Apr 06 2020 AI Robotics Products Catalogue Bhadale IT Developers Pvt. Ltd | Bhadale Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd
Bhadale Group of Companies
AI Robotics Products catalogue Bhadale Group of Companies
Test Suite, along with case studies and detailed implementation
Bhadale group of companies ai robotics products catalogue

This is our first version of AI product delivery. We offer simple multi-agent system based package and concordance package for text mining and analysis

  1. 1. Apr 06 2020 AI Robotics Products Catalogue Bhadale IT Developers Pvt. Ltd | Bhadale Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd (registration due) Plot No. 52, Hindwadi, Belgaum, KA, India | Mobile: +91- 9741040195 | Website: TBD
  2. 2. AI Robotics Products catalogue Bhadale Group of Companies Bhadale Group of Companies Bhadale Group of Companies consists of Bhadale IT Developers Pvt. Ltd and Bhadale Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd. 1. Bhadale IT Developers Pvt. Ltd is an IT and Computer Engineering company This company provides consultation in areas of cutting edge technologies, research outsourcing, and software consultation related to data center and related engineering practices 2. Bhadale Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd is a Real estate company This company provides development of Infrastructure for IT Datacenter and allied sectors. It manages the engineering design, landscaping, civil architecture, presently serving internal projects. Bhadale Group of Companies has aggressive programs in place to serve the niche market. Bhadale Group Business Division, AI Products department AI Products department hosts various products leveraging upon latest emerging technologies. Most of our products have got a matured approach that offer full benefits and ever growth potential to the consumers. We offer scientific ways of solving the pain points of AI firms, research trials and allied industries that enable faster, easier and economical ways of managing the AI Robotics industry across major downstream, mid stream and upstream business units. We offer value added products that enable various players like researcher, scientist, trainer, and seller to get the best value from this market segment and make better profits with help of AI, automation and engineering systems that enable the user to lift heavy tasks with ease. Below are first listed products AI based Multi-agent system package: This is our in-house product that has its roots in our MS project. Concordance software for text discovery and analysis (using hash table): This is our in-house product derived from one of our mentoring sessions that has a great value in analysis of unstructured data Details of the above are put in the table below
  3. 3. AI Robotics Products catalogue Bhadale Group of Companies Product details Image courtesy (The Web), no intention for copyright infringement We have a large set of offers; few are mentioned below base images Product No Product Name Key Product features 1 AI based Multi- agent system package This is a package with all data structures required for implementing a MAS project. The image is a general high level view to show what all constitutes the MAS solution We have the complete set of files along with sample agents, process framework to design and develop agents using FIPA complaint JADE middleware. Few IDE are INGENIAS Development kit(IDK) , Amineplatform , agentTool III and JAAS, JSP, JADE
  4. 4. AI Robotics Products catalogue Bhadale Group of Companies Test Suite, along with case studies and detailed implementation guidelines. We have sample studies that are real working examples of MAS, JADE platform and related Java based cloud solutions 2 Concordance software for text discovery and analysis (using hash table) We have simple Concordance software that has the basic features and functions to read a large file and pick up specific words from the file. We leverage hash table that allows better and faster returns based on key value pair. We offer an integration service that lets you to deploy the C code, translate to another language and use that in your programs. To take this forward we help you in adding various filters of choice, transforming to required forms for analysis like bag of words, n-grams, lexical analysis, frequency distribution etc. These can be placed in-line to your data processing pipeline for big data and ML algorithms For more details, contact below: Contact Bhadale Group Pvt. Ltd CTO: Vijay Mohire, 9741040195; Email: vijaymohire@gmail.com

