Agm presentation no financial info

RPS AGM 2017 Wednesday 21 June 2017
Welcome
English Pharmacy Board
EPB members during 2016/17
Our long-term conditions campaign, that we launched in Parliament, secured £2.5m funding for clinical diplomas for pharmac...
Highlights from the English Pharmacy Board - Care homes report launch In England, our Care Home campaign achieved a commit...
Highlights from the English Pharmacy Board - Ministers visit to Hillview surgery RPS hosted a visit for NHS England and Th...
Highlights from the English Pharmacy Board – Phase II of GP Pharmacists The announcement by NHS England in December 2016 t...
The RPS attended Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat Party conferences and spoke to ministers and front bench teams ...
We achieved an investment in the English community pharmacy network to deliver a National Urgent Medicines Supply Advanced...
An investment of £7.5m from government means that the vast majority of community pharmacists can now access summary care r...
EPB members 2017/18
Scottish Pharmacy Board
RPS Scottish Pharmacy Board Review of 2016 / 2017 Dr John J McAnaw (Chair)
Selected Highlights 2016 / 2017 • Long Term Conditions Policy • Personalised Medicine Reception in Scottish Parliament • P...
• Follow-up email to key MSPs (visits/meetings) • Cabinet Secretary Meeting – September/October • MSP Newsletter • Exhibit...
Led Pharmacy Quality Roadshows in Scotland Selected Highlights 2016 / 2017
Selected Highlights 2016 / 2017 • NHS Education for Scotland – first accredited RPS Foundation School • Joint statement wi...
Implementing Scottish Manifesto • Extension of the National Minor Ailment Service to ‘Pharmacy First’ • Scottish Governmen...
Launch of key statements
• RPS National Seminar • RPS Local • Innovators Forum • AMS (GB) campaign Delivering 2017 and beyond
• Refresh of Care Home Report • Public campaign on the role of the pharmacist • Promoting Independent Prescriber role Deli...
Welsh Pharmacy Board
RPS Welsh Pharmacy Board Review of 2016 / 2017 Suzanne Scott-Thomas (Chair)
Review of 2016 / 2017 • RPS Wales Manifesto • Long Term Conditions Policy • Care Home Policy • Medicines Safety Conference...
RPS Wales Manifesto
Long Term Conditions Policy for Wales
Improving Medicines use in Care Homes – A policy for Wales “My Care Home review laid down a challenge to many bodies acros...
7th Wales Medicines Safety Conference 2016
2017 Priorities and Forward Look • 7th Medicines Safety Conference • Parliamentary Review of Health and Social Care in Wal...
Q&A
Thank you
Agm presentation no financial info

