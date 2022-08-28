PLASMA STERILIZER PPT.pptx

2.
PLASMA STERILIZATION
• Applications of plasmas for sterilization in medical,
food processing, ventilating, and air conditioning
industries
3.
WHAT IS STERILIZATION?
• Sterilization is any process or procedure designed to
entirely eliminate microorganisms from a material
or medium
4.
CURRENT STERILIZATION MEANS HEAT
• Types DRY and MOIST heat
• Medium is exposed to moist heat (steam) generated by an autoclave, or dry heat in a
heater
• Pressures 103 kPa
• Temperatures 120°C - 140°C
• Steam transfers sufficient heat to microorganisms to inflict demise
• Exposure time 30 minutes
• Can cause permanent damage, and alter material properties significantly
5.
PLASMA STERILIZATION IN SUMMARY
• A plasma is a quasi-neutral collection of electrons, positive ions, and neutrals
capable of collective behavior Positive ions free radicals
• Plasma sterilization operates synergistically via three mechanisms
1. Free radicals interactions
2. UV/VUV radioactive effects
3. Volatilization
6.
PLASMA STERILIZATION MECHANICS IR
VOLATILIZATION
• IR is able to vaporize microbiological matter, causing physical destruction of spores.
• Charged particles react with cellular chemical bonds of microbiological layer to form
gaseous compounds ? volatile compounds.
7.
DISADVANTAGES OF PLASMA
STERILIZATION
• Weak penetrating power of the plasma species. Complications arise in
1. Presence of organic residue
2. Packaging material
3. Complex geometries
4. Bulk sterilization of many devices
5. Solutions Introduce preferentially targeting
6. V/VUV radiation of proper wavelength
9.
DIELECTRIC DISCHARGE BARRIER (DBD)
• High AC voltage (1.2 kV), atmospheric pressure,
200-300 W
• Dielectric layers allow for plasma discharge to reach
material surface
10.
INDUCTIVELY COUPLED PLASMAS (ICP)
• Plasma generated via coils oppositely faced, 13.56
MHz RF source
• Magnetic flux perpendicular to substrate. E field
envelopes volume of chamber
• Roughing pump needed
11.
ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE PLASMA JET
(AAPJ)
• RF coupled capacitive discharge ? neutral, cold
effluent with high concentrations of reactive species
and UV/VUV radiation.
• Atmospheric pressure
• Oxygen formed by interactions at the exit
12.
MICROWAVE (MW) PLASMAS
• Gas enters through an inlet
• Interacts with incoming microwaves from a
waveguide
• kW magnetron power supply
13.
PLASMA STERILIZER USED IN SVP?
LOW TEMPERATURE PLASMA
STERILIZER
• MAKE : TUTTNAUER
• MODEL : PLAZMAX P160
14.
FEATURE SUMMARY
• Chamber volume from 47 to 162 liters
• Low temperature process of less than 55 °C
• No hazardous or odorous emissions
• No utilities needed except electricity
• Sophisticated Bacsoft control system, with 7” multi-color touch screen display (also on
back side of two door configurations)
• Automatic sterilizer refilling
• Equipment tracking application software for an easy follow-up of endoscopes history
• Diagnostic In/Out test (enables technician to check each component separately)
• Built-in thermal printer
• Aluminum chamber and door
• Foot activated Kick Switch allows hands-free door operation
• Stainless steel and polypropylene piping
• Process Challenge Device kit (PCD) integrated
15.
STERILIZATION PROGRAMS
• The sterilizer is supplied with 3 sterilization programs and 2 test programs. The
cycle programs are summarized as follows:
16.
TEST CYCLE PROGRAMS
1. PROGRAM: PENETRATION TEST
• This program is intended to test the efficiency of air removal from the chamber.
• Test parameters:
• Sterilization temperature 50 ºC to 55 ºC
• Cycle time 25min
• Sterilizing agent H2O2 (Class 5.1 UN Number: UN2014)
2. PROGRAM: "AIR LEAKAGE TEST” (VACUUM TEST)
• This program is intended to test air leakage from the chamber through the door seal or
any other seals. The program also tests the vacuum pump performance.
17.
PROCESS CHALLENGE DEVICE (PCD)
• The lumens PCD kit simulates sterilization conditions in terms of length, diameter
and channel type (open on one or both sides). The kit includes lumens that are more
difficult to penetrate than regular loads. The PCD allows knowing with certainty
that the lumen loads, like endoscopes, are fully exposed to the H2O2 sterilizing
agent.
• The PCD kit includes 1mm diameter lumens with lengths of 4m (both sides open)
and 1.4 m (one side open).