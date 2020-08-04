Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & APPLICATIONS BCC070 – Cloud Computing Networking By: Prof. Ram Pratap Singh
End Here References: https://techterms.com/definition/host https://www.computerhope.com/jargon/s/server.htm
what is the Host, Workstation, Client, Server, and Node?

  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & APPLICATIONS BCC070 – Cloud Computing Networking By: Prof. Ram Pratap Singh
  2. 2. Networking Network Terms: HOST  A host is a computer that is accessible over a network. It can be a client, server or any other type of computer.  Each host has a unique identifier called a hostname that allows other computers to access it.  Depending on the network protocol, a computer hostname may be a domain name, IP address or simply a unique text name.  for example : for local network it may be mcauser.local For internet it may be mcauser.com  A host can access its own data over a network protocol using hostname “localhost”.
  3. 3. Networking Workstation  A workstation refers to an individual computer, or group of computers, used by a single user to perform work.  For example, a "workstation" may be an average-powered computer connected to a larger network. However, the term usually refers to a powerful computer intended for serious academic or professional computation.  At Pixar, the workstations are all Intel-based," the term "workstations" would refer to powerful 3D modeling and animation computers.”
  4. 4. Networking Client  A client is a computer that connects and uses the resources of a remote computer or server.  Many organization, they comprise a client computer for each employee where each one is connected.  The server provide resources to client like file, information, internet and intranet access and some time external processing power also.  Any work done or process on server is referred to “server side” while any work is process on client machine is referrers as “Client side”.
  5. 5. Networking Server  A server is a hardware device or software that accepts and responds all the request comes from client over the network.  Generally on the Internet , server receives a request for a web document and it sanded the requested information to the client.  Server manage the network resources like control access to a network, send-receive emails or website hosting .  various server types: Application server, Cloud server, database server, Domain name server, file server, mail server, web server etc.
  6. 6. Networking Node  A node is any physical device within a network of other tools that’s able to send, receive, or forward information. A personal computer is the most common node. It's called the computer node or internet node.
  7. 7. End Here References: https://techterms.com/definition/host https://www.computerhope.com/jargon/s/server.htm

