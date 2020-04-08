Successfully reported this slideshow.
Super-Resolution 김용우
목차 • 1. Introduction • 2. 모델 종류 2-1) Pre-Upsampling 2-2) Post-Upsampling 2-3) Progressive-Upsampling 2-4) Iterative Up and...
1. Introduction • 이미지란? - 이미지는 m x n 개의 숫자로 이루어진 숫자덩어리 - 𝐼𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑋 ∈ 𝑁 ∪ {0} 𝑚×𝑛 - 𝐼𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑋 는 𝑚 × 𝑛 차원의 한 점 → 이미지가 딥러닝을 이용했을 ...
1. Introduction • 저해상도 (Low-Resolution) vs 고해상도 (High-Resolution) 144p 480p - 고해상도와 저해상도의 차이는 표현하는 픽셀 수 의 차이가 가장 큼
1. Introduction • Super-Resolution 이란? - 저해상도 이미지를 고해상도 이미지로 복원하는 것 𝐿𝑅 = 𝐷𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝐻𝑅 → 𝐷𝑒𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛−1 𝐿𝑅 = 𝐻𝑅
2-1. Pre-Upsampling - Interpolation(Bilinear Interpolation , Bicubic Interpolation) - SRCNN - VDSR
Bilinear Interpolation 𝑓 𝑅1 = 𝑥 − 𝑥1 𝑥2 − 𝑥1 𝑓 𝑄21 + 𝑥2 − 𝑥 𝑥2 − 𝑥1 𝑓(𝑄11) 𝑓 𝑅2 = 𝑥 − 𝑥1 𝑥2 − 𝑥1 𝑓 𝑄22 + 𝑥2 − 𝑥 𝑥2 − 𝑥1 𝑓(...
Bicubic Interpolation 𝑃 𝑥, 𝑦 = 𝑖=0 3 𝑗=0 3 𝑎𝑖𝑗 𝑥 𝑖 𝑦 𝑗 = 𝑎33 𝑥3 𝑦3 + 𝑎32 𝑥3 𝑦2 + ⋯ + 𝑎01 𝑦 + 𝑎00 → 총 16개의 변수 𝑃 0,0 𝑃 1,0 𝑃...
SRCNN Conv – Relu – Conv – Relu - Conv
VDSR
2-2. Post-Upsampling - Transposed Convolution - FSRCNN - ESPCN
1. Transposed Convolution 1 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 8 8 8 8 1 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 ...
2. FSRCNN
3. ESPCN
2-3. Progressive-Upsampling - Laplacian Pyramid SR Net
1. Laplacian Pyramid SR Net
2-4. Iterative-Up-and-Down-sampling - U-Net
1. U-Net
3. Loss function
×