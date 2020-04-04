Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Steps: Prom ional Video Steps: ● Utilize Adobe Premiere and create rough cut of promo ● Acquire royalty free music & Sound...
#FFsFs7 #EB6452 #FA2E00 #EB6031 #FFs100 2
Social Media Filters & Gifs Steps: ● Collect different ﬁlters and Gifs that can act as inspiration ● Draft 2 rounds of pot...
4
Mars Launch Trailer : StepS: ❖ Open adobe premiere pro cc ❖ Import any footage/ clips of nasa and mars ❖ edit a rough cut ...
6
Steps: Our Instagram Steps ● Set up an Instagram account ● Write about our projects in the Bio ● Create custom backgrounds...
● Sketch a few character designs ● Create the backgrounds ● Make posts about the Mission to Mars, engaging fun facts, and ...
Animated Logo StepS: ❖ Rough out an animation on a storyboard ❖ Break-down the logo into various pieces ❖ Move this as a f...
● Study other logo animations with similar elements. ● Rough out doodle storyboards, keeping inspiration in mind. ● Pen ou...
Steps: Our App11
Wireframe Link Palettes Color 12
Preliminary Schedule Dates April 20, 2020 Social Media Filter/Gifs Final Delivery April 23, 2020 Promotional Video Final D...
14 ● Collaborate ● Brainstorm ● Research ● Helpful ● Encouraging ● Creative ● Informative ● Colorful ● Promotional ● Story...
● Rate: 6 as Pod Member ● Collab Rate: 8 ● Success:Professional Team Interactions ● Improve:Time management ● Rate:Humbly ...
Gonzalez_V_week11_mediaplanreboot
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gonzalez_V_week11_mediaplanreboot

35 views

Published on

Media Plan Reboot

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gonzalez_V_week11_mediaplanreboot

  1. 1. Steps: Prom ional Video Steps: ● Utilize Adobe Premiere and create rough cut of promo ● Acquire royalty free music & Sound effects at: ○ MX - Purple Planet ○ SFX - Freesound ● Compile elements listed and create a short video with the new NASA logo ● 30 seconds minimum, doesn’t exceed 1 minute ● Upload promotional video on YouTube for our social media 1
  2. 2. #FFsFs7 #EB6452 #FA2E00 #EB6031 #FFs100 2
  3. 3. Social Media Filters & Gifs Steps: ● Collect different ﬁlters and Gifs that can act as inspiration ● Draft 2 rounds of potential ﬁnal design and them by the team to decide on the selected designs ● Turn the designs into selected draft designs into ﬁnal products using photoshop, illustrator and after effects. ● RUn the ﬁnal designs by the team for critiques and adjustments ● Finalize Filters and Gifs and turn them into deleveriables. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. Mars Launch Trailer : StepS: ❖ Open adobe premiere pro cc ❖ Import any footage/ clips of nasa and mars ❖ edit a rough cut ❖ Add ﬁlters/ transitions / Graphics ❖ Add SPECIAL EFFECTS ➢ Freesound ❖ 30-60 SECOND TRAILER COMPLETED ❖ Upload Launch Trailer to Youtube & Link to all ALL Socials 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. Steps: Our Instagram Steps ● Set up an Instagram account ● Write about our projects in the Bio ● Create custom backgrounds for different posts ● Post about upcoming NASA projects, pics of our merchandise, and Fun Facts about NASA and outer space 7
  8. 8. ● Sketch a few character designs ● Create the backgrounds ● Make posts about the Mission to Mars, engaging fun facts, and the Helios merchandise. (Plus anything the team might come up with) 8
  9. 9. Animated Logo StepS: ❖ Rough out an animation on a storyboard ❖ Break-down the logo into various pieces ❖ Move this as a full photoshop ﬁle into After Effects ❖ Use the storyboard as an animatic for keyframes ❖ Position tweens and add effects ❖ Hand off to social media managers and team for use in promotions, videos, and others. 9
  10. 10. ● Study other logo animations with similar elements. ● Rough out doodle storyboards, keeping inspiration in mind. ● Pen out a couple for choice among the team. ● Present them to the team before moving onto full storyboards. 10
  11. 11. Steps: Our App11
  12. 12. Wireframe Link Palettes Color 12
  13. 13. Preliminary Schedule Dates April 20, 2020 Social Media Filter/Gifs Final Delivery April 23, 2020 Promotional Video Final Delivery April 22, 2020 Launch Trailer Video Final Delivery April 20, 2020 Instagram Final Delivery April 11, 2020 Animated Logo Final Delivery April 19, 2020 App Final Delivery 13
  14. 14. 14 ● Collaborate ● Brainstorm ● Research ● Helpful ● Encouraging ● Creative ● Informative ● Colorful ● Promotional ● Storyboard Logo ● Break Logo into Assets ● Animate ● Open-Minded ● Punctual ● Self-Motivated ● Organizer ● Adobe XD ● Creativity
  15. 15. ● Rate: 6 as Pod Member ● Collab Rate: 8 ● Success:Professional Team Interactions ● Improve:Time management ● Rate:Humbly 8 as Pod Leader ● Collab Rate:8 ● Success: Great Teamwork :) ● Improve: Time Management 15 ● Rate: 8 as Pod Member ● Collab Rate: 8 ● Success: Communicative ● Improve: Procrastination ● Rate: 8 as a Pod Member ● Collab Rate: 8 ● Success: Collaboration ● Improve: Managing our time wisely, and deadlines ● Rate: 7 as Pod Member ● Collab Rate: 7 ● Success: Momentum ● Improve: Communication ● Rate 7 as Pod Member ● Collab Rate: 8 ● Success: Dutiful ● Improve: Feedback

×