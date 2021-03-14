Successfully reported this slideshow.
ABSORPTION OF DRUGS - GENERAL PHARMACOLOGY
  1. 1. D R . I . S H E I K N A S A R A S S O C I A T E P R O F E S S O R D E P A R T M E N T O F P H A R M A C O L O G Y ABSORPTION OF DRUG
  2. 2. ABSORPTION OF DRUG PHARMACOKINETIC -the branch of pharmacology that studies the fate of pharmacological substances in the body, as their  absorption,  distribution,  metabolism,  and elimination. DRUG ABSORPTION is a pharmacokinetic parameter that refers to the way a drug is absorbed from a pharmaceutical formulation into the bloodstream.
  3. 3. ABSORPTION is the process by which drug molecules gain access to the bloodstream from the site of drug administration. The speed of this process (THE RATE OF DRUG ABSORPTION) and its completeness (THE EXTENT OF DRUG ABSORPTION) depend on the route of administration.
  4. 4. METHODS OF DRUG ABSORPTION I. PASSIVE DIFFUSION II. FACILITATED PASSIVE DIFFUSION III. ACTIVE TRANSPORT IV. PINOCYTOSIS
  5. 5. I.PASSIVE DIFFUSION Drugs diffuse across a cell membrane from a region of high concentration (eg, GI fluids) to one of low concentration (eg, blood). Diffusion rate is directly proportional to the concentration gradient but also depends on the molecule’s lipid solubility,  size, degree of ionization,  the area of absorptive surface.
  6. 6. II.FACILITATED PASSIVE DIFFUSION  Certain molecules with low lipid solubility (eg, glucose) penetrate membranes more rapidly than expected.  A carrier molecule in the membrane combines reversibly with the substrate molecule outside the cell membrane, and the carrier-substrate complex diffuses rapidly across the membrane, releasing the substrate at the interior surface.  In such cases, the membrane transports only substrates with a relatively specific molecular configuration, and the availability of carriers limits the process.  The process does not require energy expenditure, and transport against a concentration gradient cannot occur.
  7. 7. III.ACTIVE TRANSPORT  Active transport requires specific carries and ATP. The specific carrier protein carry the drugs that closerly resemble the structure of the naturally occurring metabolites specific for the carrier.  It is capable of transporting from low to high concentration compartments.
  8. 8. IV.PINOCYTOSIS In Pinocytosis, fluid or particles are engulfed by a cell. Pinocytosis probably plays a small role in drug transport, except for protein drugs. Endocytosis is the process of capturing a substance or particle from outside the cell by engulfing it with the cell membrane, and bringing it into the cell. Exocytosis describes the process of vesicles fusing with the plasma membrane and releasing their contents to the outside of the cell.
  9. 9. THANK YOU

