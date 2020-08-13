Makeover Monday Japan report, July. 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 July. 21th, 2020
2 当日のコンテンツ 1. Makeover Mondayのご紹介 2. Tableau Ambassador が語る、 すぐ使える、簡単&便利 レイアウトテクニック 3. 2018-2019 Zen Master が魅せる、 初心者の方向け、...
3 Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 1. Makeover Mondayの紹介 Makeover Mondayコミュニティの優しさ、 続けるコツ、継続することで得られるメリットを、 実体験付きで紹介。Tokutaniさんの発表
4 Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 ・Tableau Ambassadorの我如古さんが、美しいVizを作るテクニックを公開。 ・見ると、余白の重要性が理解できます！ ◆資料掲載先: https://tabsoft.co/30...
5 Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 ・2018-2019 Zen Master の木村さんがMakeover Mondayを15倍 楽しむためのノウハウを紹介してくれました。ポイントは、自由に楽しく！！ ◆資料掲載先: htt...
6 Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 ・Remoを使った、初の完全オンラインのMakeover Monday Meetup！ ・接続の壁？はあったものの、繋がりさえすれば、オフラインと同じく、楽しめます！ （裏返すと、つながらな...
7 Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 5. 作品発表・講評の様子 発表頂いた皆様、 ありがとうござい ました。 Sakaiさんの 絶妙な講評が やる気にさせて くれます。 各チームとも、 短い時間の中、 すばらしいViz を作り...
8 Makeover Monday JAPAN #3 次回の開催も予定しております。 皆様のご参加、お待ちしております。 TOKUTANIさん 当日使用データ Data.world: https://data.world/makeovermon...
初の完全オンラインで開催したMakeover Monday Meetupのレポートになります。

