Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Realty Partners Presentation Share

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Introduction to Real Estate Investing
Introduction to Real Estate Investing
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Week 11.pptx
Amirkharal2
FMA 1.pptx
tsegaabgidey
Intercultural Business - Webinar Global Citizen Solutions
Gisele Sá Rêgo
Untitled document.pdf
ImadChahn
​Technology Specialist - Tamer Emara.pdf
Tamer Emara
SM htmch08thirded.pdf
Djula1
Presentation.pptx
GajjuGeva
Debt investor presentation FINAL.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
1 of 16 Ad

Realty Partners Presentation Share

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

We empower REALTORS to achieve financial freedom while growing their business. If you are interested in stock ownership, the ability to generate multiple passive income streams including revenue sharing and profit sharing on brokerage, title and lending then talk to the person who shared this information with you, or visit us at http://www.realtypartners.com

We empower REALTORS to achieve financial freedom while growing their business. If you are interested in stock ownership, the ability to generate multiple passive income streams including revenue sharing and profit sharing on brokerage, title and lending then talk to the person who shared this information with you, or visit us at http://www.realtypartners.com

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Introduction to Real Estate Investing
Thomas Heimann
72 views
14 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
84.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.5k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.3k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.7k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.6k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Week 11.pptx
Amirkharal2
0 views
FMA 1.pptx
tsegaabgidey
0 views
Intercultural Business - Webinar Global Citizen Solutions
Gisele Sá Rêgo
5 views
Untitled document.pdf
ImadChahn
5 views
​Technology Specialist - Tamer Emara.pdf
Tamer Emara
9 views
SM htmch08thirded.pdf
Djula1
3 views
Presentation.pptx
GajjuGeva
0 views
Debt investor presentation FINAL.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
3 views
Importance Of Trailing Twelve Months In Finance.pdf
RichardNickson3
0 views
ge-healthcare-investor-day-presentation.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
3 views
2Q22-Presentation-Final.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
2 views
ir-presentation.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
2 views
Saudi Arabia visa.pdf
Helpline Group
0 views
2021_Q4 Earnings Supplemental Material_FINAL.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
4 views
mpob 6 dec.pptx
HiteshAhlawat8
0 views
Rumble_presentation.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
2 views
videocon.pptx
HiteshAhlawat8
0 views
EBIX_Investor_Presentation_web.pdf
CharlesSantos684817
2 views
Presentation VM.pptx
GyanPrakash322943
4 views
Business Impact Analysis module 3.ppt
MohamedMoustafa91763
3 views
Week 11.pptx
Amirkharal2
0 views
17 slides
FMA 1.pptx
tsegaabgidey
0 views
114 slides
Intercultural Business - Webinar Global Citizen Solutions
Gisele Sá Rêgo
5 views
41 slides
Untitled document.pdf
ImadChahn
5 views
1 slide
​Technology Specialist - Tamer Emara.pdf
Tamer Emara
9 views
3 slides
SM htmch08thirded.pdf
Djula1
3 views
22 slides

Featured (20)

10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
390.9k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
Advertisement

Realty Partners Presentation Share

  1. 1. Three Keys… Freedom Growth Security
  2. 2. Freedom Revenue Sharing Stock pre-IPO Passive Income Profit Sharing Stock Options Title & Lending
  3. 3. Freedom: Stock Awards © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com Award Qualifying Event Vesting Schedule 1,000 shares Agent closes first transaction with Realty Partners 3 Years 1.000 shares For each personal recruit when they close their first transaction with Realty Partners 3 Years $5,000 Stock Award Each time an agent reaches their annual expense CAP. 3 Years $5,000 Stock Award STAR Agent Qualifier Bonus CAP + 20 closings or $500K GCI with 10 closings Immediate Vesting $10,000 Stock Award STAR Agent Achievement Award CAP + 20 closings or $500K GCI with 10 closings 3 Years $5,000 Stock Award STAR Agent Contributor Bonus Qualify as STAR Agent + 1 quarterly contribution 2 Years upon completion Qualify to receive awards of common stock in Realty Partners Holdings, Inc. (RPHI) as you achieve certain qualifiers. * Award sizes shown until company achieves 500 agents, then awards will decline. $25K
  4. 4. * Award sizes shown until company achieves 500 agents, then awards will decline. Freedom: Stock Options © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com Option Grant Qualifying Event Vesting Schedule 2,500 shares Each time (annually) an agent achieves the Associate Profit Sharing Rank (incl Fast Start) 3 Years 10,000 shares Each time (annually) an agent achieves the Jr. Partner Profit Sharing Rank (incl Fast Start) 3 Years 25,000 shares Each time (annually) an agent achieves the Partner Profit Sharing Rank (incl Fast Start) 3 Years 100,000 shares Each time (annually) an agent achieves the Sr. Partner Profit Sharing Rank 3 Years The Rank Awards Stock Option Plan provides for stock options in Realty Partners Holdings, Inc. (RPHI), at a set exercise price as follows:
  5. 5. Freedom: Profit Sharing © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com Annual Profit Share Rank Qualifier Vesting 5% Associate Rank $7,500 generated for the Company per year with Personal Group* Qualify 3 times to vest for life. 10% Jr. Partner Rank $30,000 generated for the Company per year PGV* or personal production of $6 MM Qualify 3 times to vest for life. 15% Partner Rank $60,000 generated for the Company per year with Personal Group* or personal production of $12 MM Qualify 3 times to vest for life. 25% Sr. Partner Rank $150,000 generated for the Company per year with Personal Group* or personal production of $30 MM Qualify 3 times to vest for life. 55% of Realty Partners LLC Profits are paid out annually to all agents who qualify as of December 31st.
  6. 6. Freedom: Revenue Sharing Direct Share Bonus = Monthly Passive Income 20% bonus on your personal referrals. Earn up to $4,500/year for each personal referral with binary. No limits on referrals and no income cap. Binary Plan = Weekly Passive Income Refer only 2 agents and receive: 10% match to infinity: Earn 10% on weak leg revenue down infinite levels. Unmatched volume is never lost and carries to next week. Earn up to $25,000 / week with your virtual team Ground Floor Opportunity Potential to benefit from spill-over © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com Direct Share Bonus Binary Plan
  7. 7. Freedom: Binary Plan (Revenue Sharing) © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com You Left Right Unlimited Levels
  8. 8. Growth Marketing & Social Media Support Technology World Class Leads Time Saving Support Services: LC & TC Training Coaching Mentoring VIP Business Platform
  9. 9. © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com Growth Resources
  10. 10. Security Survivor Benefits Stock Ownership Agent Health Care Plan Experienced Leadership Vest in 3 Years: Income for Life INC 500 Company
  11. 11. Getting Started: Costs & Fees – The Good News! RP Pays for Your Name Tags and Business Cards RP Sets Up Your BRANDED website w/IDX, CRM, Drip Campaigns RP Sets Up and Hosts Your Domain and Domain Email (you@you.com) Fixed monthly fee of only $100/month Broker Fee to Buyer/Seller of only $195/transaction (Cloud Title Credit applies) Commission Split: 75% to You / 25% to the Company until you CAP Low annual CAP of only $15,000 per year – then true 100% plus $5,000 Co. Stock STAR Agent: CAP plus closings – receive $20,000 in Company Stock © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com NO Start-up Fees NO E & O Fees NO Technology Fees NO Hidden Fees
  12. 12. Custom Branding & Design Package Comprehensive Identity and Branding Package for high-producers with a minimum of $3MM in personal closed volume during the past 12 months, at zero cost: Custom Logo Design Custom Business Cards – designed & printed Letterhead & Envelope Design Custom For-Sale Sign Design Custom Facebook Cover Design Plus Concierge Listing Transfer Service: Entire Transfer Process Managed Transactions setup in DotLoop Loaner signs provided while custom signs are produced Free custom signs produced for each active listing transferred (C) Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.RealtyPartners.com Note: Custom Branding Package is available to all agents at cost of $499 as optional service.
  13. 13. Fast Track Program Associate Fast Track Refer 1 new Agent in your first 30 days: Qualify for Associate Profit Share Qualifier (Your 1st year profit sharing qualifier met!) Jr. Partner Fast Track Refer 2 new Agents in your first 60 days: Qualify for Jr. Partner Profit Share Qualifier (Your 1st year profit sharing qualifier met!) Partner Fast Track Refer 4 new Agents in your first 90 days: Qualify for Partner Profit Share Qualifier (Your 1st year profit sharing qualifier met!) (C) Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved. Realty Partners LLC. www.JoinRealtyPartners.com
  14. 14. The Agent Owned Company℠ Our Mission: We Empower REALTORS® To Become True Business Owners Our Vision: We change agents lives with residual income and a retirement exit strategy. We unlock never before seen income and profit potential for our agents. Join Us Now!
  15. 15. www.RealtyPartners.com/join

×