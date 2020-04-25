Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by Grandhi Sandeep Ganesh Dept. of Pharmacology 1
PHARMACOLOGICAL PROFILING 2
ADVERSE DRUG REACTIONS TYPE TERM CHARACTERISTICS A Augmented Dose dependent, frequent, explained by pharmacological drug e...
GUIDELINES ICH S7A Safety pharmacology studies for human pharmaceuticals ICH S7B The nonclinical evaluation of the potenti...
PHARMACOLOGY STUDIES Primary pharmacodynamic studies Safety pharmacology studies Secondary pharmacodynamic studies 5htt...
SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY Safety pharmacology studies are defined as those studies that investigate the potential undesirable p...
7 Safety pharmacology Core battery supplemental Follow-up SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY CNS CVS RESPIRATORY GIT RENAL EMEA 2006
OBJECTIVES OF SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY STUDIES To identify undesirable pharmacodynamic properties of a substance that may have...
IMPORTANCE Safety pharmacology issues have a significant impact on clinical development attrition (both preclinical and d...
APPLICATIONS Prevention of serious ADR in FIH studies Understanding the concentration-response relationship for any effe...
RESPIRATORY SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY Respiratory Safety Pharmacology as described in ICH S7A core battery aims to evaluate the...
RESPIRATORY SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY CORE BATTERY STUDIES Respiratory rate tidal volume hemoglobin oxygen saturation 12 FOLL...
13 RESPIRATORY SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY Evaluation of respiratory functions Pumping efficiency Gaseous exchange Function Regula...
RESPIRATORY RATE AND TIDAL VOLUME Plethysmograph chambers Head-out or head-enclosed volume displacement chambers Face m...
HEAD-OUT PLETHYSMOGRAPH CHAMBER 15 Rat head-out chamber Dog head-out chamber Dennis J. Murphy Respiratory Function Assays ...
PNEUMOTACHOGRAPH 16 Dennis J. Murphy Respiratory Function Assays in Safety Pharmacology
FUNCTIONAL ENDPOINTS 17 Inspiratory Time (Ti, ms) Expiratory Time (Te, ms) Peak Inspiratory Flow (PIF, ml/s) Peak Expirato...
PLEURALAND ARTERIAL PRESSURE MEASUREMENTS 18 Dennis J. Murphy Respiratory Function Assays in Safety Pharmacology
CNS SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY 19
CNS SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY • Behaviour changes • Locomotor activity • Motor co ordination • Sensorimoter reflexes:nociception...
APPROACHES TO STUDY ADR’S INVITRO STUDIES Neuronal cultures Invitro electrophysioslogy(Ion channels,neurons,slices) IN...
INVITRO VS INVIVO  Mainly use invivo methods in conscious animals ,reason is cns function is best evaluated in intact and...
CNS CORE BATTERY STUDIES General behavioural signs (Irwin test) Spontaneous locomotion (activity meter test) Neuromuscu...
IRWIN TEST This method is to evaluate the qualitative effect of test substance on behavioural and physiological functions...
IRWIN TEST Conclusion This test provide a rapid detection of test substances toxicity, active dosage range Effects on beha...
ACTIVITY METER TEST It is a automated apparatus with large no.of animals,less labour ,more precise statistical analysis ...
Critical assesment This test estimate whether the test substance possess psychostimulant or sedative activity Modification...
SUPPLEMENTAL STUDIES Automated video systems Integrated video systems EEG Telemetry In vitro hippocampal brain slice ...
OFF TARGETS TARGET MAJOR ORGAN SYSTEM EFFECTS Acetycholinesterase CNS Muscle paralysis Dopamine receptors CNS Depression,d...
STATISTICALANALYSIS TYPE I ERRORS: false positive errors TYPE 2 ERRORS: false negative errors type 2 errors should be...
CVS SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY 31
SAFETY PHARMACOLOGY In the last few decades, a large number of drugs have been withdrawn from the market due to adverse c...
GUIDELINES ICH S7B • The non clinical evalutation of the potential for delayed ventricular repolarization (QT interval pro...
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM ASSESSMENT 34
PARAMETERS Arterial Blood Pressure (ABP, mmHg) Left Ventricular Pressure (mmHg) Heart Rate (HR, bpm) PR interval (ms) ...
• hERG ( human Ether-à-go-go- Related Gene) is a gene (KCNH2) that codes for a protein known as Kv11.1 the alpha subunit o...
HERG ASSAY There is considerable focus on the promiscuous hERG channel, which mediates an inward current, that, when bloc...
TELEMETRY The telemetry device consists of  the implantable transmitter, which measures the pressure. This device contain...
OFF TARGETS Target Major organ system Effect(s) Acetylcholinesterase Cardio vascular CV collapse Adenosine A1 receptor Car...
