MAKALAH Aplikasi komputer & Internet 0PERASI PERKEMBANGAN PROCESSOR PRINTE DisusunOleh: Syi'taAlMar'atushSholihah NIM V342...
Daftar Isi
Daftar Gambar Gambar 1 Mesin Cetak dari Balok Kayu.................................................................4 Gamba...
SejarahTerbentuknya Printer Istilah yang dikenal untuk resolusi printer revoluswi printer pada umumnya adalah DPI (dot per...
mesin ketik listrik bias walaupun demikian,kualitas huruf yang ditampilkan oleh printerini sangat bagus. Dikarenakan cara ...
Jenis 3. Printer Inkjet Di awal abad ke-20 atau tepatnya pada tahun 1950 an,beberap perusahaan terkemuka seperti Canon,HP,...
CalCOmp dengan model 738 yang telah digunakan pada tahun 1970 dengan alas area cetak yang besar.Alat ini bekerja secar Off...
Jenis 7. Digital Printer Adalah mesin printer yang mencetak gambar yang berasal dari gambar berbasis digital dari komputer...
Jenis 9. 3D Printer Hadir pada tahun 2010an ke masyarakat.Printer ini mampu mencetak berbagai bentuk suatu objek digital m...
Keempat,Mencetak Banner dan Spanduk untuk mengcentak ini kita membutuhkan printer ukuran besar.Model ini lebih dikenal den...
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http%3A%2F%2Fcorect.fpik.ub.ac.id %2Fen%2Fauthor%2Fadmin%2F&psig=AOvVaw1Q8TREEyQbXTMnE...
Syi'ta al mar'atush sholihah sistem pariefal komputer

  1. 1. MAKALAH Aplikasi komputer & Internet 0PERASI PERKEMBANGAN PROCESSOR PRINTE DisusunOleh: Syi’taAlMar’atushSholihah NIM V3420073 Email:syitatahasa@student.uns.ac.id 2020
  2. 2. Daftar Isi Daftar Isi...................................................................................................................2 Daftar Gambar..........................................................................................................3 Sejarah Terbentuknya Printer...................................................................................4 Jenis 1. Daisy Wheel...........................................................................................4 Jenis 2. Dot Matrix Printer..................................................................................5 Jenis 3. Printer Inkjet ..........................................................................................6 Jenis 4. Printer jet Laser......................................................................................6 Jenis 5. Printer Flatbed Plotter ............................................................................6 Jenis 6. Line Printer ............................................................................................7 Jenis 7. Digital Printer.........................................................................................8 Jenis 8. All in One Printer...................................................................................8 Jenis 9. 3D Printer...............................................................................................9 Fungsi Printer ...........................................................................................................9 Daftar Pusaka .........................................................................................................10
  3. 3. Daftar Gambar Gambar 1 Mesin Cetak dari Balok Kayu.................................................................4 Gambar 2 Daisy Wheel ............................................................................................5 Gambar 3 Dot Matrix Printer ...................................................................................5 Gambar 4 Printer Jet Laser.......................................................................................6 Gambar 5 Printer Flatbet Plotter ..............................................................................7 Gambar 6 Line Printer..............................................................................................7 Gambar 7 Digital Printer..........................................................................................8 Gambar 8 All in One Printer ....................................................................................8 Gambar 9 3D Printer ................................................................................................9
  4. 4. SejarahTerbentuknya Printer Istilah yang dikenal untuk resolusi printer revoluswi printer pada umumnya adalah DPI (dot per inch),yaitu banyaknya jumlah titik dalam luas area 1 inci yang dihasilkan sebuah printer.Semakin tinggi angka DPI dari sebuah printer,maka akan semakin bagus cetakan yang dihasilkan fan demikian juga sebaliknya. Awal mula sejarah printer ini disaat munculya pemikiran untuk melakukan sebuah salinan yang menyerupai cetakan majalah atau buku.Seiring berjalannya waktu seorang pria berkebangsaan Jerman Johanes Gutenberg yang mencoba untuk menciptakan sebuah metode pencetakan yang sempat populer.Awalnya Guterberg mencoba untuk memciptakan sebuah potongan huruf dari timah melalui proses pengecoran. Gambar 1 Mesin Cetak dari Balok Kayu Selanjutnya dengan penenmuan tersebut digabungkan dengan teknologi yang berkembang di Asia Timur sehingga memuncullkan sebuah mesin cetak dari balok kayu.Dengan terciptannya alat ini mulailah banyak jenis-jenis printer yang bermuncullan setiap masa ke masa: Jenis 1. Daisy Wheel Printer ini menggunakan kumpulan-kumpulan huruf yang tersusun dalam sebuah piringan.Cara kerjanya relatif sanagat lambat dan tidak lebih cepat dari
  5. 5. mesin ketik listrik bias walaupun demikian,kualitas huruf yang ditampilkan oleh printerini sangat bagus. Dikarenakan cara mencetak printer ini berdasar huruf demi huruf maka juga dikenal sebagai Characher-printer. Gambar 2 Daisy Wheel Jenis 2. Dot Matrix Printer Pertama kali ditemukan pada tahun 1957 Printer ini pertama kali dikeluarkan dan dijual di pasaran oleh perusahaan IBM seperti yang disebutkan dunia sejarah.Terdiri atas 7,9 ataupun 24 jarum yang tersusun secara vertikal dan membentuk akan sebuah kolom.dan mulailah saling saing menyaing tiap negara dengan mengunggulkan produk mereka. Gambar 3 Dot Matrix Printer
  6. 6. Jenis 3. Printer Inkjet Di awal abad ke-20 atau tepatnya pada tahun 1950 an,beberap perusahaan terkemuka seperti Canon,HP,Epson mulai mengembangkan sebuah penemuan baru ynag menjadi bagian dari sejarah printer. Printer ip2770 Canon,maka itulah printer legendaris yang menjadi tonggak sejarah bagi perusahaan Canon yang masih diprodiksi hingga saat ini seperti hadirnya printer dengan teknologi scan. Jenis 4. Printer jet Laser Printer ini dikembangkan oleh Gary Starkweather yang menjadi bagian dari perusahaan produsen printer Jet Laser. Di bawah naungan Perusahaan Digital Electronik Xerox,priter ini diperkenalkan kepada masyarakat dengan penambahan teknologi mesin foto copy.Ronald Rider bersama Starkweather mencoba memberikan kombinasi atas penggunaan control generator.Tahun 1972 yang kemudian dalam sejarah printer mencatat atas kemunculan printer Laserjet Xerox dengan tipe 9700 Gambar 4 Printer Jet Laser Jenis 5. Printer Flatbed Plotter Printer ini adalah printer cetak yang terhubung dengan komputer untuk memindai bentuk grafik dan gambar menjadi hasil cetak.Awal printer ini adalah
  7. 7. CalCOmp dengan model 738 yang telah digunakan pada tahun 1970 dengan alas area cetak yang besar.Alat ini bekerja secar Offline atau bisa dikatakan bahwa gambar yang akan dicetak harus di input manual menggunakan pita magnetic ke mesin terlebih dahulu. Printer Plotter menggunakan mata pena sebagai alat untuk menghasilkan bentuk gamabr secara terus menerus sesuai dengan area cetak.Mata pena akan terletak di gantungan pena di Flatbed Plotter(Table Top Plotters). Gambar 5 Printer Flatbet Plotter Jenis 6. Line Printer Adalah mesin cetak yang bekerja mencetak huruf secara satu-satu dalam sebuah barisan huruf.Prose cetak huruf ini lebih cepat dibandingkan dengan printer Daisy Wheel.printer ini berfokus pada berkenaan setiap huruf pada kertas dan mampu mencetak 10 halaman per menit (600 baris) tahun 1950 kemudian berkembang dan bertamabah cepat menjadi 2500 baris per menit serta printer ini dibagi menjadi 3 yaitu Drum Printer,Band Printer dan Bar Printer. Gambar 6 Line Printer
  8. 8. Jenis 7. Digital Printer Adalah mesin printer yang mencetak gambar yang berasal dari gambar berbasis digital dari komputer atau perangkat lainnya (Kamera)Berkembangnya pesat menunjang segala kebutuhan pasar untuk mencetak segala jenis gambar dengan maksimal. Proses cetak digital jauh lebih cepat dan tanpa memusingkan plat untuk printing.Adapun hadirnya Portable Printer yang mampu diopersaikan dengan mudah dan tanpa harus menggunakan PC untuk proses cetak gambar. Gambar 7 Digital Printer Jenis 8. All in One Printer Printer ini hadir sekitar tahun 2000-an mengambil pekerjaan yang terpisah menjadi 1 perangkat untuk (Print),Menyalin (copy),memindai gambar kertas ke gambar Digital (scanner),dan Fax. Gambar 8 All in One Printer
  9. 9. Jenis 9. 3D Printer Hadir pada tahun 2010an ke masyarakat.Printer ini mampu mencetak berbagai bentuk suatu objek digital menjadi nyata.Awalnya printer ini hadir dengan ukuran yang kecil dan untuk keperluan medis,namun sekarang printer ini hadi dengan ukuran yang besar dan mungkin saja kedepannya setiap perusahaan dan rumah akan memiliki mesin ini untuk keperluan sehari-hari Gambar 9 3D Printer . Fungsi Printer Fungsi Printer secara umum dikenal untuk mencetak dokumen dari komputer atau bisa juga disebut mengubah data digital menjadi media cetak.Seiring perkembangan teknologi yang terjadi,fungsi printer menjadi semakin komplet dansignifikan dalam kehidupan sehari-hari. Perkembangan printer semakin terasa dengan adanya keberadaan fax,scan,hingga foto copy.Berbagai fungsi printer terbaru yang semakin memudahkan,terutama di dunia pekerjaan dan pendidikan. Pertama,Mencetak Dokumen hal ini merupakan hal yang kerap digunakan dan ditemukan dalam kegiatan sehari-hari. Kedua,Mencetak Foto biasanya menggunakan jenis printer berwarna dengan resolusi tinggi.Bahkan terkadang hasilnya pun tak kalah saing dengan jasa pencetakan hanya kita cukup membeli tinta dan kertas yang tepat. Ketiga,Mencetak Stker dan Sablon karena sekarang printer tidak hanya bisa dengan media cetak melainkan di media lain,seperti kaca,kain,dan sebagainya.
  10. 10. Keempat,Mencetak Banner dan Spanduk untuk mengcentak ini kita membutuhkan printer ukuran besar.Model ini lebih dikenal dengan nama plotter.Mesin plotter memiliki kemampuan mencetak dengan resolusi tinggi sehinggas hasil gambar tidak pecah. Kelima,Alat Foto Copy yang memiliki pemindaian yang bisa langsung dicetak. Keenam,Sebagai Scanner printer yang memiliki pemindaian dokumen yang cukup tinggi. Kesimpulan Printer merupakan sebuah perangkat keras yang dihubungkan pada komputer yang berfungsi untuk menghasilan cetakan baik berupa tulisan ataupun gambar dari komputer pada media kertas atau yang sejenisnya.Printer terbagi atas beberapa bagian, yaitu picker sebagai alat mengambil kertas dari tray. Tray ialah tempat menaruh kertas. Tinta atau toner adalah alat pencetak sesungguhnya, karena ada sesuatu yang disebut tinta atau toner yang digunakan untuk menulis/ mencetak pada kertas.Jenis-jenis printer diantaranya; Printer Dot matrik, Ink Jet, Laser Jet.Kualitas cetakan printer tergantung pada bagaiman kita merawatnya Dan keperluaannya.. Daftar Pusaka https://www.makintahu.com/sejarah-printer-dari-masa-ke- masa/;23/09/2020;18.44 http://infoduniateknologi.blogspot.com/2014/12/perkembangan-printer-dari- zaman-duhulu.html;23/09/2020;18.44
  11. 11. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http%3A%2F%2Fcorect.fpik.ub.ac.id %2Fen%2Fauthor%2Fadmin%2F&psig=AOvVaw1Q8TREEyQbXTMnE5yR7vN G&ust=1600940387776000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCL Cfmev9_usCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAk:23/09/2020;18.30 https://www.merdeka.com/trending/6-fungsi-printer-beserta-jenisnya-patut- diketahui-para-pekerja-kantoran.html;23/09/2020;18.31

