Cardiovascular physiology

Apr. 14, 2023
Cardiovascular physiology

Apr. 14, 2023
Health & Medicine

Anatomy and physiology of the cardiac system
The electrocardiogram a, curves and interpretation of the first and second heart sounds. Generation of action potential within the myocardium ,the gap junctions and how they propagate electrical pilese from sinoatrial mode and ectopoic heartbeat.

Anatomy and physiology of the cardiac system
The electrocardiogram a, curves and interpretation of the first and second heart sounds. Generation of action potential within the myocardium ,the gap junctions and how they propagate electrical pilese from sinoatrial mode and ectopoic heartbeat.

Health & Medicine
Cardiovascular physiology

  1. 1. CVS L. S LUMBUKA
  2. 2.  Weight of the heart 300g  Work: 75/min, 10000 beats /day  35 million beats /year, 2.5 billion beats/life  70ml/beat, 7200 l/day The work of the heart in one life is equivalent to lifting 30 tons to the Mount Everest The busy and hard working heart!
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  The parts of the heart normally beat in orderly sequence: Contraction of the atria (atrial systole) is followed by contraction of the ventricles (ventricular systole), and during diastole all four chambers are relaxed.  The cardiac electric activity that triggers heartbeat originates in a specialized cardiac conduction system and spreads via this system to all parts of the myocardium.  The structures that make up the conduction system are the sinoatrial node (SA node), the internodal atrial pathways, the atrioventricular node (AV node), the bundle of His and its branches, and the Purkinje system.
  4. 4. Functional Anatomy of the Heart Intrinsic Conduction System  Consists of “pacemaker” cells and conduction pathways  Coordinate the contraction of the atria and ventricles
  5. 5.  The SA node is the normal cardiac pacemaker, with its rate of discharge determining the rate at which the heart beats.  It discharges most rapidly, with depolarization spreading from it to the other regions before they discharge spontaneously.  The other parts of the conduction system under abnormal conditions, are capable of spontaneous discharge.
  6. 6. Myocardial Physiology Autorhythmic Cells (Pacemaker Cells)  Characteristics of Pacemaker Cells  Smaller than contractile cells  Don’t contain many myofibrils  No organized sarcomere structure  do not contribute to the contractile force of the heart normal contractile myocardial cell conduction myofibers SA node cell AV node cells
  7. 7. Myocardial Physiology Autorhythmic Cells (Pacemaker Cells)  Characteristics of Pacemaker Cells  Unstable membrane potential  “bottoms out” at -60mV  “drifts upward” to -40mV, forming a pacemaker potential  Myogenic  The upward “drift” allows the membrane to reach threshold potential (-40mV) by itself  This is due to 1. Slow leakage of K+ out & faster leakage Na+ in  Causes slow depolarization  Occurs through If channels (f=funny) that open at negative membrane potentials and start closing as membrane approaches threshold potential 2. Ca2+ channels opening as membrane approaches threshold  At threshold additional Ca2+ ion channels open causing more rapid depolarization  These deactivate shortly after and 3. Slow K+ channels open as membrane depolarizes causing an efflux of K+ and a repolarization of membrane
  8. 8. The SA node cell  Maximal repolarization (diastole) potential, – 70mv  Low amplitude and long duration of phase 0.  not so sharp as ventricle cell and Purkinje cell.  No phase 1 and 2  Comparatively fast spontaneous depolarization at phase 4 8 A, Cardiac ventricular cell B, Sinoatrial node cell
  9. 9. Myocardial Physiology Autorhythmic Cells (Pacemaker Cells)  Characteristics of Pacemaker Cells
  10. 10. Myocardial Physiology Autorhythmic Cells (Pacemaker Cells)  Altering Activity of Pacemaker Cells  Sympathetic activity  NE and E increase If channel activity  Binds to β1 adrenergic receptors which activate cAMP and increase If channel open time  Causes more rapid pacemaker potential and faster rate of action potentials Sympathetic Activity Summary: increased chronotropic effects heart rate increased dromotropic effects conduction of APs increased inotropic effects contractility
  11. 11. Myocardial Physiology Autorhythmic Cells (Pacemaker Cells)  Altering Activity of Pacemaker Cells  Parasympathetic activity  ACh binds to muscarinic receptors  Increases K+ permeability and decreases Ca2+ permeability = hyperpolarizing the membrane  Longer time to threshold = slower rate of action potentials Parasympathetic Activity Summary: decreased chronotropic effects heart rate decreased dromotropic effects  conduction of APs decreased inotropic effects  contractility
  12. 12. Automaticity (Autorhythmicity)  Some tissues or cells have the ability to produce spontaneous rhythmic excitation without external stimulus.  Different intrinsic rhythm of rhythmic cells  Purkinje fiber, 15 – 40 /min  Atrioventricular node 40 – 60 /min  Sinoatrial node 90 – 100 /min  normal pacemaker  latent pacemaker  ectopic pacemaker 12
  13. 13. Myocardial Physiology Contractile Cells  Special aspects  Intercalated discs  Highly convoluted and interdigitated junctions  Joint adjacent cells with  Desmosomes & fascia adherens  Allow for synticial activity  With gap junctions  More mitochondria than skeletal muscle  Less sarcoplasmic reticulum  Ca2+ also influxes from ECF reducing storage need  Larger t-tubules  Internally branching  Myocardial contractions are graded!
  14. 14. Myocardial Physiology Contractile Cells  Special aspects  The action potential of a contractile cell  Ca2+ plays a major role again  Action potential is longer in duration than a “normal” action potential due to Ca2+ entry  Phases 4 – resting membrane potential @ -90mV 0 – depolarization  Due to gap junctions or conduction fiber action  Voltage gated Na+ channels open… close at 20mV 1 – temporary repolarization  Open K+ channels allow some K+ to leave the cell 2 – plateau phase  Voltage gated Ca2+ channels are fully open (started during initial depolarization) 3 – repolarization  Ca2+ channels close and K+ permeability increases as slower activated K+ channels open, causing a quick repolarization  What is the significance of the plateau phase?
  15. 15. 15 t (msec) -90 0 +20 0 300 0 1 2 3 4 Phase 0: rapid depolarization, 1-2ms Phase 1: early rapid repoarization, 10 ms Phase 2: plateau, slow repolarization, the potential is around 0 mv. 100 – 150ms Phase 3, late rapid repolarization. 100 – 150 ms Phase 4 resting potentials General description Resting potential: -90mv Action Potential
  16. 16. Ion Channels in Ventricular Muscle 16 Ventricular muscle membrane potential (mV) -50 0 200 msec Inactivating K channels (ITO) “Rapid” K channels (IKr) “Slow” K channels (IKs) IK1 Voltage-gated Na Channels “Ultra-rapid” K channels (IKur) Voltage-gated Ca Channels
  17. 17. Myocardial Physiology Contractile Cells  Plateau phase prevents summation due to the elongated refractory period  No summation capacity = no tetanus  Which would be fatal
  18. 18. 18 +25 Time (msec) 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 -125 -100 -75 -50 -25 0 0 4 1 2 3 Transmembrane Potential RRP ARP  Absolute Refractory Period – regardless of the strength of a stimulus, the cell cannot be depolarized.  Relative Refractory Period – stronger than normal stimulus can induce depolarization. (1) Refractory Period
  19. 19. Refractory Period  Absolute Refractory Period (ARC): Cardiac muscle cell completely insensitive to further stimulation  Relative Refractory Period (RRC): Cell exhibits reduced sensitivity to additional stimulation 19
  20. 20. Myocardial Physiology Contractile Cells  Initiation  Action potential via pacemaker cells to conduction fibers  Excitation-Contraction Coupling 1. Starts with CICR (Ca2+ induced Ca2+ release)  AP spreads along sarcolemma  T-tubules contain voltage gated L-type Ca2+ channels which open upon depolarization  Ca2+ entrance into myocardial cell and opens RyR (ryanodine receptors) Ca2+ release channels  Release of Ca2+ from SR causes a Ca2+ “spark”  Multiple sparks form a Ca2+ signal Spark Gif
  21. 21. Myocardial Physiology Contractile Cells  Excitation-Contraction Coupling cont… 2. Ca2+ signal (Ca2+ from SR and ECF) binds to troponin to initiate myosin head attachment to actin  Contraction  Same as skeletal muscle, but…  Strength of contraction varies  Sarcomeres are not “all or none” as it is in skeletal muscle  The response is graded!  Low levels of cytosolic Ca2+ will not activate as many myosin/actin interactions and the opposite is true  Length tension relationships exist  Strongest contraction generated when stretched between 80 & 100% of maximum (physiological range)  What causes stretching?  The filling of chambers with blood
  22. 22. Myocardial Physiology Contractile Cells  Relaxation  Ca2+ is transported back into the SR and  Ca2+ is transported out of the cell by a facilitated Na+/Ca2+ exchanger (NCX)  As ICF Ca2+ levels drop, interactions between myosin/actin are stopped  Sarcomere lengthens
  23. 23. 23 Conducting System of Heart
  24. 24. Flow of Cardiac Electrical Activity (Action Potentials) 24 SA node Pacing (sets heart rate) Atrial Muscle 0.4m/s AV node 0.02 m/s Delay Purkinje System 4m/s Rapid, uniform spread Ventricular Muscle 1m/s
  25. 25. characteristics of conduction in heart  Delay in transmission at the A-V node (150 –200 ms) – sequence of the atrial and ventricular contraction – physiological importance  Rapid transmission of impulses in the Purkinje system – synchronize contraction of entire ventricles – physiological importance 25
  26. 26. Effect of autonomic nerve activity on the heart Region affected Sympathetic Nerve Parasympathetic Nerve SA node Increased rate of diastole depolarization ; increased cardiac rate Decreased rate of diastole depolarization ; Decreased cardiac rate AV node Increase conduction rate Decreased conduction rate Atrial muscle Increase strength of contraction Decreased strength of contraction Ventricular muscle Increased strength of contraction No significant effect
  27. 27. The ECG  Can record a reflection of cardiac electrical activity on the skin- EKG  The magnitude and polarity of the signal depends on  what the heart is doing electrically  depolarizing  repolarizing  whatever  the position and orientation of the recording electrodes 27
  28. 28. 28 The Normal Electrocardiogram (ECG) Concept: The record of potential fluctuations of myocardial fibers at the surface of the body
  29. 29. Uses of the ECG  Heart Rate  Conduction in the heart  Cardiac arrhythmia  Direction of the cardiac vector  Damage to the heart muscle  Provides NO information about pumping or mechanical events in the heart. 29
  30. 30. The Heart as a Pump  I Cardiac Cycle  The period from the end of one heart contraction to the end of the next
  31. 31. 2 The Phases of the Cardiac Cycle (1)Period of isometric (isovolumetric or isovolumic) contraction Events: ventricular contraction ventricular pressure rise  atrioventricular valve close  the ventricular pressure increase sharply Period: 0.05 sec Importance: enable the ventricular pressure to rise from 0 to the level of aortic pressure (after-load)
  32. 32. (2) Period of ejection Events: ventricular contraction continuously  the ventricular pressure rise above the arterial pressure  semilumar valves open   blood pours out of the ventriclesRapid ejection period (0.10s, 60% of the stroke volume)  Reduced ejection period (0.15s, 40% of the stroke volume)
  33. 33. (3) Period of isometric (isovolumic) relaxation Events: ventricular muscle relax  the ventricular pressure fall  lower than the aortic pressure  aortic valve close the ventricular pressure fall sharplyPeriod: 0.06- 0.08 s Importance: Enable the ventricular pressure fall to the level near the atrial pressure
  34. 34. (4) Period of filling of the ventricles Events: Ventricular muscle relax continuously  the ventricular pressure is equal or lower than the atrial pressure  atrioventricular valve open  blood accumulated in the atria rushes into the ventricular chambers quickly from the atrium to the ventricle. Period of rapid filling. (0.11s, amount of filling, 2/3) Period of reduced filling (0.22s, little blood fills into the ventricle)
  35. 35. (5) Atrial systole  Significance, 30% of the filling  Be of major importance in determining the final cardiac output during high output states or in the failing heart
  36. 36. LEFT VENTRICULAR PRESSURE/VOLUME P/V LOOP LEFT VENTRICULAR PRESSURE (mmHg) LEFT VENTRICULAR VOLUME (ml) A B C D E F 100 150 50 0 120 40 80
  37. 37. region produced by the functioning of the heart. S1- first sound Atrioventricular valves and surrounding fluid vibrations as valves close at beginning of ventricular systole S2- second sound closure of aortic and pulmonary semilunar valves at beginning of ventricular diastole S3- third sound vibrations of the ventricular walls when suddenly distended by the rush of blood from the atria Heart Sounds
  38. 38. II Cardiac Output  Stroke Volume – The volume pumped by the heart with each beat,  = end diastole volume – end systole volume, about 70 ml  Ejection Fraction – Stroke volume accounts for the percentage of the end diastolic volume,  = stroke volume / end diastole volume X 100%, normal range, 55-65%
  39. 39. II Cardiac Output  3. Minute Volume, or Cardiac Output – the volume of the blood pumped by one ventricle in one minute  = stroke volume X heart rate.  It varies with sex, age, and exercise  4. Cardiac Index, the cardiac output per square meter of body surface area.  the normalized data for different size individuals,  the normal range is about 3.0 – 3.5 L/min/m2

