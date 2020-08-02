Taxmann's Taxation of Capital Gains

This book is a ready-referencer to understand the taxation of start-ups and other operational issues.



All complex provisions have been explained with detailed Case studies and Illustration. The Current Publication is the 3rd Edition which incorporates all the changes made by the Finance Act, 2020. The key features of this book are as follows:



• Analysis of every provision applicable to a start-up, inter-alia,

Section 80-IAC, Section 54GB, etc.

• A thorough examination of the notification issued by the DPIIT

for eligible start-ups

• Guidance on registration of a startup as a firm or a company

• Impact of revision in the definition of MSMEs on Start-ups

• Analysis of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

(ECLGS)

• Case studies and Illustrations for easy understanding of

complex laws

• FAQs for resolution of queries