Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Webpage Layout Research for Wireframes https://www8.h...
Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Webpage Layout Research for Wireframes https://www.li...
Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Wireframes
Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Tagline Research • “The happiest place on Earth.” • h...
Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Homepage Visual Design in a Browser https://projects....
Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Lower Level Visual Design in a Browser https://projec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fa102a assignment 5 slides

33 views

Published on

Assignment 5 Slides

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fa102a assignment 5 slides

  1. 1. Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Webpage Layout Research for Wireframes https://www8.hp.com/us/en/home.html https://corporate.comcast.com//
  2. 2. Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Webpage Layout Research for Wireframes https://www.livenation.com/ https://www.ticketmaster.com/
  3. 3. Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Wireframes
  4. 4. Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Tagline Research • “The happiest place on Earth.” • https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/ • “Music for everyone.” • https://www.spotify.com/us/ • “Everywhere you want to be.” • https://usa.visa.com/about-visa/newsroom/media-kits/everywhere.html
  5. 5. Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Homepage Visual Design in a Browser https://projects.invisionapp.com/share/9YY58MORDWQ#/screens/425919114
  6. 6. Experience Concerts via Connectivity Sara Schonmann Assignment Five, Lower Level Visual Design in a Browser https://projects.invisionapp.com/share/9YY58MORDWQ#/screens/425919657

×