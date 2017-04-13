Mule Concepts
- At the simplest level, Mule applications accept and process events as messages through several message processors plugge...
Flow • A flow is the construct within which you link together several individual elements to handle the receipt, processin...
Flow Building blocks Elements
Flow Flow
Batch Jobs • A batch job is a top-level element in Mule which exists outside all Mule flows. • Batch jobs split large mess...
Batch Jobs
Batch Jobs • Batch processing is particularly useful when working with the following scenarios: • Integrating data sets, s...
Message Sources • Mule processes messages (i.e. events) initiated in external resources • The first building block of most...
Message Processors • In Mule, message processors are grouped together by category. • Mule transformers are the key to exch...
Mule Message Structure • The Mule message is the data that passes through an application via one or more flows. It consist...
Mule Message Structure • Batch processing is particularly useful when working with the following scenarios: • Integrating ...
Mule Message Structure Header: • The metadata contained in the message header consists of properties which provide useful ...
Mule Message Structure Header: • Properties have two main scopes: inbound and outbound. • Inbound properties are immutable...
Mule Message Structure Header: • Outbound properties are mutable, they contain metadata similar to that of an inbound prop...
Mule Message Structure Header: • Variables are user-defined metadata about a message. Variables have three scopes: • Flow ...
Mule Message Structure Message Payload: • The message payload is the most important part of the Mule message because it co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mule concepts

47 views

Published on

Mule concepts

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Mule concepts

  1. 1. Mule Concepts
  2. 2. - At the simplest level, Mule applications accept and process events as messages through several message processors plugged together in a flow. - Large or streaming messages can be processed as records in a batch job - Essentially every Mule flow contains a series of message processors that accept, then process messages => Understanding the basic flow architecture and batch job structure is key to understanding Mule
  3. 3. Flow • A flow is the construct within which you link together several individual elements to handle the receipt, processing, and eventual routing of a message. • You can connect many flows together to build a complete application which you can then deploy on premise, on Mule or another application server, or in the cloud. • The units with which flows are constructed are known generically as building blocks (in Studio’s graphical representation of a flow) or elements (in XML configuration).
  4. 4. Flow Building blocks Elements
  5. 5. Flow Flow
  6. 6. Batch Jobs • A batch job is a top-level element in Mule which exists outside all Mule flows. • Batch jobs split large messages into records which Mule processes asynchronously. • You can initiate a batch job which is a block of code that splits messages into individual records, performs actions upon each record, then reports on the results and potentially pushes the processed output to other systems or queues.
  7. 7. Batch Jobs
  8. 8. Batch Jobs • Batch processing is particularly useful when working with the following scenarios: • Integrating data sets, small or large, streaming or not, to parallel process records • Synchronizing data sets between business applications. • Extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) information into a target system, such as uploading data from a flat file (CSV) to Hadoop • Handling large quantities of incoming data from an API into a legacy system
  9. 9. Message Sources • Mule processes messages (i.e. events) initiated in external resources • The first building block of most flows or batch jobs is a receiver which receives new messages and places them in the queue for processing. • This message source – an inbound HTTP endpoint – receives messages from one or more external sources, thus triggering the execution of a flow or batch job • Message sources in Mule are usually Anypoint Connectors, elements which provide connectivity to a specific external source, either via a standard protocol or a third-party API.
  10. 10. Message Processors • In Mule, message processors are grouped together by category. • Mule transformers are the key to exchanging data between nodes, as they allow Mule to convert message payload data to a format that another application can understand • Mule uses components to conduct backend processes for specific business logic such as checking customer and inventory databases. Components route messages to the correct application. • Mule includes a variety of filters, scopes, and routers to customize how a flow or batch job processes messages
  11. 11. Mule Message Structure • The Mule message is the data that passes through an application via one or more flows. It consists of two main parts: • The message header, which contains metadata about the • The message payload, which contains your business-specific data.
  12. 12. Mule Message Structure • Batch processing is particularly useful when working with the following scenarios: • Integrating data sets, small or large, streaming or not, to parallel process records • Synchronizing data sets between business applications. • Extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) information into a target system, such as uploading data from a flat file (CSV) to Hadoop • Handling large quantities of incoming data from an API into a legacy system
  13. 13. Mule Message Structure Header: • The metadata contained in the message header consists of properties which provide useful information about the message. • Contained within the message object, variables represent data about a message.
  14. 14. Mule Message Structure Header: • Properties have two main scopes: inbound and outbound. • Inbound properties are immutable, are automatically generated by the message source and cannot be set or manipulated by the user. • A message retains its inbound properties only for the duration of the flow; when a message passes out of a flow, its inbound properties do not follow it
  15. 15. Mule Message Structure Header: • Outbound properties are mutable, they contain metadata similar to that of an inbound property, but an outbound property is applied after the message enters the flow. • Outbound properties can be set automatically by Mule or a user can set them by manually inserting one or more transformer elements in the flow • If the message is passed to a new flow via a flow-ref rather than a connector, the outbound properties remain outbound properties rather than being converted to inbound properties
  16. 16. Mule Message Structure Header: • Variables are user-defined metadata about a message. Variables have three scopes: • Flow variables apply only to the flow in which they exist. • Session variables apply across all flows within the same application. • Record variables apply only to records processed as part of a batch.
  17. 17. Mule Message Structure Message Payload: • The message payload is the most important part of the Mule message because it contains the data your Mule application processes • The payload doesn’t necessarily stay flow the same as it travels through a flow. Various message processors in a Mule can affect the payload along the way by setting it, enriching, or transforming it into a new format. You can also extract information from a payload within a flow using a MEL expression

×