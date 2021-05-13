Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

DRDO's 2-DG drug for treatment of Covid 19 patients

New Oral Covid 19 Drug approved by DCGI, India

DRDO's 2-DG drug for treatment of Covid 19 patients

  1. 1. Sushil Kumar Cancer Biology and MSB Division CSIR-CDRI Lucknow, India 1/11 2DG Anti COVID 19 Drug Live COVID19 Virus Dead COVID 19 Virus
  2. 2. CSIR-CDRI 2-Deoxy-D-glucose(2DG) is a analog of D-Glucose • 2-Deoxy-d-glucose is a glucose molecule which has the 2-hydroxyl group replaced by hydrogen • Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) New Delhi, is a laboratory of DRDO India that developed 2DG as a medicine for COVID19 2/11
  3. 3. CSIR-CDRI Approval of 2DG as Anti COVID19 drug in India • Drugs Controller General of India approved an anti-COVID oral drug: May 8, 2021 • 2DG as an anti Covid drug developed by DRDO(Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)India • Large scale production of 2DG by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Hyderabad, India Who's better fit to take 2DG as adjunct therapy Moderate Covid 19 patients Severe coronavirus patients 2DG Faster recovery from Covid 19 Reduce supplemental oxygen dependence 03/11
  4. 4. CSIR-CDRI Which form of 2-Deoxy-D-glucose(2DG) used as Anti-Covid 19 drug 2DG as a powder Water 2DG + Water Take orally twice a day First dose Second dose Before Breakfast Before Dinner Fasting increase the working efficacy of 2DG in Covid 19 Patients 04/11
  5. 5. CSIR-CDRI Experimental results which proved 2DG is effective against COVID 19 Image from Press Information Bureau (PIB) India 05/11
  6. 6. CSIR-CDRI Graphic showing how 2-DG drug reacts when used to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection Image from Press Information Bureau (PIB) India 06/11
  7. 7. CSIR-CDRI Expected molecular mechanism of 2DG to kill COVID19 Virus 2DG (GLUT)Glucose transporters 2DG (Inside of the viral infected cells) 2DG(Out side of the cell) Oral intake Inhibit Glycolysis Inhibit ATP Production ROS generation Results Blocked synthesis of Viral structural components such as envelop & neucleocapsid Directly destroy structural components 07/11
  8. 8. CSIR-CDRI Clinical trials of 2DG as an Anti COVID19 Medicine Permission from DCGI, India (May2020) for Clinical trial of 2DG in India Phase II Clinical trials Phase III clinical trails 6 Hospitals of India 11 Hospitals of India From May 2020 to October 2020 From December 2020 to March 2021 DRDO, India CCMB, India April 2020 First trial of 2DG against COVID 19 Virus 08/11
  9. 9. CSIR-CDRI Side effect of 2DG • No side effects were found in Covid 19 patients during clinical trials • Its safe medicine for Covid 19 09/11
  10. 10. CSIR-CDRI Biomedical applications of 2DG 2DG Anticancer Drug Antiviral drug Imaging agent PET CT Anti-COVID oral drug To treat Neurological disorders Epilepsy Breast Cancer 10/11
  11. 11. CSIR-CDRI 11/11

