Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
30/03/2020 Presented by Nippon Paints JUST FOR KIDS Online Entrainment Activity for kids and Children
Introduction Just For Kids - an online Talent fest The basic idea of this fest is to make the kids & parents to spend more...
Just For Kids ✤ Target Group - kids ✤ Target Area - Tamilnadu ✤ Objective - Identify the TALENT / INFLUENCING kid ✤ Age Gr...
Rules and Regulations of the content ✤ Each Topic is for one day only. ✤ Only Drawing, Painting, Puppetry, Story telling ,...
List of Activity ✤ DRAWING ✤ PAINTING ✤ STORY TELLING ✤ SINGING ✤ DANCING ✤ Or Any creative Forms.
#HASHTAG #Nipponkids #KidsCreativity #createfromhome #NipponKidstime #storytime #Nipponjfk #Justforkids
Associate Partners ✤ Presented By - Nippon paints ✤ Online Partner - LITTLE TALKS ✤ Concept & Idea partner - BIRTH MARQUE
List of Medium ✤ Channel Name : @Nipponjfk or @Jfknippon (available in all platform) ✤ Facebook ✤ Instagram ✤ TikTok ✤ You...
Deliverables ✤ Nippon logo water mark in all AV’s & posters. ✤ Daily announcing the competition in YouTube channels ( will...
Conclusion End of the contest. This will make the parents to explore their kid's talent and the kids to get connected with...
“Every sunset is an OPPORTUNITY to reset.” –Richie Norton Contact : +91 9500666668 / 98402 36236
SHAILENDRA MS (Brand story teller)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SHAILENDRA MS (Brand story teller)

34 views

Published on

Just for kids _ Nippon Pitch

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SHAILENDRA MS (Brand story teller)

  1. 1. 30/03/2020 Presented by Nippon Paints JUST FOR KIDS Online Entrainment Activity for kids and Children
  2. 2. Introduction Just For Kids - an online Talent fest The basic idea of this fest is to make the kids & parents to spend more time with each other and Come out of their gadgets in the current tough times. Also to kill the parents worst nightmare boredom.
  3. 3. Just For Kids ✤ Target Group - kids ✤ Target Area - Tamilnadu ✤ Objective - Identify the TALENT / INFLUENCING kid ✤ Age Group - 4yrs to 14yrs ✤ Prize Money - 3000 for Best Talent / 2000 for Best Inﬂuencer ✤ Campaign - 20 days ✤ Daily Topic Announcement - Morning 9:00 Am ✤ Winners Announcement - After 7days ✤ Video Time Duration - 2.5 Min to 3 Min ✤ Top 5 kids AVs will be projected in LITTLE TALKS channel.
  4. 4. Rules and Regulations of the content ✤ Each Topic is for one day only. ✤ Only Drawing, Painting, Puppetry, Story telling , Singing and Dancing can be performed. ✤ For Drawing and Painting shoot a video of the Kid Explaining the art. ✤ Video should not exceed 3mins. ✤ Video in Tamil / English / Hindi. ✤ Everyday 5pm is the Deadline to submit the video. ✤ Video must be shot with Good Lighting. ✤ Creativity and New thoughts plays a vital role in deciding the prize winners. ✤ Garage brains holds the full rights on the content of the contest entries.
  5. 5. List of Activity ✤ DRAWING ✤ PAINTING ✤ STORY TELLING ✤ SINGING ✤ DANCING ✤ Or Any creative Forms.
  6. 6. #HASHTAG #Nipponkids #KidsCreativity #createfromhome #NipponKidstime #storytime #Nipponjfk #Justforkids
  7. 7. Associate Partners ✤ Presented By - Nippon paints ✤ Online Partner - LITTLE TALKS ✤ Concept & Idea partner - BIRTH MARQUE
  8. 8. List of Medium ✤ Channel Name : @Nipponjfk or @Jfknippon (available in all platform) ✤ Facebook ✤ Instagram ✤ TikTok ✤ Youtube
  9. 9. Deliverables ✤ Nippon logo water mark in all AV’s & posters. ✤ Daily announcing the competition in YouTube channels ( will cross promote it in different platforms ) - 1 Million people. ✤ AV’s content - 100 kids and family AV’s (one year inﬂuencing emotional content will be generated). ✤ Inﬂuencers mention about our brand name. ✤ In digital space we will be the talk of the town (the reach for our brand will be unpredictable). ✤ Nippon can generate a lot of content through this campaign. ✤ Eg : Sample topic - Nippon toy ( kids can paint Nippon toy and write captions about our product ). NOTE - **Nippon can identify lots of MAGIC & SURPRISE in this campaign.
  10. 10. Conclusion End of the contest. This will make the parents to explore their kid's talent and the kids to get connected with the parents and showcase their skills to the society.
  11. 11. “Every sunset is an OPPORTUNITY to reset.” –Richie Norton Contact : +91 9500666668 / 98402 36236

×