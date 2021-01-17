Careers in IT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAREERS AND JOBS WITH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COMPUTER SCIENCE #colourfulimaginations
IT AND COMPUTER SCIENCE CAREERS DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR COMPUTER AND INFORMATION RESEARCH SCIENTIST INFORMATION SECURITY AN...
WEB DESIGNER INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST COMPUTER AND INFORMATION RESEARCH SCIENTIST ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE ARC...
SOFTWARE ARCHITECT • They are experts who are high-level designers in software development implementing technical standard...
Software Architect IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "This career path is not only exciting and interesting. It's also financially re...
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE • Automation, robotics and the use of worldly computer software and programs characterize a career...
Artificial Intelligence IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "Artificial intelligence is a lucrative field with above- average job growt...
DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR • Database Administrators ensure databases run efficiently. • They use specialized software to stor...
Database Administrator IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "A job with a low stress level, good work-life balance and solid prospects t...
INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST • Information Security Analysts install software, such as firewalls, to protect computer netw...
Information Security Analyst IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "One of the entry-level jobs that many people land, information securi...
WEB DESIGNER • Websites/ Apps are now ruling the IT profession. These designers are involved in creating, designing, codin...
Web Designer IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • 'As we mentioned, the field of web design is expected to grow by 27% percent by the ye...
COMPUTER AND INFORMATION RESEARCH SCIENTIST • Computer And Information Research Scientists invent and design new approache...
Computer and Information Research Scientist IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "The median annual wage for a research scientist is aro...
Please subscribe to colourful imaginations for more... do like, share and comment.....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Careers in IT

19 views

Published on

IT jobs. Our YouTube Channel : Colourful Imaginations

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Careers in IT

  1. 1. CAREERS AND JOBS WITH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COMPUTER SCIENCE #colourfulimaginations
  2. 2. IT AND COMPUTER SCIENCE CAREERS DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR COMPUTER AND INFORMATION RESEARCH SCIENTIST INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST SOFTWARE ARCHITECT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WEB DESIGNER #colourfulimaginations
  3. 3. WEB DESIGNER INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST COMPUTER AND INFORMATION RESEARCH SCIENTIST ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE ARCHITECT DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR #colourfulimaginations
  4. 4. SOFTWARE ARCHITECT • They are experts who are high-level designers in software development implementing technical standards, software coding standards, tools, and platforms. • They work on the cutting edge of software developments. • They are also leaders in what they do. #colourfulimaginations
  5. 5. Software Architect IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "This career path is not only exciting and interesting. It's also financially rewarding. The average pay for a software architect is around $133,583 per year. Those in senior roles can earn as much as $148,274 annually. Salary will depend on your experience, education, skills and the company you work for." work.chron.com QUALIFICATIONS • Get a degree in computer science. • Gain experience as a Computer Programmer or Software Developer. Software Architects need to be able to understand syntax in different languages and be able to write code. • Learn to work in a development team. • Learn about software design patterns and architecture. #colourfulimaginations
  6. 6. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE • Automation, robotics and the use of worldly computer software and programs characterize a career in artificial intelligence (AI). Candidates interested in pursuing jobs in this field require specific education based on foundations of math, technology, logic, and engineering perspectives. • AI aims to build machines that can think, behave, and understand the way humans do. Some AI job includes machine learning engineer, data scientist, business intelligence developer, research scientists, and AI engineer. • Artificial intelligence engineer is one of the most prominent job roles in the AI industry today. #colourfulimaginations
  7. 7. Artificial Intelligence IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "Artificial intelligence is a lucrative field with above- average job growth, but the industry remains competitive. Roles in this discipline are very niche, requiring both an advanced technical background and extensive hands-on experience." www.northeastern.edu QUALIFICATIONS • Post graduate level and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent with an aggravate of atleast 50% marks. • Various level of math, including probability, statistics, algebra, calculus, logic and algorithms. • Bayesian networking or graphical modeling, including neural nets. • Physics, engineering and robotics. • Computer science, programming languages and coding. • Cognitive science theory. #colourfulimaginations
  8. 8. DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR • Database Administrators ensure databases run efficiently. • They use specialized software to store and organize data. • Their role may include capacity planning, installation, configuration, database design, trouble-shooting as well as back up and data recovery. #colourfulimaginations
  9. 9. Database Administrator IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "A job with a low stress level, good work-life balance and solid prospects to improve, get promoted and earn a higher salary would make many employees happy." money.nsnews.com QUALIFICATIONS • Database Administrators need a bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering, or management information systems. • Advanced GCE in applied IT. • A-level or H grades in ICT. • Level 3-4 BTEC professional certificate in networking. • Edexcel entry level certificate in ICT.#colourfulimaginations
  10. 10. INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST • Information Security Analysts install software, such as firewalls, to protect computer networks. • They plan and carry out security methods to protect an organization's computer networks and systems. #colourfulimaginations
  11. 11. Information Security Analyst IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "One of the entry-level jobs that many people land, information security analyst, is practically guaranteed to keep you employed. It holds a good salary for income," resources.infosecinstitute.com QUALIFICATIONS • The typical entry-level education for a security analyst is a Bachelor's degree in computer science, programming, or other related program. • Good entry-level certificates or position in general IT and security. #colourfulimaginations
  12. 12. WEB DESIGNER • Websites/ Apps are now ruling the IT profession. These designers are involved in creating, designing, coding websites and apps in a user-friendly way with Video/ Audio/ Graphics/ Pictorial visuals. • Web designing involves creative thinking skills, graphic design and computer programming. • Right from Gmail to WhatsApp and Twitter to Instagram, people are globally addicted to it as they make work easier. #colourfulimaginations
  13. 13. Web Designer IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • 'As we mentioned, the field of web design is expected to grow by 27% percent by the year 2024. ... According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, web designers who have knowledge in multiple programming languages and digital tools will have the best opportunities for advancement and obtain the highest levels of job security.' www.2440media.com QUALIFICATIONS • Level 2 Award in Creating a Website • Level 2 Certificate in Interactive Media • Level 2/3 Diploma in Creative iMedia • Level 3 Diploma In Information Technology (Specialist) • Level 3 Diploma in IT User Skills #colourfulimaginations
  14. 14. COMPUTER AND INFORMATION RESEARCH SCIENTIST • Computer And Information Research Scientists invent and design new approaches to IT and find innovative uses for existing technology. • They study and solve complex problems in computing for business, science, medicine and other fields. #colourfulimaginations
  15. 15. Computer and Information Research Scientist IS IT A GOOD CAREER? • "The median annual wage for a research scientist is around $76,000 (£69,664). However, even entry-level research scientists can make upwards of $46,000 (£42,165) per year. The top 10% in theis field make over $120,000 (£109,995), so moving up in this job is highly advantageous. Employment opportunities for research scientists are also quite good." www.careersinpublichealth.net QUALIFICATIONS • Most computer and information research scientists need a master's degree in computer science or a related field, such as computer engineering. A master's degree usually requires 2 to 3 years of study after earning a bachelor's degree in a computer-related field, such as computer science or information system s. #colourfulimaginations
  16. 16. Please subscribe to colourful imaginations for more... do like, share and comment.....

×