Jan. 16, 2023
Jan. 16, 2023
Check Reliance Industries share price, financial data and complete stock analysis.Get Reliance Industries stock rating based on quarterly result, profit and loss account, balance sheet, shareholding pattern and annual report.

_RelianceShare.pdf

  1. 1. Brief about Reliance Industries The Reliance Group, founded by Dhirubhai H. Ambani, is India''s largest private sector enterprise, with businesses in the energy and materials value chain. The flagship company, Reliance Industries, is a Fortune Global 500 company and is the largest private sector company in India. Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance as a textile company and led its evolution as a global leader in the materials and energy value chain businesses. It was in 1957 when he returned to India after a stint with a Besse& Co., Aden he started yarn trading business from a small 500 sq.ft. office in Masjid Bunder, Mumbai. He set up his brand new mill in Naroda, Gujarat. In 1996 Reliance went on to become the biggest textile brand ‘Only Vimal’.
  2. 2. About Reliance Industries Reliance enjoys global leadership in its businesses, being the largest polyester yarn and fibre producer in the world and among the top five to ten producers in the world in major petrochemical products. Starting as a small textile company, Reliance has in its journey crossed several milestones to become a Fortune 500 company in less than 3 decades. The company operates world-class manufacturing facilities across the country at Allahabad, Barabanki, Dahej, Dhenkanal, Hazira, Hoshiarpur, Jamnagar, Kurkumbh, Nagothane, Nagpur, Naroda, Patalganga, Silvassa and Vadodara.
  3. 3. Business area of the company The company is India’s largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
  4. 4. The company’s businesses includes: Exploration & Production Petroleum Refining & Marketing Textiles Petrochemicals (Polymers, Polyesters, Fiber Intermediates, Aromatics, Elastomers, Reliance Composites Solutions) Retail Jio
  5. 5. Products The company’s products range is from the exploration and production of oil and gas to the manufacture of petroleum products, polyester products, polyester intermediates, plastics, polymer intermediates, chemicals, synthetic textiles and fabrics.
  6. 6. Click Click
  7. 7. Thank-You

