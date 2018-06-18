Cv roberta denaro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Curriculum vitae INFORMAZIONI PERSONALI Denaro Roberta (+39) 3476080293 roberta@itshamrock.com 2/6/18 © Unione europea, 2002-2018 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 1 / 3 POSIZIONE RICOPERTA Amministratore legale/Project Manager/Revisore ESPERIENZA PROFESSIONALE 23/03/2018–alla data attuale Amministratore legale Shamrock srls - Servizi linguistici Contrada Canaldente snc, 75019 Tricarico (MT) (Italia) www.itshamrock.com Attività o settore Traduzioni, Interpretariato, Internazionalizzazione, Siti web multilingua 20/04/2004–28/02/2018 PROJECT MANAGER INTERMEDIATE SRL VIA BRAMANTE, 13, 00146 ROMA (Italia) www.intermediateonline.com Project Manager, Revisore mi occupo della gestione completa dell'attività dell'agenzia, sia dal punto di vista del processo di traduzione sia dal punto di vista amministrativo; emetto fatture attive, sia in formato elettronico che con l'ausilio del sistema gestionale dell'azienda; controllo la fatturazione passiva; stilo preventivi; gestisco i rapporti sia con i clienti che con i traduttori; preparo la documentazione per le gare d'appalto e mi occupo di implementare e controllare il sistema di qualità secondo le norme ISO 9001 e UNI EN 17100 Attività o settore Agenzia di traduzioni 08/2007 TRADUTTRICE INTERMEDIATE SRL di Eveline Hermans; MUSICA MUNDI TR di Marianne Winter, ROMA (Italia) Esegue traduzioni dal portoghese all'italiano, in qualità di freelancer 08/2005 TRADUTTRICE Musica Mundi Trust di Marianne Winter, ROMA (Italia) Esegue traduzioni dallo spagnolo e dall'inglese all'italiano e asseverazioni di documenti presso il Tribunale di Roma, in qualità di freelancer 15/03/2004–30/04/2004 REVISORE Intermediate SAS di Eveline Hermans, ROMA (Italia) proof-reader, svolgendo anche attività riguardanti la parte amministrativa (fatturazione, rapporti con i clienti e con i traduttori…).
  2. 2. 2/6/18 © Unione europea, 2002-2018 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 2 / 3 19/05/2004–23/05/2004 INTERPRETE Interprete simultanea e consecutiva italiano-spagnolo e viceversa al Seminario internazionale Net-Equal nell'ambito del "Convegno Internazionale: il sistema del mercato di lavoro in Europa e le iniziative sociali ed occupazionali per l'inserimento delle fasce deboli"tenutosi a Catania 11/2003 TRADUTTRICE Università di Messina Effettua traduzioni per l'Università di Messina nell'ambito della conferenza "Riflessioni su un mondo che cambia: l'Occidente nel nuovo secolo" promossa dalla Sezione di Storia del Dipartimento di Studi sulla Civiltà Moderna dell'Università di Messina e dalla Fondazione Bonino-Pulejo di Messina ISTRUZIONE E FORMAZIONE 11/2004 LAUREA TRIENNALE IN TRADUTTORI E INTERPRETI UNIVERSITA' DEGLI STUDI DI MESSINA, MESSINA (Italia) Lingue inglese e spagnolo 1999 DIPLOMA DI MATURITA' SCIENTIFICA INDIRIZZO LINGUISTICO Liceo Scientifico Archimede, MESSINA (Italia) Lingue inglese, francese e spagnolo COMPETENZE PERSONALI Lingua madre italiano Lingue straniere COMPRENSIONE PARLATO PRODUZIONE SCRITTA Ascolto Lettura Interazione Produzione orale inglese C1 C1 C1 C1 C1 spagnolo C1 C1 C1 C1 C1 Diploma Superior de Español como lengua extranjera rilasciato dalla Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte del Reino de España francese B2 B2 A2 A2 A2 portoghese B2 B2 B2 B2 B2 Diploma di portoghese livello superiore rilasciato da Centro de Estudos Brasileiros (CEB) dell’Ambasciata del Brasile a Roma lingua dei segni italiana A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 Certificato Corso Intensivo LIS (I, II e III livello) rilasciato da ISTITUTO FAMILIARE DI PEDAGOGIA FAMILIARE Ente accreditato MIUR - Ministero dell'Istruzione, dell'Università e della Ricerca con Decreto Protocollo n.AOODPIT.852 del 30/07/2015 - Ente adeguato Direttiva n° 170/2016 del 23/11/2016 - Ente aderente all'iniziativa "Carta del Docente" Livelli:A1 e A2: Utente base - B1 e B2: Utente autonomo - C1 e C2: Utente avanzato Quadro Comune Europeo di Riferimento delle Lingue Competenze organizzative e gestionali Lavoro in team mirato a portare a termine progetti multilingue di traduzione e redazione. Collaborazioni per ultimare progetti di revisione di un testo. Totale predisposizione ai rapporti interpersonali dentro e fuori l'ambiente lavorativo ed elevata capacità comunicativa.Ottime competenze organizzative.
  3. 3. Curriculum vitae 2/6/18 © Unione europea, 2002-2018 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 3 / 3 Competenze professionali Capacità di correggere bozze, redigere e revisionare un testo in lingua italiana, spagnola ed inglese. Capacità di stilare schede terminologiche in lingua italiana, spagnola e inglese. Abilità nella ricerca e documentazione terminologica all'interno dei corpora presenti nei database della Comunità Europea e della Corte di Giustizia. Capacità di utilizzare gli strumenti della traduzione assistita (CAT): SDL Trados Studio 2015 e SDL Multiterm 2011, XBench, Tag Editor. Competenze digitali AUTOVALUTAZIONE Elaborazione delle informazioni Comunicazione Creazione di Contenuti Sicurezza Risoluzione di problemi Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Utente avanzato Competenze digitali - Scheda per l'autovalutazione Windows XP, Office 2010, Acrobat Reader 5.0, PageMaker 6.5, Outlook, Nero Express, Word Perfect 12, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Tetram, Frame maker, Front Page, Final Draft, Logiterm, Trados Studio 2014, Quark Xpress 10 Patente di guida B

