many years and compliance can be difficult to sustain. • As growth hormone (GH) is expensive, non-compliance is likely to lead to suboptimal growth, at considerable cost. • Non-compliance with GH treatment is common, and associated with reduced linear growth. • Non-compliance should be considered in all patients with apparently suboptimal response to GH treatment.
  28. 28. Conclusions • Patients and parents should be actively encouraged and educated to carefully adhere to prescribed therapeutic procedures to avoid short final stature. • Encourage patients & caregivers awareness campaigns and educational programs. • Important to select easy method of GH delivery. • Educational intervention & motivational support. • Long - Acting Growth hormone products (once weekly injection) is coming in near future ‫ﷲ‬ ‫ﺷﺎء‬ ‫ان‬ , which is hopefully will improve GH adherence.
  29. 29. Thanks

