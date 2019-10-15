Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CONTEMPORARY YARN ANCIENT PRACTICE OF TEXTILE ART AND HOW IT CONTINUES TO REINVENT ITSELF…
Group-6 Aditi Bhavya Arshita Jitin Sakshi Shresta
INTRODUCTIONWe come into contact with textile art every day. From the clothes we wear to the objects that decorate our hom...
LET’S TALK ABOUT THE PRESENTSubversive knitting? Radical crocheting? These phrases may sound contradictory, but marrying “...
THE BASIC TECHNIQUES EMBROIDERY WEAVING CROCHETING KNITTING
BASIC DEFINITIONS BUT COMPLEX ART…Embroidery is another popular form, in which artists use thread to stitch decorative des...
THE MODERN TECHNIQUES STRING ART YARN BOMBING CLOUGH STITCHES LARGE STITCHING
CONTEMPORARY TEXTILE ARTISTS UNDERSTANDING THE MODERN ART WITH…
Elise’s weavings are large, gorgeous, and so interesting. She creates a lot of movement in her weaves simply through spaci...
Sarah K. Benning is an American fiber artist from Baltimore. Sarah’s work is inspired by interior design trends, a love fo...
Embroidery is pretty hot right now, so who better to show off this current trend than Lithuanian artist Severija Incirausk...
Olek Yarn Bombing Olek received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Studies from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań ...
MODERN WORKS BY MODERN ARTISTS…
This PPT is about modern Yarn Techniques.
You may get information about Contemporary Yarn and Textile Artists

  1. 1. THE CONTEMPORARY YARN ANCIENT PRACTICE OF TEXTILE ART AND HOW IT CONTINUES TO REINVENT ITSELF…
  2. 2. Group-6 Aditi Bhavya Arshita Jitin Sakshi Shresta
  3. 3. INTRODUCTIONWe come into contact with textile art every day. From the clothes we wear to the objects that decorate our home, it’s an art that can be simultaneously beautiful and useful. But it should come as no surprise that this field occupies these two categories. At the beginning of its long history, textiles were seen as a utility rather than something that serves no discernible function aside from aesthetics. And while this is still the case today, visionary creatives have helped the art continually reinvent itself.
  4. 4. LET’S TALK ABOUT THE PRESENTSubversive knitting? Radical crocheting? These phrases may sound contradictory, but marrying “craft” to “cool” has become commonplace in the last decade, as once-dowdy domestic hobbies have metamorphosed into trendy pastimes for the creative set. In this atmosphere, the art world, too, has seen an uptick in the use of knitting and crocheting as a medium. But this is by no means a new phenomenon among artists.
  5. 5. THE BASIC TECHNIQUES EMBROIDERY WEAVING CROCHETING KNITTING
  6. 6. BASIC DEFINITIONS BUT COMPLEX ART…Embroidery is another popular form, in which artists use thread to stitch decorative designs onto fabric. Often referred to as hoop art, the images mostly stay within the confines of the circular frame. But contemporary embroidery has no rules, so it’s not unusual to see fabric and thread spill from the hoop. Knitting and crocheting are two other techniques for working with textiles. In both, large needles are used— double and single, respectively—to twist thread into different stitches, which in turn create larger patterns. These approaches are extremely common in your favorite sweater or blanket, but artists have co-opted as a means of expression.. While many textile artists use traditional techniques as a starting point for their work, other artists deconstruct these established practices to create minimalist art that’s nonetheless impactful. Quilting is the process of sewing two or more layers of fabric together to make a thicker padded material, usually to create a quilt or quilted garment. Typically, quilting is done with three layers: the top fabric or quilt top, batting or insulating material and backing material, but many different styles are adopted.
  7. 7. THE MODERN TECHNIQUES STRING ART YARN BOMBING CLOUGH STITCHES LARGE STITCHING
  8. 8. CONTEMPORARY TEXTILE ARTISTS UNDERSTANDING THE MODERN ART WITH…
  9. 9. Elise’s weavings are large, gorgeous, and so interesting. She creates a lot of movement in her weaves simply through spacing. I love that she plays around with weaving gaps in her work and uses the weft threads to pull some warps tighter while others are loose. She began a social art practice consisting of weavings that she created in Dubai focusing on the immigrant labor force. The body of work featured tapestries she wove integrating their colorful headwear called gamchas and their portraits. “The Gamcha Project” was featured in a solo exhibition at Showcase Gallery in the Al Serkal District of Dubai along with other
  10. 10. Sarah K. Benning is an American fiber artist from Baltimore. Sarah’s work is inspired by interior design trends, a love for Midcentury design, antique textiles, and her own potted plant collection. Each piece begins as a drawing before being meticulously hand- stitched. In this way, the thread become more like ink or paint than traditional embroidery, which accentuates the bold shapes, patterns, and color in the compositions.
  11. 11. Embroidery is pretty hot right now, so who better to show off this current trend than Lithuanian artist Severija Incirauskaite, who darns yarn like no other. Her work involves cross- stitching domestic, metal objects such as pans, watering cans, spoons and even car doors. Integrating traditional elements from her Lithuanian heritage, Severija manages to turn a simple idea into something beautiful. We talked to the artist about how she mixes pop culture with traditional craft and technique. Severija Incirauskaite- Kriauneviciene
  12. 12. Olek Yarn Bombing Olek received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Studies from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań where she studied between 1997-2000. Her works include sculptures, installations, inflatable objects, as well as fiber art. She has exhibited in various countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, France, Italy, Poland, Russia and Costa Rica. Olek currently lives and works in New York City. Olek uses her crochets to cover public spaces and objects in an activist guerilla fashion.
  13. 13. MODERN WORKS BY MODERN ARTISTS…

