Wimax Technology | SaBin Saleem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WiMax 802.16 SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT S7 – ADVANCED COMPUTER NETWORKS
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT CONTENTS What is WiMax 01 Building Block of WiMax 02 MAC Layer in Wimax 03 Security Functions 0...
What is WiMax ? WIMAX stands for Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access. WiMAX refers to broadband wireless netwo...
• It is based on Wireless MAN technology. • A wireless technology optimized for the delivery of IP centric services over a...
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT IEEE 802.16: Broadband Wireless Access / WirelessMAN / WiMax • Wireless distribution system, e....
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
Building Blocks A WiMAX system consists of two major parts − 1) A WiMAX base station. 2) A WiMAX receiver. SABIN SALEEM | ...
Wi MAX Base Station • A WiMAX base station consists of indoor electronics and a WiMAX tower similar in concept to a cell-p...
WiMax Receiver • A WiMAX receiver may have a separate antenna or could be a stand-alone box or a PCMCIA card sitting in yo...
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT MAC Layer in WiMax • MAC was designed for point-to-multipoint broadband wireless access applica...
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT TDD Downlink subframe Channel access: decided by BS UL-MAP Defines uplink channel access Define...
SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
Type of Services by Wi Max Non-line-of-sight Service :- • This is a WiFi sort of service. Here a small antenna on your com...
WiMAX - Security Functions 1. Support for Privacy User data is encrypted using cryptographic schemes of proven robustness ...
Specifications of Wi Max • Range - 30-mile (50-km) radius from basestation • Speed - 70 megabits per second • Frequency ba...
• Speed : Faster than broadband service. • Wireless : Not having to lay cables reduces cost Easier to extend to suburban a...
ThankFOR YOUR ATTENTION SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
Wimax Technology | SaBin Saleem
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wimax Technology | SaBin Saleem

19 views

Published on

Wimax Technology

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wimax Technology | SaBin Saleem

  1. 1. WiMax 802.16 SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT S7 – ADVANCED COMPUTER NETWORKS
  2. 2. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT CONTENTS What is WiMax 01 Building Block of WiMax 02 MAC Layer in Wimax 03 Security Functions 05 Conclusion 07 Services in WiMax 04 Specification & Features 06
  3. 3. What is WiMax ? WIMAX stands for Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access. WiMAX refers to broadband wireless networks that are networks that are based on the IEEE 802.16 standard, which ensures compatibility and interoperability between broadband wireless access equipment. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  4. 4. • It is based on Wireless MAN technology. • A wireless technology optimized for the delivery of IP centric services over a wide area. • A scalable wireless platform for constructing alternative and complementary broadband networks.
  5. 5. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT IEEE 802.16: Broadband Wireless Access / WirelessMAN / WiMax • Wireless distribution system, e.g., for the last mile, alternative to DSL • 75 Mbit/s up to 50 km LOS, up to 10 km NLOS; 2-66 GHz band • Initial standards without roaming or mobility support • 802.16e adds mobility support, allows for roaming at 150 km/h 802.16.1 (10-66 GHz, line-of-sight, up to 134Mbit/s) 802.16.2 (minimizing interference between coexisting WMANs) 802.16a (2-11 Ghz, Mesh, non-line-of-sight) 802.16b (5-6 Ghz) 802.16c (detailed system profiles) 802.16e (Mobile Wireless MAN)
  6. 6. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  7. 7. Building Blocks A WiMAX system consists of two major parts − 1) A WiMAX base station. 2) A WiMAX receiver. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  8. 8. Wi MAX Base Station • A WiMAX base station consists of indoor electronics and a WiMAX tower similar in concept to a cell-phone tower. • A WiMAX base station can provide coverage to a very large area up to a radius of 6 miles. • Any wireless device within the coverage area would be able to access the Internet. • The WiMAX base stations would use the MAC layer defined in the standard, a common interface that makes the networks interoperable and would allocate uplink and downlink bandwidth to subscribers according to their needs, on an essentially real-time basis. • Each base station provides wireless coverage over an area called a cell. Theoretically, the maximum radius of a cell is 50 km or 30 miles however, practical considerations limit it to about 10 km or 6 miles. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  9. 9. WiMax Receiver • A WiMAX receiver may have a separate antenna or could be a stand-alone box or a PCMCIA card sitting in your laptop or computer or any other device. This is also referred as customer premise equipment (CPE). • WiMAX base station is similar to accessing a wireless access point in a WiFi network, but the coverage is greater. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  10. 10. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  11. 11. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT MAC Layer in WiMax • MAC was designed for point-to-multipoint broadband wireless access applications. • The MAC layer is responsible for moving data packets to and from one Network Interface Card (NIC) to another across a shared channel. • The primary task of the Wi MAX MAC layer is to provide an interface between the higher transport layers and the physical layer. • The MAC layer takes packets from the upper layer, these packets are called MAC service data units (MSDUs) and organizes them into MAC protocol data units (MPDUs) for transmission over the air. • For received transmissions, the MAC layer does the reverse.
  12. 12. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT TDD Downlink subframe Channel access: decided by BS UL-MAP Defines uplink channel access Defines uplink data burst profiles DL-MAP Defines downlink data burst profiles UL-MAP and DL-MAP are both transmitted in the beginning of each downlink subframe TDD Uplink subframe
  13. 13. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  14. 14. Type of Services by Wi Max Non-line-of-sight Service :- • This is a WiFi sort of service. Here a small antenna on your computer connects to the WiMAX tower. • In this mode, WiMAX uses a lower frequency range -- 2 GHz to 11 GHz (similar to WiFi). Line-of-sight Service:- • In this, a fixed dish antenna points straight at the WiMAX tower from a roof top or pole. • The line-of-sight connection is stronger and more stable, so it's able to send a lot of data with fewer errors.
  15. 15. WiMAX - Security Functions 1. Support for Privacy User data is encrypted using cryptographic schemes of proven robustness to provide privacy. Both AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) and 3DES (Triple Data Encryption Standard) are supported. 2. Device/user Authentication The authentication framework is based on the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) EAP, which supports a variety of credentials, such as username/password, digital certificates, and smart cards. 3. Flexible Key-management Protocol The Privacy and Key Management Protocol Version 2 (PKMv2) is used for securely transferring keying material from the base station to the mobile station. SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT
  16. 16. Specifications of Wi Max • Range - 30-mile (50-km) radius from basestation • Speed - 70 megabits per second • Frequency bands - 2 to 11 GHz and 10 to 66 GHz (licensed and unlicensed bands) Features of Wi Max • Scalability - WiMAX has a scalable physical-layer architecture that allows for the data rate to scale easily with available channel bandwidth. • Quality of Service - WiMAX MAC is designed to support a large number of users, with multiple connections per terminal, each with its own QoS requirement. • Support for Mobility - The mobile WiMAX variant of the system has mechanisms to support secure seamless handovers for delay tolerant full-mobility applications.
  17. 17. • Speed : Faster than broadband service. • Wireless : Not having to lay cables reduces cost Easier to extend to suburban and rural areas. • Broad Coverage : Much wider coverage than WiFi hotspots. CONCLUSION S A B I N S A L E E M K A L L A Y I
  18. 18. ThankFOR YOUR ATTENTION SABIN SALEEM | SOE | CUSAT

×