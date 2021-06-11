Successfully reported this slideshow.
Preparing Your Business for EOFY Tax & Legal With Damin Murdock & Patrick Sargent
Today’s Presenters Damin Murdock ● Lawyer at Lawpath Legal ● Top Commercial Lawyer ● Expertise in business law, consumer l...
How to Prepare Your Business for EOFY
Key points (Tax & Financial) ● Instant Asset Write-Off ● Jobmaker Hiring Credit ● Apprentice and traineeship Extended ● Lo...
Key points (Legal) ● Reflect on your business structure ● Know what you can claim ● Have a look at the 2021 Federal Budget...
Preparing Your Business for EOFY Questions?
Law
Preparing Your Business for EOFY 2021 in Australia

Damin Murdock from Lawpath and Pat Sargent from POP Business discuss everything a business needs to do in preparation for tax time.

Preparing Your Business for EOFY 2021 in Australia

  1. 1. Preparing Your Business for EOFY Tax & Legal With Damin Murdock & Patrick Sargent
  2. 2. Today’s Presenters Damin Murdock ● Lawyer at Lawpath Legal ● Top Commercial Lawyer ● Expertise in business law, consumer law, litigation, IP law & more Patrick Sargent ● CEO & Co-Founder at POP Business ● Chartered accountant & Registered Tax Agent ● Expertise in business advisory, business tax compliance & Virtual CFO
  3. 3. How to Prepare Your Business for EOFY
  4. 4. Key points (Tax & Financial) ● Instant Asset Write-Off ● Jobmaker Hiring Credit ● Apprentice and traineeship Extended ● Loss Carry-Back ● Work from Home Expenses ● Legal Plans ● Superannuation Increase
  5. 5. Key points (Legal) ● Reflect on your business structure ● Know what you can claim ● Have a look at the 2021 Federal Budget ● Find out what products and service you use are tax deductible ● Recover unpaid debts owed to your business ● Look into pay rises for employees ● See what Government assistance is still available ● Plan ahead ● Organise your records ● Understand any changes to tax laws which may affect your business
  6. 6. Preparing Your Business for EOFY Questions?
  7. 7. Resources Lawpath EOFY Checklist By joining our Facebook Group, you'll get early access to new features, updates, and educational resources to help you grow your business. Join by searching ‘Lawpath Member Network’ on Facebook. POPBusiness EOFY Article Find out how to Get Ready for the End of Financial Year by reading this article: https://lawpath.com.au/blog/how-to-get-ready- for-the-end-of-financial-year-2021
  8. 8. Resources Lawpath Facebook Group By joining our Facebook Group, you'll get early access to new features, updates, and educational resources to help you grow your business. Join by searching ‘Lawpath Member Network’ on Facebook. Lawpath EOFY Article Read this article to find out all the important legal questions you should ask at this time of year: https://lawpath.com.au/blog/10-questions-ask- lawyer-before-2022-financial-year

