Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Software Engineering: 8 Software Project Planning Prof Neeraj Bhargava Vaibhav Khanna Department of Computer Science Schoo...
Software Project Planning • Software project management begins with a set of activities that are collectively called proje...
PROJECT PLANNING OBJECTIVES • The objective of software project planning is to provide a framework that enables the manage...
Project Planning Task Set-I • Establish project scope • Determine feasibility • Analyze risks • Define required resources ...
Project Planning Task Set-II • Estimate cost and effort – Decompose the problem – Develop two or more estimates using size...
Work products of plannaing
Scope of project • understand the customers needs • understand the business context • understand the project boundaries • ...
Software scope • Software scope describes – the functions and features that are to be delivered to end-users – the data th...
Resources
Project Estimation • Past (similar) project experience • Conventional estimation techniques – task breakdown and effort es...
Estimation Accuracy Factors – the degree to which the planner has properly estimated the size of the product to be built –...
Assignment • What do you understand by software project planning and estimation • Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Software engineering 8 Software project planning

33 views

Published on

Software Project Planning and Estimation

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Software engineering 8 Software project planning

  1. 1. Software Engineering: 8 Software Project Planning Prof Neeraj Bhargava Vaibhav Khanna Department of Computer Science School of Engineering and Systems Sciences Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer
  2. 2. Software Project Planning • Software project management begins with a set of activities that are collectively called project planning. • Project planning involves estimation—an attempt to determine how much money, how much effort, how many resources, and how much time it will take to build a specific software-based system or product
  3. 3. PROJECT PLANNING OBJECTIVES • The objective of software project planning is to provide a framework that enables the manager to make reasonable estimates of resources, cost, and schedule. • Estimates should attempt to define best case and worst case scenarios so that project outcomes can be bounded. • The overall goal of project planning is to establish a pragmatic strategy for controlling, tracking, and monitoring a complex technical project.
  4. 4. Project Planning Task Set-I • Establish project scope • Determine feasibility • Analyze risks • Define required resources – Determine required human resources – Define reusable software resources – Identify environmental resources
  5. 5. Project Planning Task Set-II • Estimate cost and effort – Decompose the problem – Develop two or more estimates using size, function points, process tasks or use-cases • Develop a project schedule • Establish a meaningful task set • Define a task network • Use scheduling tools to develop a timeline chart • Define schedule tracking mechanisms
  6. 6. Work products of plannaing
  7. 7. Scope of project • understand the customers needs • understand the business context • understand the project boundaries • understand the customer’s motivation • understand the likely paths for change • understand that ... Even if you understand all of the above… nothing is guranteed.
  8. 8. Software scope • Software scope describes – the functions and features that are to be delivered to end-users – the data that are input and output – the “content” that is presented to users as a consequence of using the software – the performance, constraints, interfaces, and reliability that bound the system. • Scope is defined using one of two techniques: – A narrative description of software scope is developed after communication with all stakeholders. – A set of use-cases is developed by end-users.
  9. 9. Resources
  10. 10. Project Estimation • Past (similar) project experience • Conventional estimation techniques – task breakdown and effort estimates – size (e.g., FP) estimates • Empirical models
  11. 11. Estimation Accuracy Factors – the degree to which the planner has properly estimated the size of the product to be built – the ability to translate the size estimate into human effort, calendar time, and dollars (a function of the availability of reliable software metrics from past projects) – the degree to which the project plan reflects the abilities of the software team – the stability of product requirements and the environment that supports the software engineering effort.
  12. 12. Assignment • What do you understand by software project planning and estimation • Thank You

×