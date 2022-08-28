Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PLASMA STERILIZER PPT.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
PFT.pptx
PFT.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 20
1 of 20

PLASMA STERILIZER PPT.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Laboratory equipment plasma sterilizer

Laboratory equipment plasma sterilizer

Healthcare

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
Free
Yoga for All of Us: A Modified Series of Traditional Poses for Any Age and Ability Peggy Cappy
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
Free
No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness Michelle Segar
Free
Enter The Kettlebell!: Strength Secret of the Soviet Supermen Pavel Tsatsouline
Free
The Breathing Cure: Develop New Habits for a Healthier, Happier, and Longer Life Patrick McKeown
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
Free
Health, Healing, and Beyond: Yoga and the Living Tradition of T. Krishnamacharya T. K. V. Desikachar
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weaknessâ€”Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul Wade
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
Free
Body by Science: A Research Based Program for Strength Training, Body building, and Complete Fitness in 12 Minutes a Week Doug McGuff MD
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
Free
Waking Energy: 7 Timeless Practices Designed to Reboot Your Body and Unleash Your Potential Jennifer Kries
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
Free
Younger Next Year for Women, 2nd Edition: Life Fit, strong, Sexy, and Smart–Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
Free

PLASMA STERILIZER PPT.pptx

  1. 1. PLASMA STERILIZER BY, KRISHNA MAZMUDAR BIOMEDICAL ENGINEER
  2. 2. PLASMA STERILIZATION • Applications of plasmas for sterilization in medical, food processing, ventilating, and air conditioning industries
  3. 3. WHAT IS STERILIZATION? • Sterilization is any process or procedure designed to entirely eliminate microorganisms from a material or medium
  4. 4. CURRENT STERILIZATION MEANS HEAT • Types DRY and MOIST heat • Medium is exposed to moist heat (steam) generated by an autoclave, or dry heat in a heater • Pressures 103 kPa • Temperatures 120°C - 140°C • Steam transfers sufficient heat to microorganisms to inflict demise • Exposure time 30 minutes • Can cause permanent damage, and alter material properties significantly
  5. 5. PLASMA STERILIZATION IN SUMMARY • A plasma is a quasi-neutral collection of electrons, positive ions, and neutrals capable of collective behavior Positive ions free radicals • Plasma sterilization operates synergistically via three mechanisms 1. Free radicals interactions 2. UV/VUV radioactive effects 3. Volatilization
  6. 6. PLASMA STERILIZATION MECHANICS IR VOLATILIZATION • IR is able to vaporize microbiological matter, causing physical destruction of spores. • Charged particles react with cellular chemical bonds of microbiological layer to form gaseous compounds ? volatile compounds.
  7. 7. DISADVANTAGES OF PLASMA STERILIZATION • Weak penetrating power of the plasma species. Complications arise in 1. Presence of organic residue 2. Packaging material 3. Complex geometries 4. Bulk sterilization of many devices 5. Solutions Introduce preferentially targeting 6. V/VUV radiation of proper wavelength
  8. 8. METHODS OF PLASMA STERILIZATION • Dielectric Discharge Barrier (DBD) • Inductively Coupled Plasmas (ICP) • Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Jet (AAPJ) • Microwave (MW) Plasmas
  9. 9. DIELECTRIC DISCHARGE BARRIER (DBD) • High AC voltage (1.2 kV), atmospheric pressure, 200-300 W • Dielectric layers allow for plasma discharge to reach material surface
  10. 10. INDUCTIVELY COUPLED PLASMAS (ICP) • Plasma generated via coils oppositely faced, 13.56 MHz RF source • Magnetic flux perpendicular to substrate. E field envelopes volume of chamber • Roughing pump needed
  11. 11. ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE PLASMA JET (AAPJ) • RF coupled capacitive discharge ? neutral, cold effluent with high concentrations of reactive species and UV/VUV radiation. • Atmospheric pressure • Oxygen formed by interactions at the exit
  12. 12. MICROWAVE (MW) PLASMAS • Gas enters through an inlet • Interacts with incoming microwaves from a waveguide • kW magnetron power supply
  13. 13. PLASMA STERILIZER USED IN SVP? LOW TEMPERATURE PLASMA STERILIZER • MAKE : TUTTNAUER • MODEL : PLAZMAX P160
  14. 14. FEATURE SUMMARY • Chamber volume from 47 to 162 liters • Low temperature process of less than 55 °C • No hazardous or odorous emissions • No utilities needed except electricity • Sophisticated Bacsoft control system, with 7” multi-color touch screen display (also on back side of two door configurations) • Automatic sterilizer refilling • Equipment tracking application software for an easy follow-up of endoscopes history • Diagnostic In/Out test (enables technician to check each component separately) • Built-in thermal printer • Aluminum chamber and door • Foot activated Kick Switch allows hands-free door operation • Stainless steel and polypropylene piping • Process Challenge Device kit (PCD) integrated
  15. 15. STERILIZATION PROGRAMS • The sterilizer is supplied with 3 sterilization programs and 2 test programs. The cycle programs are summarized as follows:
  16. 16. TEST CYCLE PROGRAMS 1. PROGRAM: PENETRATION TEST • This program is intended to test the efficiency of air removal from the chamber. • Test parameters: • Sterilization temperature 50 ºC to 55 ºC • Cycle time 25min • Sterilizing agent H2O2 (Class 5.1 UN Number: UN2014) 2. PROGRAM: "AIR LEAKAGE TEST” (VACUUM TEST) • This program is intended to test air leakage from the chamber through the door seal or any other seals. The program also tests the vacuum pump performance.
  17. 17. PROCESS CHALLENGE DEVICE (PCD) • The lumens PCD kit simulates sterilization conditions in terms of length, diameter and channel type (open on one or both sides). The kit includes lumens that are more difficult to penetrate than regular loads. The PCD allows knowing with certainty that the lumen loads, like endoscopes, are fully exposed to the H2O2 sterilizing agent. • The PCD kit includes 1mm diameter lumens with lengths of 4m (both sides open) and 1.4 m (one side open).
  18. 18. TECHNICAL DATA

×