Aug. 27, 2022
MCE 4603 LO1 Handout 4-1.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

Control System

Control System

Education

MCE 4603 LO1 Handout 4-1.pptx

  1. 1. Mathematical Modeling of Electrical Systems Control Systems – MCE 3406 Ashraf AlShalalfeh, M.Sc. ashalalfeh@hct.ac.a
  2. 2. Electric Circuits Modeling procedure: • Apply the transfer function to the mathematical modeling of electric circuits including passive networks • Configure Electric networks components we work with, It consists of three passive linear components: resistors, capacitors, and inductors.“ • Combine electrical components into circuits, decide on the input and output, and find the transfer function. Our guiding principles are Kirchhoff s laws.
  3. 3.  The transfer function approaches to the mathematical modeling of electrical circuits  Circuits via mesh analysis  Circuits via nodal analysis Electrical Network Transfer Function:
  4. 4.  The transfer function to the mathematical modeling of electric circuits. Electrical Network Transfer Function TABLE 2.3 Voltage-current, Voltage-charge, and impedance relationships for capacitors, registers, and inductors
  5. 5.  Simple Circuits via Mesh Analysis  For the capacitor,  For the resistor,  For the inductor,  The transfer function, impedance:  Step 1. Laplace transform,  Step 2. The component values => their impedance values -> It's similar to the case of dc circuits. Electrical Network Transfer Function (2.67) 1 ( ) ( ) V s I s Cs  ( ) ( ) V s RI s  ( ) ( ) V s LsI s  ( ) ( ) ( ) V s Z s I s  ( ), ( ), ( ) ( ), ( ), ( ) c c v t i t v t V s I s V s  (2.68) (2.69) (2.70) (2.71)
  6. 6.  Ex 2.7: Find the transfer function relating the capacitor voltage, Vc(s), to the input voltage, V(s), in Figure 2.3:  Sol) Using figure 2.5 and writing a mesh equation using the impedances as we would use resistor values in a purely resistive circuit Solving for I(s)/V(s). Electrical Network Transfer Function   2 1 1 ( ) I s V s Ls R Cs        1 Ls R I s V s Cs          (2.73) (2.74) TABLE 2.3 RLC network
  7. 7.  Voltage across the capacitor, Vc(s) , is the product of the current and the impedance of the capacitor. Electrical Network Transfer Function     1 c V s I s Cs  (2.75)
  8. 8.  To solve Complex circuits via mesh analysis steps  Step1. Replace passive element values with their impedances.  Step2. Replace all sources and time variables with their Laplace transform.  Step3. Assume a transform current and a current direction in each mesh.  Step4. Write Kirchhoff's voltage law around each mesh.  Step5. Solve the simultaneous equations for the output.  Step6. Form the transfer function Electrical Network Transfer Function
  9. 9.  Ex 2.10 Transfer function – multiple loops  Given the network of Figure 2.6(a), find the transfer function, I2(s)/V(s). Laplace Transform Review TABLE 2.6 a. Two-loop electrical network ; b. transformed two-loop electrical network; c. block diagram;
  10. 10.  Solution: Around Mesh1, where I1(s) flows, Around Mesh2, where I2(s) flows, combining term Laplace Transform Review       1 1 1 2 { } ( ) R I s Ls I s I s V s            2 1 2 2 2 1 { } 0 Ls I s I s R I s I s Cs           1 1 2 ( ) R Ls I s LsI s V s        1 2 2 1 0 LsI s Ls R I s Cs            (2.78) (2.79) (2.80a) (2.80b)
  11. 11.  Use Cramer’s rule  Forming the transfer function Laplace Transform Review         1 2 0 R Ls V s LsV s Ls I s         1 2 1 R Ls Ls Ls Ls R Cs                        2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 I s Ls LCs G s V s R R LCs R R C L s R         (2.81) (2.82)
  12. 12. 8/27/2022

