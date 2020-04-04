Successfully reported this slideshow.
Management Lessons from Ramayana, helps you to relate these lessons with the management.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Management lessons from the Ramayana Presented By Rahul Sharma M.Pharm + MBA (PT & HCM) 2nd year SPTM NMIMS University
  2. 2. 1. Never have too many controlling stakeholders in your business:  King Dashratha had three wives – Kaushalaya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi. Thus, when you have too many stakeholders in decision making, it becomes difficult to control your business. Kaushalya gave birth to Rama, Kaikeyi gave birth to Bharat and Sumitra gave birth to Laxmana and Shatrughana. Power dilutes when too many stakeholders take charge of any business.
  3. 3. 2. Never sign a document without reading the terms and conditions:  Once queen Kaikeyi had saved King Dashratha’s life in battle. Dashratha was very pleased with his queen and thus in order to repay the favour, the king told her that she can ask for any two boons from the king. When Kaikeyi’s mind was influenced by her maid Manthara, she used these boons against her stepson Rama and tried to make her own son Bharata the next crowned king of the kingdom. She asked the king to send Rama on a 14-year-long exile to the forest and to declare her son Bharata as the next king of the kingdom. In business, you cannot trust anyone
  4. 4. 3. Keep wise counsel:  Queen Kaikeyi kept an evil maid Manthara as her counsel. Over time, the woman managed to poison Kaikeyi’s mind against Rama. King Ravana avoided the counsel of his wife Mandodari who told her to return Sita respectfully to her husband. He did not listen to his own brother Vibhishana and kicked him out of his kingdom. Do not have subordinates who always try to flatter you. Surround yourself with a team of people who tell you what you need to know and not what you like to know.
  5. 5. 4. Importance of communication  When Bali fought demon Mayavee and entered a cave during their fight, Sugreeva was ordered to keep a watch outside till Bali emerged. After nearly a year' wait when neither Bali nor the rakshasa (demon) came out, Sugreeva thought they had both been killed. He went back to Kishkindha and became its ruler and made Tara, Bali's wife, his queen. However, Bali returned and seeing Sugreeva as king, Bali thought he had been betrayed.  Lesson: The cause of mortal enmity between brothers Sugriva and Bali originated in a terrible miscommunication. The turn of events helped Rama do his bit. Lesson is to be beware of miscommunication at any stage, whether in acquisition or in management of talent.
  6. 6. 5. Have a clear vision  Rama's clear vision was to rescue his wife Sita and defeat the evil forces. This clarity about the goals as well as the process enabled his army to put its heart and soul in the battle to rescue Sita. A foreseen vision will always be a motivating factor to focus on the goal and to not get deviated. Every leader needs to have a clear vision of what he is aiming for and what will it bear him in future. Also he needs to think in parallel to his followers who will support him to achieve his goals.
  7. 7. REFERENCES  Ramayana by Valmiki  https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/workplace/working-it-out- management-lessons-from-the-ramayana-4775784/ (Date of Access – 04/09/2019)

