Taxmann's Taxation of Capital Gains

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PAGE I-9 CONTENTS PAGE Compliance checklist of actions to claim deductions with extended time-limits for compliances under...
PAGE CONTENTS I-10 2.10 Stock-in-trade [Sub-clause (i) of clause (14)] 31 2.11 Consumable stores or raw materials held for...
PAGE I-11 CONTENTS 4.2 Definition of ‘transfer’ in section 2(47) of the Act 85 4.3 Indirect transfers i.e. transfer of rig...
PAGE CONTENTS I-12 5.4 Transfers of capital assets between a parent company and its 100% subsidiary company 126 5.5 Transf...
PAGE I-13 CONTENTS 5.28 Reverse mortgage transactions by senior citizens - i.e. indivi- duals aged 60 years or more 160 5....
PAGE CONTENTS I-14 7.3 How to compute long-term capital gains other than long-term capital gains taxable under section 112...
PAGE I-15 CONTENTS 8.14 Transfer by way of distribution of assets by company in liqui- dation to its shareholders - Sectio...
PAGE CONTENTS I-16 10 WHAT IS COST OF ACQUISITION? 10.1 Meaning/definition of cost of acquisition 245 10.2 Ground rent - W...
PAGE I-17 CONTENTS 10.23 Cost of acquisition of intangible assets purchased 275 10.24 Capital asset acquired by a sharehol...
PAGE CONTENTS I-18 11.10 Taxability of advance for transfer of a capital asset where advance is forfeited (Sections 51 and...
PAGE I-19 CONTENTS 14 DEDUCTION OF ROLLOVER OF GAIN ON TRANSFER OF LAND USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PURPOSES [SECTION 54B] 14.1 ...
PAGE CONTENTS I-20 15.6 Industrial undertaking - Meaning of 378 15.7 Enhanced compensation 380 15.8 Exemption in case of d...
PAGE 16.12 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54EC in assessment pro...
PAGE 18.15 Assessee availing section 54F relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after reli...
PAGE 20 TAX EXEMPTION FOR CAPITAL GAINS FROM SALE OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY IF INVESTED IN CAPITAL OF START-UP COMPANY - SEC...
PAGE 23 TAX COMPUTATION IN CASE OF LONG-TERM CAPITAL GAINS 23.1 Overall scheme of tax computation on LTCG 452 23.2 Tax on ...
PAGE 24.14 Condition (d) : Section 112A applies only if LTCG arises from “Specified Asset” 481 24.15 Condition (e) : Secti...
PAGE 26 LOSS UNDER THE HEAD ‘CAPITAL GAINS’ 26.1 Loss under the head ‘Capital gains’ - Whether same as capital loss 538 26...
PAGE I-27 CONTENTS 28.4 Amount received by the company in respect of issue of share which is the subject of buyback 563 29...
PAGE CONTENTS I-28 31.10 Devaluation gain 593 31.11 Patent 593 31.12 Right to manufacture, produce or process any article ...
PAGE I-29 CONTENTS 33.9 Agricultural land 608 33.10 Deemed transfers 609 33.11 Deemed sale consideration - Section 50C 610...
C H A P T E R 3 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS : SHORT-TERM CAPITAL ASSETS AND LONG-TERM CAPITAL ASSETS 3.1 Distinction between s...
u Exceptions to the general rule of 36 months or less holding period: n 1st proviso : The following assets to be regarded ...
3.4 Capital assets which will be regarded as STCA if held for 24 months or less The following assets shall be regarded as ...
treated as the date of transfer provided it is followed up by actual deliv- ery of shares and the transfer deeds. Where se...
the relevant calendar month, next year. Thus, if an assessee acquires an asset on 2nd January in a preceding year, the per...
(D) such assessee being a Hindu undivided family, by the mode referred to in sub-section (2) of section 64 - i.e. conversi...
3.6-5 Computation of holding period in case of rights shares/other security issued on rights basis In the case of a share ...
Crucialdateisdateonwhichrighttosubscribecomesintoexistence.For determiningwhetherthegains/lossofrenunciationofrighttosubsc...
allotment or transfer of such specified security or sweat equity shares for determining whether the right was held for 12 ...
held by such assessee, the period shall be reckoned from the date on which a request for such redemption was made. [Explan...
portfolio, the same proportion as the net asset value of the asset trans- ferred to the segregated portfolio bears to the ...
Taxmann's Taxation of Capital Gains
Taxmann's Taxation of Capital Gains
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taxmann's Taxation of Capital Gains

46 views

Published on

This book is a ready-referencer to understand the taxation of start-ups and other operational issues.

All complex provisions have been explained with detailed Case studies and Illustration. The Current Publication is the 3rd Edition which incorporates all the changes made by the Finance Act, 2020. The key features of this book are as follows:

• Analysis of every provision applicable to a start-up, inter-alia,
Section 80-IAC, Section 54GB, etc.
• A thorough examination of the notification issued by the DPIIT
for eligible start-ups
• Guidance on registration of a startup as a firm or a company
• Impact of revision in the definition of MSMEs on Start-ups
• Analysis of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
(ECLGS)
• Case studies and Illustrations for easy understanding of
complex laws
• FAQs for resolution of queries

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taxmann's Taxation of Capital Gains

  1. 1. PAGE I-9 CONTENTS PAGE Compliance checklist of actions to claim deductions with extended time-limits for compliances under the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 I-31 1 WHICH INCOME IS TAXABLE UNDER THE HEAD “CAPITAL GAINS” 1.1 Charging sections - Sections 45, 46 and 46A 1 1.2 Conditions to be fulfilled for taxing capital gains under section 45 2 1.3 Tax-free capital gains 4 1.4 Whether situs/location of a capital asset matters for taxability of capital gains? 6 2 WHAT IS ‘CAPITAL ASSET’? 2.1 Overview of definition of in Section 2(14) 8 2.2 Scheme of the definition in clause (14) of section 2 8 2.3 Property of any kind held by the assessee 11 2.4 Securities held by a foreign institutional investor 26 2.5 Jewellery is ‘capital asset’, not ‘personal effect’ 27 2.6 Archaeological collections are ‘capital assets’ and not ‘personal effects’ 29 2.7 Work of art/drawings are capital assets, not personal effects 30 2.8 Paintings are capital assets, not personal effects 31 2.9 Sculptures are capital assets, not personal effects 31
  2. 2. PAGE CONTENTS I-10 2.10 Stock-in-trade [Sub-clause (i) of clause (14)] 31 2.11 Consumable stores or raw materials held for business/ profession are not capital assets [Sub-clause (i)] 39 2.12 Personal effects [Sub-clause (ii) of clause (14)] 39 2.13 Agricultural land in India other than land situate in urban area [Sub-clause (iii) of clause (14)] 42 2.14 Deposit certificates issued under GMS, 2015 [Sub-clause (vi) of clause (14)] 66 2.15 Immovable property (except stock-in-trade and rural agricul- tural land) are capital assets 67 2.16 Silver bars/bullion/sovereigns/silver coins are capital assets and not personal effects 68 2.17 Silver utensils are personal effects and not capital assets 68 2.18 Agricultural land situated in India in rural area is not a capital asset 69 3 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS : SHORT-TERM CAPITAL ASSETS AND LONG-TERM CAPITAL ASSETS 3.1 Distinction between short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains 70 3.2 Overview of section 2(42A) - Definition of section 2(42A) 70 3.3 Classification of capital asset into short-term capital asset and long-term capital asset 71 3.4 Capital assets which will be regarded as STCA if held for 24 months or less 72 3.5 Capital assets which will be held as short-term capital assets if held for 12 months or less before transfer 72 3.6 How to compute the holding period of a capital asset? 73 3.7 Minimum holding period for various assets to qualify as long- term capital assets 81 3.8 Computation of holding period in case of immovable properties 83 4 WHAT IS ‘TRANSFER’? 4.1 What is ‘transfer’ for capital gains purposes? 85
  3. 3. PAGE I-11 CONTENTS 4.2 Definition of ‘transfer’ in section 2(47) of the Act 85 4.3 Indirect transfers i.e. transfer of rights effected or dependent upon or flowing from transfer of shares of foreign company 87 4.4 Transactions deemed to be transfers under sub-sections (1A), (2A), (3) and (4) of section 45 87 4.5 Distribution of assets by a company to its shareholders on its liquidation is not ‘transfer’ by the company 88 4.6 Meaning of ‘transfer’ 88 4.7 Transfer by sale 89 4.8 Transfer by exchange 90 4.9 Transfer by relinquishment 93 4.10 Extinguishment of any rights in a capital asset 95 4.11 Compulsory acquisition of a capital asset under any law 98 4.12 Conversion of a capital asset into stock-in-trade 105 4.13 The maturity or redemption of a zero coupon bond 105 4.14 Part performance of a contract of sale of immovable property 106 4.15 Transfer of rights in immovable properties through the medium of co-operative societies, companies, etc. 108 4.16 Transfer by a person to a firm or other association of persons [AOP] or body of individuals [BOI] 108 4.17 Distribution of capital assets on dissolution 108 4.18 Distribution of money or other assets by the company on liquidation 108 4.19 Family arrangement - Whether transfer? 109 4.20 Firm/partner transactions - Whether ‘transfer’ involved 109 4.21 Shareholder/company transactions 112 4.22 Date of transfer 114 5 WHICH TRANSFERS DO NOT GIVE RISE TO TAXABLE CAPITAL GAINS 5.1 Transfers which do not give rise to taxable capital gains 120 5.2 Distribution by a HUF on Total/Partial Partition 124 5.3 Transfer of capital asset under a gift or a will or irrevocable trust 125
  4. 4. PAGE CONTENTS I-12 5.4 Transfers of capital assets between a parent company and its 100% subsidiary company 126 5.5 Transfer of capital asset by amalgamating company to amalgamated company 132 5.6 Transfer of shares held in an Indian Company by amalgama- ting foreign Co. to amalgamated foreign Co. 133 5.7 Transfer on amalgamation of banking company with a banking institution 134 5.8 Transfer by demerged company to resulting Indian company 134 5.9 Transfer of shares by demerged foreign company to resulting foreign company 137 5.10 Transfer in reorganization of co-operative banks 137 5.11 Transfer of shares in amalgamation or demerger of Co-opera- tive Banks 138 5.12 Transfer by a shareholder in a scheme of amalgamation 138 5.13 Transfer outside India by non-resident of bonds/GDRs to another non-resident 140 5.14 Transfer of Rupee Denominated Bonds outside India by one non-resident to another non-resident 140 5.15 Exemption from tax to transfer of G-Sec. by one non-resident to another - Section 47(viib) 140 5.16 Transfer of works of art, etc. 141 5.17 Conversion of bonds, debentures, debenture-stock or deposit certificates into shares or debentures 142 5.18 Conversion of FCCBs into shares/debentures 142 5.19 Conversion of preference shares to equity shares [Section 47(xb)] 142 5.20 Transfer of land of sick industrial company 143 5.21 Succession of firm by company 143 5.22 Transfer of capital asset by AOP/BOI in course of demutuali- zation/corporatization of stock exchange 148 5.23 Transfer of membership right in recognized stock exchange 148 5.24 Conversion from general partnership to LLP - Whether gives rise to taxable capital gains? 148 5.25 Conversion of private company/unlisted public company into LLP 149 5.26 Transfer of proprietorship to company 158 5.27 Transfer in a scheme for lending of any securities 159
  5. 5. PAGE I-13 CONTENTS 5.28 Reverse mortgage transactions by senior citizens - i.e. indivi- duals aged 60 years or more 160 5.29 Taxation of capital gains arising to sponsor on conversion of SPV shares into units of business trust [Section 47(xvii)] 162 5.30 Tax neutrality on merger of similar schemes of Mutual Funds 163 5.31 Tax neutrality on merger or consolidation of plans within a scheme of a mutual fund 163 6 YEAR OF TAXABILITY OF CAPITAL GAINS 6.1 Capital gains is taxable in the year of transfer of capital asset subject to certain exceptions 164 6.2 Insurance claim 165 6.3 Conversion of asset into stock-in-trade 167 6.4 Transfer by depository or participant of beneficial interest in securities 168 6.5 Transfer of assets by way of capital contribution 169 6.6 Distribution of assets on dissolution of Firm LLP/AOP/BOI or otherwise 170 6.7 Compulsory acquisition 172 6.8 Enhanced compensation on compulsory acquisition 173 6.9 Year of taxability of capital gains when owner of land transfers land to developer under Joint Development Agreement 175 6.10 Entitlement to goodwill 177 6.11 Transfer by partner of right in firm’s asset for consideration payable in instalments 177 6.12 Accrual of right to receive profits determinative 178 6.13 Sale of part of asset 178 7 COMPUTATION OF CAPITAL GAINS - SHORT-TERM CAPITAL GAINS AND LONG-TERM CAPITAL GAINS 7.1 Tax incidence depends upon whether capital gains is long-term capital gains or short-term capital gains 179 7.2 How to compute short-term capital gains 181
  6. 6. PAGE CONTENTS I-14 7.3 How to compute long-term capital gains other than long-term capital gains taxable under section 112A 181 7.4 How to compute long-term capital gains in respect of listed equity shares, equity-oriented MFs and units of business trust u/s 112A 181 7.5 Cases in which benefit of indexation of cost of acquisition/ cost of improvement is not available for computing long- term capital gains 182 7.6 Surcharge applicable on capital gains tax in respect of indivi- dual, HUF, AOP, BOI and AJP for A.Y. 2020-21 183 7.7 Changes made by the Finance Act, 2020 W.E.F. AY 2021-22 196 8 HOW TO COMPUTE FULL VALUE OF CONSIDERATION 8.1 Existence of consideration - A prerequisite for taxability as capital gains 199 8.2 ‘Consideration’ 201 8.3 Full value of consideration 202 8.4 Deemed full value of consideration - Situations where a deemed amount shall be full value of consideration 204 8.5 Computation of capital gains in real estate transactions - Section 50C 207 8.6 Fair market value 216 8.7 Special provision for full value of consideration for transfer of unquoted share - Section 50CA 216 8.8 Where the consideration is not ascertainable or cannot be determined - Section 50D 220 8.9 Conversion by the owner of a capital asset into, or its treat- ment as, stock-in-trade of a business carried on by him [Section 45(2)] 222 8.10 Compulsory acquisition under any law for the time being in force - Section 45(5) 223 8.11 Contribution of capital asset to firm/LLP/AOP/BOI by partner/member - Section 45(3) 225 8.12 Distribution of capital assets on dissolution of firm/LLP/ AOP/BOI - Section 45(4) 227 8.13 Insurance claim received in respect of capital asset destroyed by act of god etc. - Section 45(1A) 230
  7. 7. PAGE I-15 CONTENTS 8.14 Transfer by way of distribution of assets by company in liqui- dation to its shareholders - Section 46(2) 232 8.15 Full value of consideration where assessee-buyer gets excess amount of compensation received by seller over agreed sale consideration where land agreed to be bought is acquired. 232 9 WHAT IS EXPENDITURE ON TRANSFER OF CAPITAL ASSETS? 9.1 Expenditure incurred wholly and exclusively in connection with the ‘transfer’ is deductible 234 9.2 Interest paid on borrowings for acquisition of capital asset - Whether deductible 235 9.3 Payment to tenant to get property vacated - Whether deduc- tible 235 9.4 Legal expenses incurred for obtaining compensation for compulsory acquisition - Whether deductible 236 9.5 Expenditure incurred for obtaining probate of the will - Whether deductible 237 9.6 Transfer charges paid to co-operative society - Whether deductible 238 9.7 Expenditure incurred before or after passing of title - Whether deductible 238 9.8 Liability/obligation - Whether deductible 238 9.9 Interest on provident fund loan - Whether deductible 239 9.10 Damages for mental agony and suffering - Whether deductible 239 9.11 Expenses on staff after the takeover of undertaking 239 9.12 Where option under section 55(2)(b)(i) is exercised 240 9.13 Payment for freeing property of encumbrance - Whether deductible 240 9.14 Payment for release of interest - Whether deductible 243 9.15 Brokerage - Whether deductible 243 9.16 Assumed value of solatium 243 9.17 Amount embezzled 244 9.18 Interest on delayed payment of unearned increase 244
  8. 8. PAGE CONTENTS I-16 10 WHAT IS COST OF ACQUISITION? 10.1 Meaning/definition of cost of acquisition 245 10.2 Ground rent - Whether deductible as COA 253 10.3 Interest on moneys borrowed to purchase asset - Whether deductible as COA 253 10.4 Interest paid to partners - Whether COA 254 10.5 Payment to estate of deceased partner - Whether COA 254 10.6 Litigation expenses to register transfer of shares is COA of shares 254 10.7 Payment having no connection with the capital asset 254 10.8/9 Income-tax dues - Whether COA 255 10.10 Sums paid under will - Whether COA 255 10.11 Urban land tax and other taxes - Whether COA 256 10.12 Cost of acquisition of shares obtained in family settlement 256 10.13 Subsequent events do not affect cost of acquisition 256 10.14 Date of acquisition 257 10.15 COA where asset becomes capital asset after acquisition but before sale 257 10.16 Cases in which the Act deems cost of acquisition of capital asset to be nil 258 10.17 Cases in which cost of acquisition deemed to be cost to the previous owner 259 10.18 Cost of acquisition of shares of amalgamated company in exchange for shares of amalgamating company - Section 49(2) 273 10.19 Cost of shares/debentures acquired on conversion of bonds/ debentures/deposit certificates/FCCBs into shares/deben- tures - Section 49(2A) 273 10.20 Cost of acquisition of ESOPs/sweat equity shares - Section 49(2AA)/section 49(2AB) 273 10.21 Cost of acquisition in case of unit of business trust acquired by sponsor in exchange for shares in SPV 274 10.22 Cost of acquisition of shares in the resulting company in a demerger and cost of original shares in demerged company 274 10.22A Cost of acquisition where the provisions of section 47A are applicable 275
  9. 9. PAGE I-17 CONTENTS 10.23 Cost of acquisition of intangible assets purchased 275 10.24 Capital asset acquired by a shareholder on distribution of its assets in liquidation - Section 55(2)(b)(iii) 275 10.25 Where conditions for exemption of transfers between parent and its 100% subsidiary are violated subsequently 277 10.26 Cost of acquisition of shares acquired on stock-splits etc. 277 10.27 Cost of acquisition of rights shares 278 10.28 Cost of acquisition of capital asset acquired very long ago 279 10.29 Cost of acquisition of immovable property taxed as gift 283 10.30 Cost of acquisition of jewellery, bullion, shares and securities, paintings, sculptures etc. taxed as gifts under section 56(2)(vii)/(viia)/(x) 285 10.31 Cost of acquisition in case of depreciable assets on which depreciation allowed at SLM rates - Section 50A 288 10.32 Cost of acquisition in case of slump sale - Section 50B 288 10.33 Where enhanced compensation is received 289 10.34 Cost of acquisition of certain assets - Calves, colts, trees etc. 289 10.35 Shares acquired by non-resident assessee on redemption of GDRs 290 10.36 Tax neutrality on merger of similar schemes of Mutual Funds 290 11 WHAT IS COST OF IMPROVEMENT? 11.1 Cost of improvement - Definition 292 11.2 Allowance of deduction 294 11.3 Expenses incurred by persons other than assessee 295 11.4 Improvement of title 296 11.5 Assets acquired before 1-4-1981 and transferred in any previous year relevant to AYs 1992-93 to 2017-18 297 11.6 Assets acquired before 1-4-1981 and transferred in any previous year relevant to AY 2018-19 or subsequent AY 298 11.7 Assets acquired after 1-4-1981 but on or before 31-3-2001 and transferred in any previous year relevant to AY 2018-19 or subsequent AY 299 11.8 Assets acquired after 1-4-2001 299 11.9 Expenditure not allowable as deduction 300
  10. 10. PAGE CONTENTS I-18 11.10 Taxability of advance for transfer of a capital asset where advance is forfeited (Sections 51 and 56) 300 12 WHAT IS INDEXED COST OF ACQUISITION AND INDEXED COST OF IMPROVEMENT? 12.1 Indexation benefit for computing long-term gains - Relief from inflation 301 12.2 Cases in which indexation benefit is not available for compu- ting long-term capital gains 301 12.3 Indexed cost of acquisition/improvement - Meaning of 302 12.4 Indexation benefit linked to period of holding of asset and not to its owner 304 12.5 Computation of indexed cost of acquisition/improvement 307 13 ROLLOVER DEDUCTION IN RESPECT OF PROFIT ON SALE OF PROPERTY USED FOR RESIDENCE [SECTION 54] 13.1 Provisions of section 54 in a nutshell 310 13.2 Conditions to be fulfilled for availing deduction under the regular section 54 scheme 319 13.3 Profit on sale of property used for residence [Section 54] 319 13.4 Sale of new residential house within 3 years 343 13.5 Capital Gains Accounts Scheme 346 13.6 Extension of time for acquiring new asset or depositing or investing capital gain [Section 54H] 349 13.7 Assessee availing section 54 relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 350 13.8 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54 in assessment proceedings 351 13.9 Claim under wrong provision of section 54F will not bar deduction under section 54 351
  11. 11. PAGE I-19 CONTENTS 14 DEDUCTION OF ROLLOVER OF GAIN ON TRANSFER OF LAND USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PURPOSES [SECTION 54B] 14.1 Provisions of section 54B in brief 353 14.2 Gain on transfer of land used for agricultural purposes 353 14.3 Quantum of deduction under section 54B 355 14.4 Tax implications of sale of new land within 3 years 360 14.5 Who can claim the exemption under section 54B 361 14.6 Use of land for agricultural purposes in two years imme- diately preceding transfer 361 14.7 Whether new land purchased should be in assessee’s name only to qualify for section 54B deduction? 363 14.8 Purchase of new land before sale of old land 363 14.9 Capital Gains Accounts Scheme 364 14.10 Extension of time for acquiring new asset or depositing or investing capital gain 366 14.11 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54B in assessment proceedings 367 14.12 Claim under wrong provision will not bar deduction under section 54B 368 14.13 Assessee availing section 54B relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 368 15 ROLLOVER DEDUCTION IN RESPECT OF CAPITAL GAIN ON COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF LANDS AND BUILDINGS [SECTION 54D] 15.1 Provisions of section 54D in a nutshell 370 15.2 Conditions to be fulfilled for claiming deduction u/s 54D in respect of capital gain on compulsory acquisition of lands and buildings 371 15.3 Quantum of deduction 373 15.4 Tax implications on sale of new asset within 3 years 377 15.5 Who can claim the exemption under section 54D 378
  12. 12. PAGE CONTENTS I-20 15.6 Industrial undertaking - Meaning of 378 15.7 Enhanced compensation 380 15.8 Exemption in case of depreciable assets 381 15.9 Capital Gains Accounts Scheme 382 15.10 Extension of time for acquiring new asset or depositing or investing capital gain 385 15.11 Assessee availing section 54D relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 386 15.12 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54D in assessment proceedings 387 15.13 Claim under wrong provision will not bar deduction under section 54D 388 16 ROLLOVER DEDUCTION IN RESPECT OF INVEST- MENT OF LONG-TERM CAPITAL GAINS FROM LAND OR BUILDING OR BOTH IN SPECIFIED BONDS [SECTION 54EC] 16.1 Provisions of section 54EC in a nutshell 389 16.2 Pre-conditions for deduction under section 54EC 390 16.3 Ceiling on investment - ` 50 lakhs in a financial year 391 16.4 Transfer of specified asset within lock-in period of 5 years 393 16.5 Whether capital gains arising under section 50 is long-term capital gains for section 54EC purposes? 394 16.6 Time-limit of 6 months for investment in specified bonds under section 54EC means 6 calender months and not 180 days 394 16.7 Name in which bonds should be purchased 397 16.8 Specified bonds for investment under section 54EC 399 16.9 Direct nexus not required 399 16.10 Extension of time for acquiring new asset or depositing or investing capital gain 400 16.11 Assessee availing section 54EC relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 401
  13. 13. PAGE 16.12 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54EC in assessment proceedings 402 16.13 Claim under wrong provision will not bar deduction under section 54EC 402 17 CAPITAL GAINS NOT TO BE CHARGED ON INVEST- MENT IN UNITS OF A SPECIFIED FUND 17.1 Backdrop 403 17.2 Capital gains exemption on investment in specified funds - Section 54EE 404 18 DEDUCTION IN RESPECT OF LONG TERM CAPITAL GAIN INVESTED IN RESIDENTIAL HOUSE [SECTION 54F] 18.1 Provisions of section 54F in brief 406 18.2 Long term capital gain invested in residential house 407 18.3 Conditions for deduction 407 18.4 Quantum of deduction 408 18.5 Net consideration 412 18.6 Purchase/construction of second residential house 412 18.7 Date of purchase of new house 413 18.8 Sale of second vacant land and investment in second dwelling unit 414 18.9 Exemption for minor 414 18.10 No deduction for extension of house 414 18.11 Transfer of new residential house 414 18.12 Whether deduction is available if new house purchased in joint names of assessee and his wife? 415 18.13 Capital Gains Accounts Scheme 415 18.14 Extension of time for acquiring new asset or depositing or investing capital gain 419 I-21 CONTENTS
  14. 14. PAGE 18.15 Assessee availing section 54F relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 420 18.16 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54F in assessment proceedings 421 18.17 Claim under wrong provision will not bar deduction under section 54F 421 19 TAX INCENTIVES FOR TRANSFER OF ASSETS ON SHIFTING OF INDUSTRIAL UNDERTAKINGS FROM URBAN AREA/SHIFTING OF INDUSTRIAL UNDERTAKING FROM URBAN AREA TO ANY SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE (SEZ) [SECTION 54G/54GA] 19.1 Provisions of section 54G/54GA in brief 422 19.2 Transfer of assets on shifting of industrial undertakings [Section 54G] 423 19.3 Conditions for deduction under section 54G 424 19.4 Quantum of deduction under section 54G 425 19.5 Sale of new asset within three years-tax implications 430 19.6 Shifting of industrial undertaking from urban area to any Special Economic Zone (SEZ) [Section 54GA] 431 19.7 Capital Gains Accounts Scheme 434 19.8 Assessee availing section 54G/54GA relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 436 19.9 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54G or u/s 54GA in assess- ment proceedings 437 19.10 Claim under wrong provision will not bar deduction under section 54G/Section 54GA 438 CONTENTS I-22
  15. 15. PAGE 20 TAX EXEMPTION FOR CAPITAL GAINS FROM SALE OF RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY IF INVESTED IN CAPITAL OF START-UP COMPANY - SECTION 54GB 20.1 Tax Exemption for long-term capital gains from selling resi- dential property if the same is invested in equity shares of start-up company 441 20.2 Conditions to be satisfied for availing tax relief in respect of capital gains by investment in shares of a company which is “eligible start-up” 442 20.3 Promoter selling his residential property and investing monies in its shares- is it efficient from point of view of explaining “source of source” under section 68 444 20.4 Assessee availing section 54GB relief required to file ITR w.e.f. AY 2020-21 even if his total income after relief is below threshold exemption limit 444 20.5 Non-disclosure of capital gains in ITR will not bar assessee from claiming deduction u/s 54GB in assessment proceedings 445 20.6 Claim under wrong provision will not bar deduction under section 54GB 446 20.7 FAQs on section 54GB 446 21 POWER OF CBDT TO RELAX ANY REQUIREMENT FOR CLAIMING DEDUCTIONS 21.1 Power of CBDT under section 119(2)(c) 448 21.2 Section 119(2)(c) applies to sections 54 to 54GB 449 21.3 Application for relief on plain paper 449 22 TAX COMPUTATION IN RESPECT OF STCG 22.1 Tax on short-term capital gains 450 22.2 Equity Oriented Fund 451 I-23 CONTENTS
  16. 16. PAGE 23 TAX COMPUTATION IN CASE OF LONG-TERM CAPITAL GAINS 23.1 Overall scheme of tax computation on LTCG 452 23.2 Tax on long-term capital gains from shares, securities and units 453 23.3 Tax on long-term capital gains other than from shares, securities and units 454 23.4 Concessional tax rate of 10% not applicable to long-term capital gains from units of GETFs/Debt-oriented mutual funds - Section 112(1) 454 24 LONG-TERM CAPITAL GAINS TAX ON LISTED EQUITY SHARES, UNITS OF EQUITY-ORIENTED MUTUAL FUNDS AND UNITS OF BUSINESS TRUSTS 24.1 Taxation of long-term capital gains from listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented MFs upto AY 2018-19 456 24.2 New Scheme of taxation of long-term capital gains from listed equity shares, units of equity-oriented MFs and units of business trusts - Section 112A 456 24.3 Rationale behind the introduction of new scheme of taxation by the Finance Act, 2018 459 24.4 Conditions for applicability of new section 112A 459 24.5 Computation of tax 461 24.6 Computation of LTCG 462 24.7 Cost of acquisition (COA) of specified assets 462 24.8 New Section overrides section 112 464 24.9 Applicability of new section to different assessees 465 24.10 Applicability of section 112 in certain cases 467 24.11 Computation of long-term capital gains under the New Section 469 24.12 Condition (b) : The total income of the assessee should include income chargeable as capital gains 474 24.13 Condition (c) : The asset has to be long term capital asset 480 CONTENTS I-24
  17. 17. PAGE 24.14 Condition (d) : Section 112A applies only if LTCG arises from “Specified Asset” 481 24.15 Condition (e) : Section 112A is applicable if STT is paid 482 24.16 FAQs on Cost of acquisition of specified assets 488 24.17 Computation of tax if section 112A applies 509 24.18 Deductions under Chapter VI-A are not available qua capital gains under section 112A 515 24.19 Rebate under section 87A 515 24.20 Taxation of non-residents 516 24.21 Miscellaneous 521 24.22 Taxation of long term capital gains in the case of foreign institutional investor 523 25 REFERENCE TO VALUATION OFFICER 25.1 Statutory provisions 525 25.2 Valuation Officer 526 25.3 Valuation procedure 528 25.4 Purpose for which reference may be made 528 25.5 Binding nature of Valuation Officer’s report 532 25.6 Where assessment is completed before receipt of valuation report 533 25.7 Where valuation report is not received 533 25.8 Reference after assessment 533 25.9 Reference cannot be made without giving opportunity and disclosing reasons 534 25.10 Second reference 535 25.11 Appeal 535 25.12 Appearance by registered valuer 536 25.13 Rectification of mistakes 536 25.14 Power to take evidence on oath, etc. 537 I-25 CONTENTS
  18. 18. PAGE 26 LOSS UNDER THE HEAD ‘CAPITAL GAINS’ 26.1 Loss under the head ‘Capital gains’ - Whether same as capital loss 538 26.2 Carry forward and set-off of losses under the head ‘Capital gains’ 539 26.3 On Liquidation of Company 544 26.4 Revaluation of Investment 544 26.5 Where transaction of sale is genuine 545 26.6 Sum assessed as dividend under section 2(22) 546 26.7 Carry forward and set off 547 27 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS BY COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION 27.0 Introduction 549 27.1 Coverage of section 46(2) 549 27.2 Nature of asset in the hands of shareholders 550 27.3 Liquidation of subsidiary company and application of section 46 550 27.4 Realisation of asset by liquidator 551 27.5 Distinction between ‘a company in liquidation’ and ‘a company on liquidation’ 552 27.6 Section 46(2) - A deeming provision 553 27.7 Section 46(2) is a charging provision 555 27.8 Liability to capital gains 556 28 HOW TO COMPUTE CAPITAL GAINS IN CASE OF BUY- BACK OF SHARES/SPECIFIED SECURITIES 28.1 What is buy-back? 560 28.2 Tax implications of buy-back for shareholder - Section 46A 560 28.3 Withholding tax of 20% of profits distributed by companies through buyback of shares 562 CONTENTS I-26
  19. 19. PAGE I-27 CONTENTS 28.4 Amount received by the company in respect of issue of share which is the subject of buyback 563 29 CAPITAL GAIN AND DEPRECIABLE ASSETS 29.1 Introduction 567 29.2 Statutory provisions of section 50 567 29.3 Power generation undertakings [Section 50A] 572 29.4 Legal decisions - In assessee’s favour 574 29.5 Legal decisions - In Revenue’s favour 576 30 SLUMP SALE 30.1 Introduction 578 30.2 Slump sale - Definition 578 30.3 Computation of capital gain from slump sale [Section 50B] 579 30.4 Negative Net Worth 582 30.5 Complete sale of unit or undertaking is a must 583 30.6 Lock, stock and barrel sale 583 30.7 Comparative study of slump sale and demerger 585 31 CAPITAL GAIN ON INTANGIBLE ASSETS 31.1 Goodwill 586 31.2 Route permits/stage carriage permits 588 31.3 Import licences/entitlements 588 31.4 Rights under a contract 588 31.5 Tenancy rights 589 31.6 Loom hours 590 31.7 Leasehold rights 590 31.8 Life interests 592 31.9 Remainderman’s reversionary interest 592
  20. 20. PAGE CONTENTS I-28 31.10 Devaluation gain 593 31.11 Patent 593 31.12 Right to manufacture, produce or process any article or thing 593 31.13 Right to carry on any business or profession 594 32 CHARITABLE TRUST AND CAPITAL GAINS 32.1 Introduction 595 32.2 Trust wholly for charitable or religious purposes [Section 11(1A)(a)] 595 32.3 Trust in part for charitable or religious purposes [Section 11(1A)(b)] 596 32.4 Capital gains kept in fixed deposit in bank 597 32.5 Capital gain kept as deposit in public sector companies 598 32.6 Capital gain used for redeeming pledged asset 598 32.7 Capital gain used for acquiring English Mortgage 599 32.8 Advance receipt of sale proceeds used for regular objects 600 32.9 Time limit for reinvestment 601 32.10 Sub-section (7) of section 11 602 33 CAPITAL GAIN IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS 33.1 Immovable property 603 33.2 Period of holding immovable property before transfer to maximize tax advantages 603 33.3 Entering an agreement to sell does not transfer the property 604 33.4 Cash component of consideration should be less than Rs. 20,000 to avoid violation of section 269SS 604 33.5 Immovable property transactions between firm/LLP and partners 605 33.6 Membership of Co-operative Society 606 33.7 Mortgage transactions 607 33.8 Reverse Mortgage 607
  21. 21. PAGE I-29 CONTENTS 33.9 Agricultural land 608 33.10 Deemed transfers 609 33.11 Deemed sale consideration - Section 50C 610 33.12 Section 50C vis-a-vis transfers under section 45(2), 45(3) and 45(4) 610 33.13 Exemptions under sections 54, 54EC and 54F 611 33.14 Development agreements (Joint Development Agreements) 613 33.15 Lease right 614 33.16 99 years lease 615 33.17 Sub-lease for 97 years 615 33.18 Composite consideration 616 33.19 Single transaction - Whether business 617 33.20 Repurchase of sold property 618 33.21 Mortgage followed by sale 619 33.22 Where auction sale is set aside 620 APPENDICES APPENDIX 1 : Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 625 APPENDIX 2 : Section 3 of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 - Relaxation of certain provisions of specified Acts - Notified dates for extension of due dates of various completions or compliances under specified Acts 630
  22. 22. C H A P T E R 3 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS : SHORT-TERM CAPITAL ASSETS AND LONG-TERM CAPITAL ASSETS 3.1 Distinction between short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains Section 2(42B) of the Act defines ‘short-term capital gain’ to mean ‘capital gain arising from the transfer of a short-term capital asset’. Section 2(29B) defines ‘long-term capital gain’ as ‘capital gain arising from the transfer of a long-term capital asset’. Section 2(29A) of the Act defines ‘long-term capital asset’ as capital asset which is not a short-term capital asset. Transfer of a short term capital asset [Para 3.3] gives rise to ‘Short Term Capital Gains’ (STCG) and transfer of a long term capital asset gives rise to ‘Long Term Capital Gains’ (LTCG). Identifying gains as STCG and LTCG is a very important step in computing the income under the head Capital Gains as method of computation of gains and tax payable on the gains and treatment of losses is different for STCG and LTCG. It may be mentioned that long-term capital gains gets more favourable tax treatment as compared to short-term capital gains. 3.2 Overview of section 2(42A) - Definition of section 2(42A) u General rule : Holding period of 36 months or less before transfer to qualify as short-term asset [Para 3.3] 70
  23. 23. u Exceptions to the general rule of 36 months or less holding period: n 1st proviso : The following assets to be regarded as short- term capital assets if held for 12 months or less before transfer [Para 3.4] l Security (other than a unit ) listed on a recognised stock exchange in India l Units of UTI l Units of equity oriented mutual funds l Zero Coupon Bond n 2nd proviso: Holding period of 12 months or less for unlisted shares and units of mutual fund units transferred during the period 01.04.2014 to 10.07.2014 n 3rd proviso: Unlisted shares of companies and immovable property to be regarded as short-term capital assets if held for 24 months or less before transfer. [Para 3.5] u Explanation 1: How to compute the holding period..what periods of time to be included or excluded [Paras 3.6 to 3.6-18] u Minimum holding period for various assets to qualify as long-term capital assets [Para 3.7] u Explanation 2: Definition of ‘security’ [Para 3.7-1] u Explanation 3: Definition of ‘specified security’ and ‘sweat equity shares’ [Para 3.6-8] u Explanation 4: Definition of ‘equity-oriented fund [See Chapter 24] 3.3 Classification of capital asset into short-term capital asset and long-term capital asset The incidence of tax on Capital Gains depends upon the length of the time period for which the capital asset was held before the transfer. In terms of section 2(42A) which defines a ‘short-term capital asset’, ordinarily,acapitalassetheldfor36monthsorlessiscalleda‘short-term capital asset’ and the capital asset held for more than 36 months is called ‘long-term capital asset’. Exceptionstothe“36monthsorlessholdingperiod”ruleisgiveninParas 3.4 and 3.5 below. 71 CLASSIFICATION OF CAPITAL ASSET Para 3.3
  24. 24. 3.4 Capital assets which will be regarded as STCA if held for 24 months or less The following assets shall be regarded as short-term capital assets if held for 24 months or less and long-term assets if held for more than 24 months: u Unlisted shares of companies (share of a company not listed in a recognized stock exchange in India) u Immovable property, being land or building or both. [See Para 3.8] 3.5 Capital assets which will be held as short-term capital assets if held for 12 months or less before transfer The following assets shall be regarded as short-term capital assets if held for 12 months or less and long-term assets if held for more than 12 months: u Security (other than a unit) listed in a recognized stock exchange in India u Unit of UTI u Unit of equity-oriented mutual funds u Zero Coupon bond [Para 3.5-2] Units of debt-oriented mutual funds, GETFs/REITs/InVITs to be held for more than 36 months to qualify as long-term capital assets - Section 2(42A) 3.5-1 Securities transacted through stock exchanges When the securities are transacted through stock exchanges it is the established procedure that the brokers first enter into contracts for purchase/sale of securities and thereafter, follow it up with delivery of shares, accompanied by transfer deeds duly signed by the registered holders. The seller is entitled to receive the consideration agreed to as on the date of contract. Thus, it is the date of broker’s note that should be treated as the date of transfer in case of sale transactions of securities provided such transactions are followed up by delivery of shares and also the transfer deeds. Similarly, in respect of the purchasers of the securities, the holding period shall be reckoned from the date of the broker’s note for purchase on behalf of the investors. In case the trans- actions take place directly between the parties and not through stock exchanges the date of contract of sale as declared by the parties shall be Para 3.5 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS 72
  25. 25. treated as the date of transfer provided it is followed up by actual deliv- ery of shares and the transfer deeds. Where securities are acquired in several lots at different points of time, the First-in-first-out (FIFO) method shall be adopted to reckon the period of the holding of the security, in cases where the dates of pur- chase and sale could not be correlated through specific numbers of the scrips.Inotherwords,theassetsacquiredlastwillbetakentoberemain- ing with the assessee while assets acquired first will be treated as sold. Indexation, wherever applicable, for long-term assets will be regulated on the basis of the holding period determined in this manner - Circular : No. 704, dated 28-4-1995. 3.5-2 Zero Coupon Bond According to section 2(48) of the Act, “zero coupon bond” means a bond- (a) issued by any infrastructure capital company or infrastructure capital fund or public sector company or scheduled bank on or after the 1st day of June, 2005; (b) in respect of which no payment and benefit is received or receiv- able before maturity or redemption from infrastructure capital company or infrastructure capital fund or public sector company or scheduled bank; and (c) which the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, specify in this behalf. 3.6 How to compute the holding period of a capital asset? In Bharti Gupta Ramola v. CIT [2012] 20 taxmann.com 762, the Delhi High Court held that the holding period of a capital asset (36 months/24 months/12 months) to be computed as under: u Holdingperiodofcapitalassetu/s2(42A)(36months/24months/ 12 months) to be reckoned in calendar months by including both date of its acquisition and date of its transfer and without excluding even a fraction of a day. u The term ‘month’ has not been defined in the Act and, therefore, ‘month’ would have to be understood in the sense of ‘calendar month’asdefinedinsection3(35)oftheGeneralClausesAct,1897. u Period of 12 calendar months would begin on the day when the assessee became the holder of the asset and end one day before in 73 COMPUTE HOLDING PERIOD OF CAPITAL ASSET Para 3.6
  26. 26. the relevant calendar month, next year. Thus, if an assessee acquires an asset on 2nd January in a preceding year, the period of 12 months would be complete on 1st January, next year and not on 2nd January. This position will apply to all cases, except when an asset is transferred/purchased on 1st January. In such cases, the period of one year or 12 months would expire and would be complete on 31st December in the same year. u There is nothing in section 2(42A) to show that the time period would not include fraction of a day. 3.6-1 Computation of holding period of share held in a company in liquidation In the case of a share held in a company in liquidation, the period subsequent to the date on which the company goes into liquidation shall be excluded in determining the period for which such share was held by the assessee. [Explanation 1(i)(a) to section 2(42A)]. In other words, the date on which company goes into liquidation shall be included in computing the holding period for determining whether the share was held for 12 or 24 months or less or for more than 12/24 months. 3.6-2 Computation of holding period of a capital asset which becomes the property of the assessee in the circumstances mentioned in section 49(1) A capital asset may becomes the property of an assessee in the circum- stances mentioned in section 49(1) viz : (A) on any distribution of assets on the total or partial partition of a Hindu undivided family; (B) under a gift or will; (C)(a) by succession, inheritance or devolution, or (b) on any distribution of assets on the liquidation of a company, or (c) under a transfer to a revocable or an irrevocable trust, or (d) under any such transfer as is referred to in clause (iv) or clause (v) [Para 5.4] or clause (vi) [Para 5.5] or clause (via) [Para 5.6] or clause (viaa) [Para 5.7] or clause (viab) [Para 5.1] or clause (vib) [Para 5.8] or clause (vic) [Para 5.9] or clause (vica) [Para 5.10] or clause (vicb) [Para 5.11] or clause (vicc) [Para 1.4] or clause (xiii) or clause (xiiib) [Para 5.21/Para 5.22] or clause (xiv) [Para 5.26] of section 47; Para 3.6 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS 74
  27. 27. (D) such assessee being a Hindu undivided family, by the mode referred to in sub-section (2) of section 64 - i.e. conversion of self- acquired property of member of HUF into HUF property. In above cases, the period for which the asset was held by the previous owner shall be included in determining the period for which such asset was held by the assessee. [Explanation 1(i)(b) to section 2(42A)]. The expression ‘previous owner of the property’ in relation to any capital asset owned by an assessee means the last previous owner of the capital asset who acquired it by a mode of acquisition other than that referred to section 49(1) - i.e. (A) to (D) above. 3.6-3 Computation of holding period of a capital asset resulting from conver- sion of inventory into capital asset In case of conversion of inventory into capital asset or treatment of inventory as capital asset, the period for which the resulting capital asset is held shall be reckoned from the date of such conversion or treatment. [Explanation 1(i)(ba) to section 2(42A)] 3.6-4 Computation of holding period of a share or shares in an Indian company whichbecomesassesseespropertyasconsiderationfortransferinamalgam- ation of companies If a share or shares in an Indian company (amalgamated company) becomes property of assessee (who was a shareholder of amalgamating company) as consideration for his shares in amalgamating company [See section 47(vii)], the period for which shares in amalgamating company were held by the assessee shall be included in determining the holding period of shares in amalgamated company. [Explanation 1(i)(c) to section 2(42A)]. For example, Mr. X is a shareholder of ABC Ltd. (amalgamating com- pany) and holds 100 shares in it. He had acquired it two years back. ABC Ltd. is amalgamated into PQR Ltd., an Indian company and he receives 50sharesinPQRLtd.asconsiderationforhis100sharesinABCLtd.This transfer of ABC Ltd. shares for PQR Ltd. shares is exempt from taxation as capital gains under section 47(vii). Suppose he sells the shares of PQR Ltd. after 6 months. In this case, the holding period of 2 years of shares in ABC Ltd. should be added to the 6 months holding period of shares in PQR Ltd. and holding period of shares of PQR Ltd. shall be treated as 2 years and 6 months and hence shares of PQR Ltd. shall be treated as long-term asset. 75 COMPUTE HOLDING PERIOD OF CAPITAL ASSET Para 3.6
  28. 28. 3.6-5 Computation of holding period in case of rights shares/other security issued on rights basis In the case of a share or any other security (‘financial asset’) subscribed to by the assessee on the basis of his right to subscribe or by the renouncee of the right to subscribe (i.e. the person in whose favour the right to subscribe is renounced by the assessee), the period shall be reckoned from the date of allotment of such financial asset for deter- mining whether the financial asset was held for 12 months or less or for more than 12 months. [Explanation 1(i)(d) to section 2(42A)] The words used are ‘from the date of allotment’. A question arises whether date of allotment is to be included in the holding period or not. Stroud’s Judicial Dictionary defines “from the date of ……” as under: “From the date of incorporation of the company” in section 16, Companies (Consolidation) Act, 1908 (c. 69) - see now Companies Act, 1985 (c. 6), section 13 - held to include any portion of the day on which the company was incorporated: see Re Jubilee Cotton Mills [1924] A.C. 958.” In Bharti Gupta Ramola v. CIT [2012] 20 taxmann.com 762, the Delhi High Court held that the clause [section 2(42A)] refers to the holding period. It will not be appropriate to exclude or include any day of the holding for computing the said period. The date on which the asset is acquired is not to be excluded because the holding starts from the said date. In view of the above, the date of allotment or any portion of that day has to be included in computing the holding period. It must be noted that ‘rights share’ is a capital asset distinct from ‘rights’ or the right to subscribe. Explanation 1(i)(d) to section 2(42A) applies to the former. Explanation 1(i)(e) to section 2(42A) [See Para 3.6-6] applies to the latter. 3.6-6 Computation of the holding period of the right to subscribe to shares/ other security - i.e. rights Inthecaseofrighttosubscribetoanyfinancialassetwhichisrenounced in favour of any other person, the period shall be reckoned from the date of offer of such right by the company or institution making such offer for determining whether the right was held for 12 months or less or for more than 12 months. [Explanation 1(i)(e) to section 2(42A)]. As regards the phrase ‘from the date of offer’, remarks in Para 3.6-5 above as regards ‘from the date of allotment’ shall apply here also. Para 3.6 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS 76
  29. 29. Crucialdateisdateonwhichrighttosubscribecomesintoexistence.For determiningwhetherthegains/lossofrenunciationofrighttosubscribe is a short-term or long-term gains/loss, the crucial date is the date on which such right to subscribe for additional shares/debentures comes into existence and the date of renunciation [transfer] of such right - Navin Jindal v. Asstt. CIT [2010] 187 Taxman 283 (SC). 3.6-7 Computation of holding period in case of bonus shares/bonus deben- tures In the case of a financial asset allotted without any payment and on the basis of holding of any other financial asset, the period shall be reckoned from the date of allotment of such financial asset for determining whether the right was held for 12 months or less or for more than 12 months. [Explanation 1(i)(f) to section 2(42A)]. Asregardsthephrase‘fromthedateofallotment’[SeePara3.6-5above]. Bonus shares issued by a company are acquired by a shareholder when they are issued and they must be taken to be held by shareholder from the date of their issue and not from the date when the original shares, in respect of which they are issued, were acquired by the shareholder - Executive of the Will of Late Shri Manecklal Premchand v. CIT [1990] 48 Taxman 310 (Bom.)/Manecklal Premchand v. CIT [1990] 186 ITR 554 (Bom.)/CIT v. D.V. Paranjape [2014] 49 taxmann.com 245/226 Taxman 169 (Bom.). 3.6-8 Computation of holding period of share/shares in an Indian company which becomes the property of the assessee in consideration of demerger If a share or shares in an Indian company (resulting company) becomes property of assessee (who was a shareholder of demerged company) as consideration for his shares in demerged company, the period for which sharesindemergedcompanywereheldbytheassesseeshallbeincluded in determining the holding period of shares in resulting company. [Explanation 1(i)(g) to section 2(42A)] 3.6-9 Computation of holding period of specified security or sweat equity shares In the case of a capital asset, being any specified security or sweat equity sharesallottedortransferred,directlyorindirectly,bytheemployerfree of cost or at concessional rate to his employees (including former employee or employees), the period shall be reckoned from the date of 77 COMPUTE HOLDING PERIOD OF CAPITAL ASSET Para 3.6
  30. 30. allotment or transfer of such specified security or sweat equity shares for determining whether the right was held for 12 months or less or for more than 12 months. [Explanation 1(i)(hb) to section 2(42A)] The following definitions may be noted: u ‘Specified security’ means the securities as defined in clause (h) of section 2 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 [See Para 3.7-1] and, where employees’ stock option has been granted under any plan or scheme therefor, includes the securities offered under such plan or scheme; u ‘Sweat equity shares’ means equity shares issued by a company to its employees or directors at a discount or for consideration other than cash for providing know-how or making available rights in the nature of intellectual property rights or value additions, by whatever name called. Asregardsthephrase‘fromthedateofallotment’[SeePara3.6-5above]. 3.6-10 Computation of holding period of unit of business trust allotted pursuant to transfer of shares In the case of a capital asset, being a unit of a business trust, allotted pursuant to transfer of share or shares as referred to in clause (xvii) of section 47 [see Para 5.29], there shall be included the period for which the share or shares were held by the assessee. [Explanation 1(i)(hc) to section 2(42A)]. 3.6-11 Computation of holding period of units which become property of the assessee in consideration of transfer referred to in Section 47(xviii) In the case of a capital asset, being a unit or units, which becomes the property of the assessee in consideration of a transfer referred to in clause (xviii) of section 47 [see Para 5.30], there shall be included the period for which the unit or units in the consolidating scheme of the mutual fund were held by the assessee. [Explanation 1(i)(hd) to section 2(42A)]. 3.6-12 Computation of holding period of shares acquired by non-resident on redemption of GDRs In the case of a capital asset, being share or shares of a company, which is acquired by the non-resident assessee on redemption of Global Depository Receipts [See clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 115AC] Para 3.6 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS 78
  31. 31. held by such assessee, the period shall be reckoned from the date on which a request for such redemption was made. [Explanation 1(i)(he) to section 2(42A)]. 3.6-13 Computation of holding period of equity shares acquired by way of conversion of preference shares into equity shares In the case of a capital asset, being equity shares in a company, which becomes the property of the assessee in consideration of a transfer referred to in clause (xb) of section 47, there shall be included the pe- riod for which the preference shares were held by the assessee; [Expla- nation 1(i)(hf) to section 2(42A)]. 3.6-14 Computation of holding period of unit or units acquired in consideration of a transfer referred to in clause (xix) of section 47 In the case of a capital asset, being a unit or units, which becomes the property of the assessee in consideration of a transfer referred to in clause (xix) of section 47, there shall be included the period for which the unit or units in the consolidating plan of a mutual fund scheme were held by the assessee. [Explanation 1(i)(hg) to section 2(42A)]. 3.6-15 Holding period in case of unit or units in segregated portfolios SEBI has vide circular SEBI/HO/IMD/DF2/CIR/P/2018/160 dated December 28, 2018, permitted creation of segregated portfolio of debt and money market instruments by Mutual Fund Schemes. As per the SEBI circular, all the existing unit holders in the affected scheme as on the day of the credit event shall be allotted equal number of units in the segregated portfolio as held in the main portfolio. On segregation, the unit holders come to hold same number of units in two schemes –the main scheme and segregated scheme. Inviewoftheabove,theFinanceAct,2020hasinsertedanewclause(hh) in Explanation 1 to sub-section (42A) of section 2 of the Act to provide that in the case of a capital asset, being a unit or units in a segregated portfolio, referred to in sub-section (2AG) of section 49, there shall be included the period for which the original unit or units in the main portfolio were held by the assessee. Further, a new sub-section (2AG) has been inserted by the Finance Act, 2020 in section 49 of the Act to provide that the cost of acquisition of a unit or units in the segregated portfolio shall be the amount which bears to the cost of acquisition of a unit or units held by the assessee in the total 79 COMPUTE HOLDING PERIOD OF CAPITAL ASSET Para 3.6
  32. 32. portfolio, the same proportion as the net asset value of the asset trans- ferred to the segregated portfolio bears to the net asset value of the total portfolio immediately before the segregation of portfolios. Sub-section (2AH) has been inserted in the said section to provide that the cost of the acquisition of the original units held by the unit holder in the main portfolio shall be deemed to have been reduced by the amount as so arrived at under the proposed sub-section (2AG). The Explanation below these two new sub-sections, as inserted by the Finance Act, 2020, provide that for the purposes of sub-sections (2AG) and (2AH), the expressions “main portfolio”, “segregated portfolio” and “total portfolio” shall have the meaning respectively assigned to them in the said circular dated 28th December, 2018 issued by SEBI. These amendments will take effect from 1st April, 2020 and will, accord- ingly, apply in relation to the assessment year 2020-21 and subsequent assessment years. 3.6-16 Computation of holding period of a share or debenture which becomes the property of the assessee in the circumstances mentioned in clause (x) of section 47 In the case of a capital asset, being a share or debenture of a company, which becomes the property of the assessee in the circumstances men- tioned in clause (x) of section 47 [see Para 5.17] of the Act, there shall be included the period for which the bond, debenture, debenture-stock or deposit certificate, as the case may be, was held by the assessee prior to the conversion. [Explanation 1(ii) to section 2(42A); Rule 8AA]. Where assessee was allotted convertible debentures and later on same were converted into shares, while computing capital gains arising from sale of said shares, it would be logical to reckon date of acquisition of convertible debentures as date of acquisition of such shares - CIT v. Naveen Bhatia [2015] 62 taxmann.com 87/235 Taxman 178 (Punj. & Har.). 3.6-17 Computation of holding period of a capital asset declared in IDS, 2016 In the case of a capital asset, declared under the Income Declaration Scheme, 2016,— u being an immovable property, the period for which such property is held shall be reckoned from the date on which such property is acquired if the date of acquisition is evidenced by a deed regis- tered with any authority of a State Government; and Para 3.6 TYPES OF CAPITAL ASSETS 80

×