www.ExpoPolis.com
Revolutionary modular software that organizes your virtual fairs, online catalogs and portals A white label tool ready-to-...
Virtual fairs Give your visitors a unique user experience! Offer forward-looking services to your exhibitors throughout th...
Dynamic maps
Booth (Videos, poster, documents,...)
Booth (Videos & Livestream via Youtube or Vimeo)
Booth (Chat)
Conference Module Live (via Youtube & Vimeo LIvestream or Zoom, Teams, Hangouts…)
Conference Module Replay (via Youtube & Vimeo LIvestream or Zoom, Teams, Hangouts…)
Physical fairs
GUIDE EXPOSANTS pour le catalogue virtuel Wallonia-Belgium au CES 2020 ● 2 days congress (9 &10 december) ● 74 exhibitors ...
Job fairs Expert solution for organizing online recruitment fairs.
B2B fairs
Education forums High schools, Universities, private forums for students in complement to physical job days .
Corporate platforms The same platform can be aimed at professionals, consumers or used as an in-house tool. .
Export - Country group booth A virtual version of your group booth at an international trade fair provides a significant e...
Education fairs .
Modules & Features Modify the ExpoPolis software to fit your specific needs The software consists of a library of generic ...
With 9 years of experience, the ExpoPolis team has developed an interactive and dynamic software that can adapt to the nee...
All languages accepted Even reversed .
Watch our video presentations
ExpoPolis presentation t2-2020
One-stop Shop solution - modular software in white label
for the organisation of virtual fairs and portals

Published in: Software
  11. 11. GUIDE EXPOSANTS pour le catalogue virtuel Wallonia-Belgium au CES 2020 ● 2 days congress (9 &10 december) ● 74 exhibitors ● 2300 attendees (maximum capacity) ● ExpoPolis shortlisted as tech exhibitor (virtual fair solution) ● A virtual fair extension with ExpoPolis + 6 months ● 6 extra exhibitors (only virtual) ● Built in less than 2 weeks Discover the event site
