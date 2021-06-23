Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRISHLA TIWARI BIO-PHYSICAL ENDOWMENTS OF INDIA 2nd SEMESTER, MBA-TTM 2020-22 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TOURISM AND TRAVEL MANAG...
RANTHAMBORE NATIONAL PARK SAWAI MADHOPUR, RAJASTHAN
INTRODUCTION • Before Independence- Private hunting reserves of the Maharaja of Jaipur. • 1955- Sanctuary established by t...
LOCATION • 14 KM from Sawai Madhopur. • Situated in South-Eastern Rajasthan & at the junction of geologically oldest mount...
ACCESSIBILITY • Open from October to June, Closed in Monsoon season. • Connected to all major cities and towns across Indi...
FACILITIES • Accomodation varies from budget hotels to luxurious stays. • RTDC hotels ,Taj Sawai Madhopur Lodge, Puratan Q...
AMENITIES • Bank ATMs , Tourist information centre, Internet connectivity, Tour guides etc • Safari rides – Further divide...
UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS • 71 Royal Bengal Tigers • Trinetra Ganesh Temple • Ranthambore Fort • Rich flaura and fauna •...
OTHER TOURIST ATTRACTIONS • Kachida Valley • Jogi Mahal • Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History • Dastkar Rantha...
RELATED FUN FACTS • Ranthambore National Park is also known as the 'Tiger Country'. • Banas River flows through this natio...
REFERENCES • Ranthambore National Park Safari | Tiger Reserve & Safari Booking - Rajasthan Tourism • Ranthambore National ...
THANK YOU !
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Travel
10 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Ranthambore ppt

ppt on Ranthambore national park situated in Sawai Madhopur , Rajasthan, India
The home of most famous tigress of the world.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Someone Else's Garden: A Novel Dipika Rai
(4/5)
Free
Spirit of Place: Letters and Essays on Travel Lawrence Durrell
(0/5)
Free
Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate) Amy Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is Going to Be Great: An Underfunded and Overexposed European Grand Tour Rachel Shukert
(4/5)
Free
Traveling While Married Mary-Lou Weisman
(3/5)
Free
Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now--As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It Craig Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Around the World in 80 Dinners Bill Jamison
(4/5)
Free
Off the Beaten Page: The Best Trips for Lit Lovers, Book Clubs, and Girls on Getaways Terri Peterson Smith
(3/5)
Free
As the Romans Do: The Delights, Dramas, And Daily Diversio Alan Epstein
(4/5)
Free
River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze Peter Hessler
(4/5)
Free
Forgotten Footprints: Lost Stories in the Discovery of Antarctica John Harrison
(3.5/5)
Free
The Cure for Anything Is Salt Water: How I Threw My Life Overboard and Found Happiness at Sea Mary South
(4/5)
Free
Cuba Diaries: An American Housewife in Havana Isadora Tattlin
(4/5)
Free
Wildwood: A Journey Through Trees Roger Deakin
(4/5)
Free
All Roads Lead to Austen: A Year-long Journey with Jane Amy Smith
(4/5)
Free
We'll Always Have Paris: Sex and Love in the City of Light John Baxter
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Sweet Life in Paris: Delicious Adventures in the World's Most Glorious--and Perplexing--city David Lebovitz
(4/5)
Free
On Trails: An Exploration Robert Moor
(3.5/5)
Free
River Horse: A Voyage Across America William Heat-Moon
(3.5/5)
Free
Tales of a Female Nomad: Living at Large in the World Rita Golden Gelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party Daniel James Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Over the Edge of the World Laurence Bergreen
(4/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values Robert M. Pirsig
(3.5/5)
Free
The Songlines Bruce Chatwin
(4/5)
Free
Parisians: An Adventure History of Paris Graham Robb
(3/5)
Free
Finding George Orwell in Burma Emma Larkin
(4/5)
Free
Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World Scott Keyes
(0/5)
Free
A Year in Provence Peter Mayle
(4/5)
Free
Savage Harvest: A Tale of Cannibals, Colonialism and Michael Rockefeller's Tragic Quest for Primitive Art Carl Hoffman
(4/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4/5)
Free
Life in a Medieval City Frances Gies
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ranthambore ppt

  1. 1. TRISHLA TIWARI BIO-PHYSICAL ENDOWMENTS OF INDIA 2nd SEMESTER, MBA-TTM 2020-22 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TOURISM AND TRAVEL MANAGEMENT, GWALIOR.
  2. 2. RANTHAMBORE NATIONAL PARK SAWAI MADHOPUR, RAJASTHAN
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Before Independence- Private hunting reserves of the Maharaja of Jaipur. • 1955- Sanctuary established by the Indian Government. • 1973- Declared as Project Tiger reserve • 1980- Acknowledged as National Park • 1991- Enlarged to include Sawai Man Singh & Keladevi Sanctuaries covering 1700 km2
  4. 4. LOCATION • 14 KM from Sawai Madhopur. • Situated in South-Eastern Rajasthan & at the junction of geologically oldest mountain ranges - The Aravalis & The Vindhyas. • Enclosed by the Chambal River and Banas River.
  5. 5. ACCESSIBILITY • Open from October to June, Closed in Monsoon season. • Connected to all major cities and towns across India through land & air. • Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur -180 kms • Delhi - Sawai Madhopur -390 kms • Agra - Sawai Madhopur – 290 kms • Nearest Railway station- Sawai Madhopur • Nearest International Airport – Jaipur • Both government & private operators provide luxurious buses, A.C taxis & car rentals at affordable price.
  6. 6. FACILITIES • Accomodation varies from budget hotels to luxurious stays. • RTDC hotels ,Taj Sawai Madhopur Lodge, Puratan Quila Resort, Hotel Rajputana Heritage etc. • Home-abodes and A.C tent are available. • Premium restaurants in the vicinity . • Connected to the main city by taxi , auto- rickshaw, & other public transportation.
  7. 7. AMENITIES • Bank ATMs , Tourist information centre, Internet connectivity, Tour guides etc • Safari rides – Further divided into Canter safari & Jeep safari. • Photographic camera is allowed inside the park. • Convienient Parking. • Bird-watching & Hiking.
  8. 8. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS • 71 Royal Bengal Tigers • Trinetra Ganesh Temple • Ranthambore Fort • Rich flaura and fauna • The Padam Lake, The Raj-bagh lake & The Malik Lake
  9. 9. OTHER TOURIST ATTRACTIONS • Kachida Valley • Jogi Mahal • Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History • Dastkar Ranthambore • Ranthambore school of Art
  10. 10. RELATED FUN FACTS • Ranthambore National Park is also known as the 'Tiger Country'. • Banas River flows through this national park, also known as 'Van Ki Asha'. • The second largest banyan tree in India is located in Ranthambore National Park. • Sawai Madhopur Railway station has been declared as country’s first ‘Heritage Railway Station’ due to its splendid Graffiti work. • Ranthambore fort is recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Site. • The Ranthambore National Park is the largest stretch of 'Dhok' forest in India. • Famous tigers of Ranthambore National Park are Ustad, Mala, Sitara, Machalli , Sundari, Laila, Romeo, Dollar etc.
  11. 11. REFERENCES • Ranthambore National Park Safari | Tiger Reserve & Safari Booking - Rajasthan Tourism • Ranthambore National Park Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan India
  12. 12. THANK YOU !

×