Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

5Modalities of Payment.ppt

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Competitive Strategy and Its Impact on ITC Portfolio.pdf
Competitive Strategy and Its Impact on ITC Portfolio.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

ElasticityofDemandSuply.ppt
BobMarshell1
11th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Tech...
ijscai
image (transfer pricing services).pdf
Siddharth897424
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
QNBFS Daily Market Report April 11, 2023
QNB Group
Professional Accounting Services
Accounting Mississauga
Research on export logistics of agricultural products in Ukraine during marti...
Igor Britchenko
Market-Efficiency-and-Market-Failure-pptx.pptx
nizzami
1 of 14 Ad

5Modalities of Payment.ppt

Apr. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

modalities of payment detailed

modalities of payment detailed

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

Competitive Strategy and Its Impact on ITC Portfolio.pdf
YashRajTripathi2
10 views
9 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
521 views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
34.8k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
906 views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
19.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.3k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
450 views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

ElasticityofDemandSuply.ppt
BobMarshell1
0 views
11th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Tech...
ijscai
0 views
image (transfer pricing services).pdf
Siddharth897424
0 views
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
4 views
QNBFS Daily Market Report April 11, 2023
QNB Group
3 views
Professional Accounting Services
Accounting Mississauga
0 views
Research on export logistics of agricultural products in Ukraine during marti...
Igor Britchenko
0 views
Market-Efficiency-and-Market-Failure-pptx.pptx
nizzami
2 views
GEREJE Corporate Finance - Our added Value in A&D sector - UK.pdf
Clarisse35
0 views
Unit 1 - Related Party Disclosure.pptx
ShaliniKRawani
2 views
Romania - Turkey cable.ppt
AndreiP9
3 views
Invest in UTI Hybrid Equity Fund | Hybrid Mutual Funds | UTI Mutual Fund
RinkuMishra13
3 views
CLUB DEAL - UK - 110423.pdf
Clarisse35
0 views
52. IFSCA_Development_Dec. 2022.pptx
SANTHIYAK32
0 views
Business Ethics(1).pptx
hunypink
1 view
Business English about Gojek by Khaira&Emilia.pptx
dambayovani
3 views
MANAGEMENT.pptx
MirArif14
0 views
GEREJE Corporate Finance - Our added Value in A&D sector - UK.pdf
Clarisse35
0 views
ENERGY RECOVERY FROM WASTE.pptx
ssuseree0dcb
0 views
propuesta financiera.pptx
DavidAlejandroCenPuc
0 views
ElasticityofDemandSuply.ppt
BobMarshell1
0 views
22 slides
11th International Conference of Advanced Computer Science & Information Tech...
ijscai
0 views
2 slides
image (transfer pricing services).pdf
Siddharth897424
0 views
1 slide
Debt Watch | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
iciciprumf
4 views
2 slides
QNBFS Daily Market Report April 11, 2023
QNB Group
3 views
11 slides
Professional Accounting Services
Accounting Mississauga
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.9k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.4k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.8k views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
22.9k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
16.6k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
35 slides
Advertisement

5Modalities of Payment.ppt

  1. 1. Modalities of Payment
  2. 2. Concept  Could be:  Cash: need to find sources of generating cash  Stock: estimate valuation and exchange ratio  Affects returns of shareholders  Issues:  Tactical: to get the deal done  Strategic : operational issues
  3. 3. Cash Consideration  Advantages:  Speed of getting transaction done  Liquidity: sellers usually prefer cash  Disadvantages:  Difficulty in arranging it from buyer’s viewpoint  From seller’s viewpoint:  capital gains tax is not deferred  no continuing equity interest in combined firm
  4. 4. Sources of Acquisition of Cash  Commercial banks:  Terms depend on creditworthiness of borrower/ transaction structure  Are senior, and secured  May have fixed or floating interest rates  Restrictive covenants  Investment banks:  may provide bridge loans: however, may be risky  Mostly syndicate funding  Private Equity Funds  Internal accruals or raise public equity
  5. 5. Common Stock  Procedure for issue is more time consuming  Relative P/E ratios of buyer and seller companies are to be considered  Apportionment of merger gains amongst shareholders of bidder and target firm  Convertible Preferred Stock: currently CCPS is a more common mode of issuance in PE transactions
  6. 6. Deferred Pay Securities  No return is paid to the lender for initial few years, after which servicing payments start  Helps to:  Reduce debt service burden on acquirer in early years  Assists acquirer in raising more senior funds from other lenders
  7. 7. Contingency Payments  Some payment is made initially  More future payments are linked to target achieving some financial milestones  Advantages:  Helps sort out differences of opinion about future financial prospects of target firm and hence of purchase consideration  Thus enables sharing of risks by both parties  Places golden handcuffs on owner-manager of target firm  Are of various types, a common one is base-period earnout where no. of additional shares to be issued = (excess earnings * P/E ratio)/ MPS of acquirer
  8. 8. Theories of Effect of Method of Payment on Abnormal Returns  Taxes:  cash payment does not allow tax deferment by target firm shareholders, thus extra premium may have to be paid on cash offers  However allows assets to be carried to books of acquirer on stepped up basis, thus giving it higher depreciation benefit, and lower capital gains at the time of sale  Information Effects and Signaling:  stock payment may signify that bidder’s equity is overvalued  cash payment normally sends more positive signals than stock payment
  9. 9. Other Theories  Managerial Ownership Proposition: stock offer is preferred by target to ensure its continuing control on management of combined firm; acquirer may prefer cash payment for similar reasons  Growth Opportunity Proposition: acquirer would avoid cash payment, if it has other investment opportunities to invest into  Relative Size Proposition: bigger size of target may motivate share financing by acquirer  Business Cycle Proposition: good stock market performance leads to share financing
  10. 10. Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions  Falls under the purview of Companies Act, 1956  Types:  Amalgamation in the nature of merger  Amalgamation in the nature of purchase
  11. 11. Amalgamation in the Nature of Merger: Basic Conditions  All assets and liabilities of transferor are transferred to transferee company  Shareholders with > 90% equity value of transferor become shareholders of transferee company  Consideration is paid by issue of equity shares  Business of transferor is intended to be carried on by the transferee company  No adjustment is made in book values of assets, liabilities of transferor, in the books of transferee company
  12. 12. Accounting Methods  Pooling of interest method:  Used in case of amalgamation in the nature of merger  All reserves, assets, liabilities carried at book values to combined entity’s B/S  Thus no creation of goodwill account  Purchase method:  Used in case of amalgamation in the nature of purchase  Assets/ liabilities carried at their fair values; purchase amount is proportionately allocated to them  Thus extra amount paid over value of assets, is transferred to goodwill account  All reserves (except statutory reserves) are clubbed in the equity capital, and lose their identity in the combined B/S  Amalgamation adjustment A/c is created to transfer the amount of statutory reserves
  13. 13. Tax Implications Taxable transaction  Payment by cash/ non equity form  Acquiring firm:  Assets are allowed to be carried at stepped up basis, thus higher depreciation amount claimed and lower capital gains shown on sale  Loss of net operating loss set off and tax credits  Acquired firm’s shareholders pay immediate tax, hence may demand a premium to compensate this Tax free transactions  Payment through exchange of stock  Acquiring firm:  Assets carried at book values, not stepped up basis  Benefits of net operating loss set off, tax credit carryovers, are allowed  Acquired firm’s shareholders benefit by tax deferment
  14. 14. Purchase Consideration  Lump sum method  Net Asset Method: assets (except fictitious assets) at agreed values – liabilities at agreed values  Net payment method: sum of payments made to equity, debt holders  Intrinsic value method

×