Brizebox ppt

The function of this parcel delivery box is simple. The drawer has a false bottom, which consists of flaps similar to a trapdoor on a stage. When the handle is turned the flaps are drawn up enabling the drawer to open. The parcel is placed inside the drawer and when it is closed the flaps automatically release, allowing the parcel to drop through into the weatherproof compartment below, providing secure package delivery. This is a patented invention.
