• SWETA KUMARI- 180613101061 • NAINCY NAYYAR- 180613101075 • JIVIKA BHATIA- 180613101020 • SHABANA SHABBIR- 180613101138 •...
5 YEAR PLAN GOALS FAILURE NITI AYOG OBJECTIVES DISADVANTAGES TOPICS COVERED
The five year plans are ultimately a short-term plan for a perspective plan. A perspective plan outlines the long-term goa...
Growth Modernisation Self Reliance Equity THE GOALS OF THE FIVE YEAR PLANS
Stagnant Economy Poverty Unequal Distribution of Income and Assets Increasing Unemployment Abnormal Growth of Population A...
PLANS
The National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog, was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet ...
Active involvement of States in development process Developing plans Preparing policy and plans for long term goals Collab...
Provides strategic inputs Non constitutional body. Full form of Niti Aayog - National institution for transforming India. ...
What is the issue? What is status of with NITI Aayog? What are the weak segments of NITI Aayog? Disinvestment: Agriculture...
Cannot transform a deeply unequal society into a modern society No role in influencing public or private investment. Does ...
http://www.factsninfo.com/2016/12/niti-aayog-facts-information-general- knowledge.html https://www.insightsonindia.com/201...
  1. 1. • SWETA KUMARI- 180613101061 • NAINCY NAYYAR- 180613101075 • JIVIKA BHATIA- 180613101020 • SHABANA SHABBIR- 180613101138 • KAMANI DHRUVI- 180613101058 NITI AYOG
  2. 2. 5 YEAR PLAN GOALS FAILURE NITI AYOG OBJECTIVES DISADVANTAGES TOPICS COVERED
  3. 3. The five year plans are ultimately a short-term plan for a perspective plan. A perspective plan outlines the long-term goals of a nation, spanning twenty years. First 5 year plan was from 1951-1956 Last 5 year plan was from 2012-2017 5 YEAR PLAN
  4. 4. Growth Modernisation Self Reliance Equity THE GOALS OF THE FIVE YEAR PLANS
  5. 5. Stagnant Economy Poverty Unequal Distribution of Income and Assets Increasing Unemployment Abnormal Growth of Population Adverse Balance of Payment Slow Economic Growth FAILURES OF 5 YEAR PLAN
  6. 6. PLANS
  7. 7. The National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog, was formed via a resolution of the Union Cabinet on January 1, 2015. NITI Aayog is the premier policy ‘Think Tank’ of the Government of India, providing both directional and policy inputs. While designing strategic and long term policies and programmes for the Government of India, NITI Aayog also provides relevant technical advice to the Centre and States. INTRODUCTION
  8. 8. Active involvement of States in development process Developing plans Preparing policy and plans for long term goals Collaboration of National and International think tanks and different departments to provide advice. Developing Economic policy -> helps in National Security. Resolving different inter-sectoral and inter-departmental issues Up gradation of technologies and capacity building. OBJECTIVES
  9. 9. Provides strategic inputs Non constitutional body. Full form of Niti Aayog - National institution for transforming India. Established by Narendra Modi government. Established to replace the planning commission. Formed on 1st January 2015. The first Vice Chairperson - Arvind Panagariya First CEO - Amitabh Kant. NITI AYOG
  10. 10. What is the issue? What is status of with NITI Aayog? What are the weak segments of NITI Aayog? Disinvestment: Agriculture: Trade technology: Management: What can be done? SWOT ANALYSIS
  11. 11. Cannot transform a deeply unequal society into a modern society No role in influencing public or private investment. Does not seem to have influence in policymaking with long-term consequences. It is not able to answer specific questions like, Why 90% are working in unorganised sector? and more over as on date, more and more informalisation is taking place in the organised sector. Labour force participation rate of women is also declining, DISADVANTAGES
  12. 12. http://www.factsninfo.com/2016/12/niti-aayog-facts-information-general- knowledge.html https://www.insightsonindia.com/2016/01/01/6-critically-evaluate- performance-niti-national-institution-transforming-india-aayog-since- inception http://www.iasparliament.com/current-affairs/governance/issues-with-niti- aayog REFERENCES

