Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays Dell EMC PowerSt...
Introducing the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays In addition to outperforming the HPE Primera A670 in our ha...
Testing data reduction, performance, and usability on the Dell EMC and HPE solutions We used default configuration setting...
Data reduction testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 Gain more usable storage capacity with mor...
Performance testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 Support more IOPS Storage arrays employ data reduction,...
Process more data with higher bandwidth To test how much data each array could process per second, we ran two Vdbench work...
Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 Host database VMs internally while providing storage resources to external ...
Scenarios 2-4: Testing database performance on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (simultaneously hosting database VMs internal...
Scenario 2: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X internally hosting MongoDB VMs running a YCSB workload The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X...
Scenario 4: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera A670 externally hosting VMs running a Vdbench workload (IOPS) In add...
Greater versatility with a smaller data center footprint The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X ran compute and storage simultaneou...
Usability testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 array Spend less time on out-of-the-box VM deployment Tra...
To learn more about Dell EMC PowerStore arrays, visit DellEMC.com/PowerStore Conclusion We tested two all-flash Dell EMC P...
Disclaimer: The content on the following pages includes appendices and methodologies from our hands-on work. We will publi...
The science behind the report: Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series ...
Our results Table 1: Results of our testing on the Dell EMC™ PowerStore™ 7000T and HPE Primera A670. Dell EMC PowerStore 7...
Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T HPE Primera A670 Win Adding LUNs back to the virtualized ESXi environment Time (seconds) N/A 7 S...
Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X HPE Primera A670 Win Out-of-the-box VM deployment Configuring Fibre Channel switch zoning Time (...
System configuration information Table 3: Detailed information on the servers we tested. Server configuration information ...
Server configuration information 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge™ R740 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 Storage...
Detailed testing procedure We received three separate testbeds from Dell EMC: one for testing the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000...
Prefilling the data We used 256KB sequential writes with a single thread to fill all 32 volumes with data: compratio=3 ded...
sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=defau...
Running the 8KB random writes workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run an 8KB random writes workload with 1...
Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X with internal VMs vs. HPE Primera A670 with external VMs The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X array can...
Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X with internal MongoDB database VMs and external Vdbench VMs vs. HPE Primera A670 with external V...
Running the sequential reads workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run 256KB sequential reads with three thr...
Running the MongoDB test (Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X only) We used an externally hosted YCSB VM to run 50 million operation...
Creating one virtual volume on the HPE Primera A670 1. Under Primera and 3PAR SSMC dropdown, select Virtual Volumes. 2. ...
sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc sd=sd3,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdd sd=sd4,hd=h...
Quiescing the CentOS application VM on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and HPE Primera A670 1. Open a browser, and navigate...
Principled Technologies is a registered trademark of Principled Technologies, Inc. All other product names are the tradema...
  1. 1. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays outperformed the HPE Primera A670 in data reduction, performance, out‑of-the-box VM deployment, and more Organizations face different challenges for storing and accessing data. Some need powerful arrays to maximize performance, and some want the flexibility of an infrastructure that combines storage and compute in a single system. New all‑flash, NVMe™ ‑based Dell EMC™ PowerStore™ 7000 series storage arrays help organizations meet these needs. PowerStore arrays deliver high data reduction and speed in a 2U form factor, and a hypervisor-enabled PowerStore array can internally host VMware ESXi™ VMs while also providing storage resources to external hosts. We tested two Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays against an HPE Primera A670 storage array across a range of performance and usability metrics. The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays had higher data reduction ratios, supported more input/output operations per second (IOPS), had lower latency, and provided greater bandwidth than the HPE Primera A670. In addition, the hypervisor-enabled PowerStore array allowed our admins to start deploying a VM right out of the box. With Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays, organizations can maximize storage capacity and increase storage performance. 3.5x the data reduction* Maximize storage efficiency Up to 209% more IOPS** Satisfy more users with faster storage performance 9x faster out‑of-the-box VM deployment† Save IT time and effort Note: The standard PowerStore model is the 7000T, and the hypervisor-enabled model is the 7000X. *Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 array **Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 array †Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 array Up to 135% more bandwidth** Minimize bottlenecks during periods of high user traffic Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 A Principled Technologies report: Hands-on testing. Real-world results.
  2. 2. Introducing the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays In addition to outperforming the HPE Primera A670 in our hands-on testing, Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays can provide the following features: • Intelligent automation with array provisioning and cluster capacity balancing • Always-on data reduction for storage efficiency without compromising performance • Block, file, and VMware vSphere® Virtual Volumes™ support in a single array • Dell EMC PowerStore (hypervisor enabled) AppsON technology for VMware-compatible application hosting (this feature applies to the PowerStore X models only) • PowerStore Manager, an HTML5 graphical user interface for local management, monitoring (including VMware environments), and analysis • NVMe-based architecture for high levels of performance and improved storage response times Dell EMC PowerStore (7000T model) The latest storage offering from Dell EMC, the PowerStore 7000T presents a two-node, all‑flash NVMe storage solution for organizations. The Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-powered array takes up just 2U of rack space, enabling enterprises to save on data center costs by delaying the need to expand to new rooms or even buildings. Organizations can scale up and out by clustering PowerStore 7000T arrays together and augmenting storage performance and capacity without increasing the management workload. Dell EMC hypervisor-enabled PowerStore (7000X model) With this two-node offering, Dell EMC has combined all-flash storage with VMware-hosted AppsON application support in a single 2U array. Organizations could gain a completely virtualized environment ready to host VMs and applications with minimal configuration. These capabilities could decrease hardware requirements (reducing the need to buy additional servers and switches), lower capital, operational, and licensing costs, and simplify deployment and management. Dell EMC PowerStore array Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 2
  3. 3. Testing data reduction, performance, and usability on the Dell EMC and HPE solutions We used default configuration settings for all testing and followed recommendations from each vendor’s published best practices. Both models in the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series are two-node arrays; for consistency, we also used a two‑node HPE Primera A670 array for our testing. Below, we outline how we tested data reduction, performance, and usability on the three arrays. For detailed results of all our testing, see the science behind the report. Data reduction testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 We used a storage benchmarking tool called Vdbench to measure data reduction on the Dell EMC PowerStore arrays and the HPE Primera A670. Both Dell EMC PowerStore arrays achieved the same data reduction ratio. Performance testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 Using Vdbench, we measured block storage performance on both arrays under different I/O workloads. In this report, we present the results of performance testing on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and HPE Primera A670. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 We configured the hypervisor-enabled Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X to host internal VMs running Vdbench and compared its storage performance to that of the HPE Primera A670 running Vdbench on externally hosted VMs. Next, we ran a MongoDB workload on VMs that the PowerStore 7000X hosted internally. Simultaneously, we ran a Vdbench workload on externally hosted VMs on both solutions. We captured several performance indicators: • The IOPS that both solutions supported while running Vdbench on internally hosted VMs (on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X) and externally hosted VMs (on the HPE Primera A670). • The database operations per second and database application latency that the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X delivered while running a MongoDB workload on internally hosted VMs. Because the HPE Primera A670 lacks the capability to host VMs internally, we could not make a comparison for this test. • The bandwidth and IOPS that both solutions supported while running Vdbench on externally hosted VMs. Note that for this and the above scenario, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X was simultaneously running workloads on internal and external VMs, while the HPE Primera A670 was only running a workload on externally hosted VMs. Usability testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 We tested out-of-the-box VM deployment on the PowerStore 7000X versus the HPE Primera A670 (which required separately configured VM hosts), capturing the time required to deploy a VM in a VMware environment. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 We measured how quickly we could access restored data on 10 storage volumes on the PowerStore 7000T versus the HPE Primera A670. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 3
  4. 4. Data reduction testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 Gain more usable storage capacity with more efficient data reduction Typically, storage administrators group storage resources into logical unit numbers (LUNs) and present them to end users using a block storage protocol. For all of our tests, we used the Fibre Channel storage protocol. Using Vdbench, we provisioned four 200GB LUNs and filled them with a 3:1 compressible and 2:1 dedupable 800GB data set.1 Next, we measured how well each solution deduplicated and compressed the data; that is, how much duplicate data it recognized and eliminated, and how much data it compressed. We did this by running a write test, which contained an equal number of 128KB and 256KB blocks, on the data set. The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays offered an overall 7.1:1 data reduction ratio compared to the 2.0:1 ratio of the HPE Primera A670, meaning that the Dell arrays offered about three and a half times the data reduction of the HPE Primera A670 (see Figure 1). If your organization is heavily utilizing storage, you need a solution that can keep up with capacity demands. As our testing demonstrated, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X arrays reduced data more efficiently than the HPE Primera A670, providing more usable storage capacity. Figure 1: Amount of physical storage used, after data reduction, while running a 50% 128KB, 50% 256KB write test. Lower is better. Source: Principled Technologies. 800 GB 800 GB [OVERALL EFFICIENCY 7.1:1] [OVERALL EFFICIENCY 2.0:1] THE DATA REDUCTION 3.5x 401.0GB 111.9 GB DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000T AND 7000X HPE PRIMERAA670 About the metrics we used to measure storage performance Our Vdbench testing offers insight into storage performance by showing: • The number of input/output operations per second (IOPS) a solution can handle, indicating whether it can process a high volume of requests • The speed with which a storage solution can respond (storage latency), minimizing the chance that users and applications will experience long wait times • The amount of data a storage solution can process per second (bandwidth), indicating how well it can process a high volume of data Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 4
  5. 5. Performance testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 Support more IOPS Storage arrays employ data reduction, a feature that cuts down on overall storage utilization by reducing incoming data in real time. On the HPE Primera A670, users must make the choice of whether to turn data reduction on (to free storage space) or off (to improve storage performance). On the Dell EMC PowerStore arrays, users do not need to make this choice, since the arrays offer always-on data reduction. We explored how enabling and disabling data reduction might affect performance on the HPE Primera A670, and how it compared to the performance of the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T array. First, we ran an 8KB random 100% write workload on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T. While using always-on data reduction, the array achieved 232,602 IOPS (see Figure 2). Next, we ran the same workload on the HPE Primera A670 with data reduction turned off. The HPE array produced 171,772 IOPS. When we enabled data reduction on the HPE Primera A670 and ran the workload again, the array produced 75,160 IOPS—less than half of what it had produced with data reduction disabled. These results indicate that businesses using the HPE array with data reduction turned on (as is standard, to free capacity) would see a 53 percent performance reduction compared to running the same workload with data reduction turned off. The HPE Primera A670 produced 35 percent fewer IOPS than the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T with data reduction disabled—a mode that also risks the array using and running out of storage space sooner. Note that, after running this test, we enabled data reduction on the HPE Primera A670 for the remainder of our testing. Next, we wanted to determine each solution’s ability to handle a high volume of user requests. We ran two tests: (1) a 32KB 70/30 read/write workload, and (2) an OLTP-like mixed read/write workload, which emulates the database I/O requests a server would handle. The OLTP-like workload comprised 8KB and 128KB block sizes and a variety of random and sequential reads and writes. (For more details about the workloads we used, see “How we tested” in the science behind the report.) The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T outperformed the HPE Primera A670 on both tests, delivering 101 percent more IOPS on the first workload and 67 percent more on the second (see Figure 3). Figure 2: IOPS supported while running a Vdbench workload, with data reduction enabled and disabled on the HPE Primera A670. The data reduction feature on the Dell EMC PowerStore arrays is always on. Higher is better. Source: Principled Technologies. 171,772 IOPS ON AN 8KB RANDOM 100% WRITE WORKLOAD 232,602 75,160 DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000T HPE PRIMERAA670 (DATA REDUCTION ON) HPE PRIMERAA670 (DATA REDUCTION OFF) MORE UP TO 209% IOPS ON AN OLTP-LIKE WORKLOAD 182,030 105,687 MORE 72% MORE IOPS ON A 32KB MIXED WORKLOAD 101% 222,865 111,026 DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000T HPE PRIMERAA670 Figure 3: IOPS supported while running two different workloads using the Vdbench benchmark. Higher is better. Source: Principled Technologies. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 5
  6. 6. Process more data with higher bandwidth To test how much data each array could process per second, we ran two Vdbench workloads with large 256KB blocks of data—one using random reads and one using sequential reads. Running both types of access patterns provides insight into how an array might handle large random and sequential block I/O. The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T outperformed the HPE Primera A670 on both workloads, supporting up to 135 percent more bandwidth (see Figure 4). An array with high bandwidth capabilities helps process more data for large data requests such as streaming video or big data applications. Deliver faster response times Sub-millisecond latencies under a significant I/O load indicate that your storage is performing optimally. Starting with the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T, we configured a Vdbench I/O scenario (an OLTP-like mixed read/write workload comprised of 8KB and 128KB block sizes and a variety of read/write ratios at a fixed IOPS rate) to deliver a latency of approximately half a millisecond. We then ran the same parameters and workload on the HPE Primera A670, which delivered a latency of 2.01 milliseconds (see Figure 5). These results indicate that the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T could process OLTP-like workloads while still delivering fast response times, potentially improving application and user experience. Figure 4: Bandwidth (MB/s) provided while running two Vdbench workloads with 256KB data blocks. Higher is better. Source: Principled Technologies. MB/s ON A RANDOM READ WORKLOAD DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000T MORE 116% MB/s ON A SEQUENTIAL READ WORKLOAD MORE 135% HPE PRIMERAA670 23,239 10,763 23,238 9,877 LATENCY IN MILLISECONDS 72% LESS 0.56 2.01 DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000T HPE PRIMERAA670 Figure 5: Response time (milliseconds) delivered while producing 107,000 IOPS. Lower is better. Source: Principled Technologies. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 6
  7. 7. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 Host database VMs internally while providing storage resources to external hosts In addition to providing storage, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X has an embedded hypervisor that enables users to deploy, host, and manage VMs on the array itself—a capability that could reduce the initial need to acquire separate servers for storage and compute. We ran four scenarios to test various aspects of storage performance on both arrays. • In Scenario 1, we ran a simple Vdbench simulation with internal Vdbench VMs hosted inside the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X array, versus external Vdbench VMs hosted on two-socket servers connected to the HPE Primera A670 array. • In Scenarios 2-4, we ran a MongoDB database workload with internal VMs hosted inside the PowerStore 7000X array as the array externally ran other Vdbench simulations simultaneously. We ran the same external Vdbench simulations on servers connected to the HPE Primera A670. Table 1 explains this scenario in more detail. Scenario 1: Testing storage performance on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (hosting Vdbench VMs internally) vs. the HPE Primera A670 (hosting Vdbench VMs externally) When we ran a 4KB random write Vdbench workload on VMs hosted internally on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and externally on the HPE Primera A670, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X produced 85 percent more IOPS than the HPE Primera A670 (see Figure 6). Figure 6: IOPS supported while running a Vdbench workload on VMs hosted internally (on the PowerStore 7000X) or externally (on the HPE Primera A670, which cannot host VMs internally). Higher is better. Source: Principled Technologies. 162,931 87,856 MORE 85% IOPS ON A 4KB RANDOM WRITE WORKLOAD DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000X HPE PRIMERAA670 Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 7
  8. 8. Scenarios 2-4: Testing database performance on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (simultaneously hosting database VMs internally and VMs running Vdbench simulations externally) vs. the HPE Primera A670 (hosting only VMs running Vdbench simulations externally) For these scenarios, we ran two types of workloads simultaneously: (1) Yahoo Cloud Serving Benchmark (YCSB), which simulates analytics workloads, on internal database VMs, and (2) Vdbench on external VMs. This second workload type included two variations throughout the test window, which we describe in Table 1 as Scenarios 3 and 4. Table 1: Testing database performance on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (simultaneously hosting database VMs internally and VMs running Vdbench simulations externally) vs. the HPE Primera A670 (hosting only VMs running Vdbench simulations externally). Scenario Workload Metric VM location on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X VM location on the HPE Primera A670 2: On the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X, we ran YCSB on VMs running the document-based database MongoDB and measured database operations per second (OPS) and application latency. Simultaneously, we performed Scenarios 2 and 3. YCSB on VMs running MongoDB Database OPS and application latency Internal N/A: The HPE Primera A670 cannot host VMs internally 3: Simultaneously to performing Scenario 2, we ran a 256KB sequential read Vdbench workload on VMs that each array hosted externally, measuring bandwidth. Vdbench Bandwidth External External 4: After Scenario 3 completed, but while Scenario 2 was still running on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X, we ran an 8KB random write Vdbench workload on VMs that each array hosted externally, this time measuring IOPS. Vdbench IOPS External External Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 8
  9. 9. Scenario 2: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X internally hosting MongoDB VMs running a YCSB workload The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X supported 188,320 database operations per second. While doing so, the array maintained  submillisecond read and update (write) database application latencies (see Figure 7). Scenario 3: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera A670 externally hosting VMs running a Vdbench workload (bandwidth) Simultaneous to running Scenario 2, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X also supported 31 percent greater bandwidth for the Vdbench workloads it hosted externally than the HPE Primera A670 did (see Figure 8). UP TO 188,320 DATABASE OPERATIONS PER SECOND HPE PRIMERAA670 CANNOT HOST INTERNALVMS, SO WE COULD NOT MAKE A COMPARISON Figure 8: Bandwidth (MB/s) provided to external hosts running a Vdbench workload. The PowerStore 7000X achieved these results while running Vdbench and MongoDB simultaneously. The HPE Primera A670 was running only Vdbench. Higher is better. Source: Principled Technologies. 13,704 10,450 BANDWIDTH (MB/S) 31% MORE DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000X HPE PRIMERAA670 Figure 7: Database application latency (ms) delivered by the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X while hosting internal VMs and simultaneously delivering storage to external hosts. The HPE Primera A670 cannot host internal VMs, so we could not make a comparison. Source: Principled Technologies. 0.33 0.41 READ APPLICATION DATABASE LATENCY (MS) UPDATE (WRITE) APPLICATION DATABASE LATENCY (MS) DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000X Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 9
  10. 10. Scenario 4: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera A670 externally hosting VMs running a Vdbench workload (IOPS) In addition to providing greater bandwidth, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X produced 65 percent more IOPS than the HPE Primera A670 (see Figure 9), even as it was simultaneously hosting MongoDB VMs internally in Scenario 2. The wins in Scenarios 2-4 are particularly striking when you consider that the HPE Primera A670 lacks the capability to host internal VMs and support internal workloads. Even with applications consuming internal compute and storage resources on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X, the performance this Dell EMC array delivered to externally based VMs was not just adequate, but greater than that of the HPE array. Figure 9: IOPS provided to external hosts running a Vdbench workload. The PowerStore 7000X achieved these results while running Vdbench and MongoDB simultaneously. The HPE Primera A670 was running only Vdbench. Higher is better. Source: Principled Technologies. 129,909 78,775 MORE 65% IOPS ON A 8KB RANDOM WRITE WORKLOAD DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000X HPE PRIMERAA670 Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 10
  11. 11. Greater versatility with a smaller data center footprint The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X ran compute and storage simultaneously while occupying just 2U of rack space. If businesses using the HPE Primera A670 wanted to host VMs in a highly available (HA) environment, they would need to purchase additional servers, increasing the total footprint of the HPE Primera A670 array to 8U (the two-node array takes up 4U, and our testbed used two 2U servers). With its compact form factor, the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X could help organizations save on data center costs by delaying the need to expand—all while enjoying the flexibility of an AppsON infrastructure. Figure 10: Amount of space taken up by storage array plus any servers necessary to provide storage resources while hosting database VMs. Lower is better. Source: Principled Technologies. HPE Primera A670 2x additional 2U servers to host VMs Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X 2U 8U Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 11
  12. 12. Usability testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 array Spend less time on out-of-the-box VM deployment Traditionally, storage systems haven’t been able to support embedded virtual machines and serve as storage targets at the same time. The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X offers a virtualized VMware-based environment out of the box that allows admins to provision storage to VMs residing on the array itself with a few clicks. The Dell EMC PowerStore array also automatically provisions Tier 1 storage to the embedded VMware environment. Deploying a VM that could access the HPE Primera A670 required us to add physical cable connections, configure the Fibre Channel switch, map to the host, deploy storage LUNs, and create a VMware datastore. This expanded VM deployment time to 8 minutes and 15 seconds, versus 53 seconds on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (see Figure 11). Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 Access snapshot restore data faster Taking snapshots of storage LUNs is a common task for storage administrators. Depending on the needs and policies of their data centers, admins might be taking snapshots on a weekly, daily, or even hourly basis. When data corruption or loss occurs, the admins can then use the snapshots they have taken to restore data to the system. Businesses typically deploy and manage large numbers of LUNs—making these snapshot restores a potentially time- consuming task. We tested how long the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and HPE Primera A670 took to conduct a snapshot restore of 10 LUNs mounted as raw device mappings (RDM) onto a single VM. The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T accomplished this task in a little over a minute, requiring just 16 steps. The HPE Primera A670 array, by contrast, required administrators to un-export the volumes from the application VM and host.2 It took over 20 minutes (see Figure 13) and 31 steps to complete this task. For more details about our testing, see the science behind the report. With faster access to snapshot restore data, admins could get operations up and running sooner. Figure 11: Time to provision a VM out of the box (minutes and seconds). Lower is better. Source: Principled Technologies. OUT-OF-THE-BOX VM DEPLOYMENT DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000X FASTER 9X HPE PRIMERAA670 53s 8m 15s Figure 12: Time to access snapshot restore data (minutes and seconds). Lower is better. Source: Principled Technologies. ACCESS SNAPSHOT RESTORE DATA DELL EMC POWERSTORE 7000T FASTER 17.1x HPE PRIMERAA670 1m 7s 20m 17s Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 12
  13. 13. To learn more about Dell EMC PowerStore arrays, visit DellEMC.com/PowerStore Conclusion We tested two all-flash Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays against an HPE Primera A670 array. In hands-on testing, both Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays reduced data more efficiently and offered greater storage performance, as measured by IOPS, bandwidth, and latency. The hypervisor-enabled PowerStore array also saved time and hardware on out-of-the-box VM deployment compared to the HPE Primera A670. With Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series arrays, organizations could get more out of their storage. 1 Vdbench uses the LZJB compression algorithm. However, Dell EMC PowerStore arrays use a different compression algorithm, which may result in different savings. We set the deduplication unit for the HPE Primera A670 to 16 KB to follow the best practices from HPE found here: https://h20195.www2.hpe.com/v2/getdocument. aspx?docname=a50000209enw. We set the deduplication unit for the Dell EMC PowerStore arrays to 4 KB. 2 HPE, “HPE SSMC 3.6 User Guide1SSMC,” accessed July 10, 2020, https://support.hpe.com/hpesc/public/ docDisplay?docLocale=en_US&docId=emr_na-a00085217en_us. Principled Technologies is a registered trademark of Principled Technologies, Inc. All other product names are the trademarks of their respective owners. For additional information, review the science behind this report. Principled Technologies® Facts matter.®Principled Technologies® Facts matter.® This project was commissioned by Dell EMC. Read the science behind this report at http://facts.pt/7nslqfq Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 13
  14. 14. Disclaimer: The content on the following pages includes appendices and methodologies from our hands-on work. We will publish this content as a separate document linked to the report. We must receive your approval on both the report and this document before taking them public simultaneously.
  15. 15. The science behind the report: Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays This document describes what we tested, how we tested, and what we found. To learn how these facts translate into real-world benefits, read the report Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays. We concluded our hands-on testing on June 24, 2020. During testing, we determined the appropriate hardware and software configurations and applied updates as they became available. The results in this report reflect configurations that we finalized on June 4, 2020 or earlier. Unavoidably, these configurations may not represent the latest versions available when this report appears. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 A Principled Technologies report: Hands-on testing. Real-world results.
  16. 16. Our results Table 1: Results of our testing on the Dell EMC™ PowerStore™ 7000T and HPE Primera A670. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T HPE Primera A670 Win Vdbench testing Data reduction ratio 50% 128KB and 50% 256KB write workload 7.1:1 (reduced 800 GB of data to 111 GB) 2.0:1 (reduced 800 GB of data to 401 GB) 3.5x the data reduction Input/output operations per second (IOPS) 8KB random 100% write workload (data reduction enabled) 232,602 75,160 209% more IOPS 8KB random 100% write workload (data reduction disabled) N/A 171,772 N/A 32KB 70/30 read/write workload 222,865 111,026 101% more IOPS OLTP-like workload 182,030 105,687 72% more IOPS Bandwidth (MB/s) Random read workload 23,239 10,763 116% more bandwidth Sequential read workload 23,238 9,877 135% more bandwidth Latency (ms) OLTP-like workload 0.56 2.01 72% lower latency Accessing snapshot restore data Quiescing the application VM Time (seconds) 11 11 Steps 5 5 Removing the LUNs from the ESXi environment Time (seconds) N/A 55 Steps N/A 3 Unexporting the virtual volume set from the ESXi host Time (seconds) N/A 32 Steps N/A 6 Performing the snapshot restore Time (seconds) 52 991 Steps 10 4 Exporting LUNs back to the ESXi environment Time (seconds) N/A 25 Steps N/A 5 Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 2
  17. 17. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T HPE Primera A670 Win Adding LUNs back to the virtualized ESXi environment Time (seconds) N/A 7 Steps N/A 2 Adding LUNs back to the VM as RDM volumes Time (seconds) N/A 92 Steps N/A 5 Restarting the application VM Time (seconds) 4 4 Steps 1 1 Total Time (seconds) 67 1,217 17.1x faster Steps 16 31 15 fewer steps Table 2: Results of our testing on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera A670. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X HPE Primera A670 Win Data reduction ratio 50% 128KB and 50% 256KB write workload 7.1:1 (reduced 800 GB of data to 111 GB) 2.0:1 (reduced 800 GB of data to 401 GB) 3.5x the data reduction Scenario 1: Testing storage performance on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (hosting VMs internally) vs. the HPE Primera A670 (hosting VMs externally) 4KB random write Vdbench workload (IOPS) 162,931 87,856 85% more IOPS Scenarios 2-4: Testing database performance on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X (simultaneously hosting database VMs internally and VMs running Vdbench simulations externally) vs. the HPE Primera A670 (only hosting VMs running Vdbench simulations externally) Scenario 2: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X internally hosting MongoDB VMs running a YCSB workload Database operations per second** 188,320 N/A N/A Read application latency (ms)** 0.33 N/A N/A Update (write) application latency (ms)** 0.41 N/A N/A Scenario 3: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera A670 externally hosting VMs running a Vdbench workload (bandwidth) 256KB Vdbench workload (MB/s)** 13,704 10,450 31% more bandwidth Scenario 4: Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera A670 externally hosting VMs running a Vdbench workload (IOPS) 8KB random write Vdbench workload (IOPS)** 129,909 78,775 65% more IOPS **The PowerStore 7000X achieved these results while running Vdbench and MongoDB simultaneously. The HPE Primera A670 was running only Vdbench. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 3
  18. 18. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X HPE Primera A670 Win Out-of-the-box VM deployment Configuring Fibre Channel switch zoning Time (seconds) N/A 317 Steps N/A 7 Mapping hosts Time (seconds) N/A 57 Steps N/A 8 Creating one virtual volume Time (seconds) N/A 45 Steps N/A 6 Adding LUNs to a virtualized ESXi environment Time (seconds) N/A 38 Steps N/A 7 Creating a single VMFS datastore from a LUN Time (seconds) N/A 30 Steps N/A 6 Deploying a VM in a VMware vSphere environment Time (seconds) 53 47 Steps 12 9 Total Time (seconds) 53 534 9.0x faster Steps 12 43 31 fewer steps Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 4
  19. 19. System configuration information Table 3: Detailed information on the servers we tested. Server configuration information 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge™ R740 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 Testbed Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T HPE Primera A670 BIOS name and version Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 2.3.10 Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 2.2.11 Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 2.2.11 Non-default BIOS settings Virtualization enabled Virtualization enabled Virtualization enabled Operating system name and version/build number VMware ESXi™ 6.7.0 Update 3 Build 14320388 VMware ESXi 6.7.0 Update 3 Build 14320388 VMware ESXi 6.7.0 Update 3 Build 14320388 Power management policy Performance Performance Performance Processor Number of processors 2 2 2 Vendor and model Intel® Xeon® Gold 6230 Intel Xeon Gold 6230 Intel Xeon Gold 6230 Core count (per processor) 20 20 20 Core frequency (GHz) 2.10 2.10 2.10 Memory module(s) Total memory in system (GB) 256 256 256 Number of memory modules 16 16 16 Vendor and model Hynix® HMA82GR7CJR8N-WM Hynix HMA82GR7CJR8N-WM Hynix HMA82GR7CJR8N-WM Size (GB) 16 16 16 Type PC4-2666 PC4-2666 PC4-2666 Speed (MHz) 2,666 2,666 2,666 Speed running in the server (MHz) 2,666 2,666 2,666 Storage controller Vendor and model Dell PERC H330 Dell PERC H330 Dell PERC H330 Firmware version 25.5.6.0009 25.5.6.0009 25.5.6.0009 Driver version 7.708.07.00 7.708.07.00 7.708.07.00 Local storage Number of drives 2 2 2 Drive vendor and model Samsung® MZ-7LH480A Micron® MTFDDAK480TDC Micron MTFDDAK480TDC Drive size (GB) 480 480 480 Drive information (speed, interface, type) 6Gbps, SATA, SSD 6Gbps, SATA, SSD 6Gbps, SATA, SSD Network adapter Vendor and model Broadcom® Gigabit Ethernet BCM5720 Broadcom Gigabit Ethernet BCM5720 Broadcom Gigabit Ethernet BCM5720 Number and type of ports 2x 1Gb 2x 10Gb 2x 1Gb 2x 10Gb 2x 1Gb 2x 10Gb Driver version 21.40.25.31 21.40.22.20 21.40.22.20 Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 5
  20. 20. Server configuration information 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge™ R740 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 4x Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 Storage adapter Vendor and model Emulex® LPe35002-M2-D Emulex LPe35002-M2-D Emulex LPe35002-M2-D Number and type of ports 2x 2-port 32 Gb Fibre Channel 2x 2-port 32 Gb Fibre Channel 2x 2-port 32 Gb Fibre Channel Firmware version 12.2.212.10 12.2.212.10 12.2.212.10 Power supplies Vendor and model Dell 0PJMDNA01 Dell 05RHVVA03 Dell 05RHVVA03 Number of power supplies 2 2 2 Wattage of each (W) 750 750 750 Table 4: Detailed information on the storage we tested. Storage configuration information Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T HPE Primera A670 Software version 1.0.0.0.5.109 1.0.0.0.5.109 4.1.0.27 Number of storage nodes 2 2 2 Number of data drives 21 21 24 Drive part number 118000740 118000740 P02434-002 Drive size (TB) 1.92 1.92 1.92 Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 6
  21. 21. Detailed testing procedure We received three separate testbeds from Dell EMC: one for testing the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T, one for testing the PowerStore 7000X, and one for testing the HPE Primera A670. In addition to the storage arrays we tested, each testbed had four Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 servers equipped with two dual-port 32GB Emulex Fibre Channel adapters and VMware ESXi 6.7. With the exception of the internal VMs running on the PowerStore 7000X array, we performed all testing using Fibre Channel storage protocol and configured the arrays to use 16 ports connected to a 48-port Fibre Channel switch. We used 10GbE switches for testbed management and VM traffic. Where possible, we verified that the setups on the testbeds were identical, and we configured the hosts, multipathing, and arrays as closely as possible following best practices published by each storage vendor. For all of our testing, we used CentOS 7 VMs with Vdbench 5.04.07. We configured each VM with eight vCPUs and 24 GB of RAM. We performed storage efficiency tests on the HPE Primera A670 array using 16KB deduplication unit sizes, as HPE recommends (https:// h20195.www2.hpe.com/v2/getdocument.aspx?docname=a50000209enw). Both Dell EMC PowerStore arrays can deduplicate 4KB deduplcation unit sizes, so we tested with this deduplication unit size on the PowerStore 7000X and 7000T arrays. Data reduction testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 We created four 200GB volumes on all three arrays and mapped the volumes to one host in each testbed. We then added the four volumes to a single VM on each server host as RDM disks. After creating and mapping the volumes and adding the RDM disks, we used Vdbench to fill the volumes. Next, we checked each array’s GUI to see by how much the array had reduced the data. After recording the data reduction rate, we deleted the RDM disks and volumes and repeated the volume provisioning and testing process twice more to get three runs per array. We present the median results. We used a 50/50 mix of 128KB and 256KB sequential writes with a single thread to fill the LUNs with data: compratio=3 dedupratio=2 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore arrays) dedupsets=50% messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc sd=sd3,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdd sd=sd4,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sde wd=wd_default,sd=* wd=wd_prefill,sd=sd*,xfersize=(128k,50,256k,50),seekpct=eof,rdpct=0 rd=default rd=fill_1,wd=wd_prefill,elapsed=10h,interval=10,iorate=max,forthreads=(1) rd=fill_2,wd=wd_prefill,elapsed=10h,interval=10,iorate=max,forthreads=(1) Performance testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 We created 32 800GB volumes and mapped these to all four hosts in each testbed. After rescanning the hosts HBAs, we attached the volumes as RDM disks to 16 Vdbench test VMs, each of which contained two RDMs. We used Vdbench to prefill the volumes and run the test. Once the prefilling had completed, we ran through a series of Vdbench I/O simulations and collected the results. After completing the tests, we unmapped the RDMs and volumes from the VMs and hosts and deleted the volumes on the array. We waited until the number of uninitialized chunklets on the HPE Primera A670 array returned to zero before we repeated the volume provisioning and testing process twice to get three runs per array. We present the median results. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 7
  22. 22. Prefilling the data We used 256KB sequential writes with a single thread to fill all 32 volumes with data: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) dedupsets=5% messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_prefill,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,seekpct=eof,rdpct=0 rd=default rd=rd_prefill,wd=wd_prefill,elapsed=10h,interval=10,iorate=max,forthreads=(1) Running the random reads workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run at 256KB random reads with four threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 …. hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_256k,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,seekpct=100 rd=default rd=read256k_test,wd=wd_256k,iorate=max,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(100),elapsed=120,forthreads=(4) Running the sequential reads workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run 256KB sequential reads with four threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 8
  23. 23. sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_256k,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,seekpct=seqnz rd=default rd=read256k_test,wd=wd_256k,iorate=max,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(100),elapsed=120,forthreads=(4) Running the OLTP-like workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run an OLTP-like workload with a mix of 8KB reads and writes and 128KB reads and writes with eight threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_OLTP2A_RRH,sd=*,rhpct=100,rdpct=100,xfersize=8K,skew=20,range=(0,6m) wd=wd_OLTP2A_RM,sd=*,rdpct=100,xfersize=8k,skew=45,range=(0,100) wd=wd_OLTP2A_RW,sd=*,rdpct=0,xfersize=8K,skew=15,range=(0,100) wd=wd_OLTP2A_SR,sd=*,rdpct=100,seekpct=seqnz,range=(0,100),xfersize=128K,skew=10 wd=wd_OLTP2A_SW,sd=*,rdpct=0,seekpct=seqnz,range=(0,100),xfersize=128K,skew=10 rd=default rd=rd_OLTP2A,wd=wd_OLTP2A_*,iorate=max,pause=120,elapsed=120,interval=10,warmup=30,forthreads=8 Testing the 32KB 70/30 read/write mix workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run a 32KB mixed 70/30 read/write workload with 16 threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 …. hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc …. sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_32k,sd=sd*,xfersize=32k,seekpct=100 rd=default rd=read32k_ test,wd=wd_32k,iorate=max,pause=120,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(70),elapsed=120,forthreads=(16) Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 9
  24. 24. Running the 8KB random writes workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run an 8KB random writes workload with 16 threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_8k,sd=sd*,xfersize=8k,seekpct=100 rd=default rd=read8k_ test,wd=wd_8k,iorate=max,pause=120,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(0),elapsed=120,forthreads=(16) Running the paced OLTP-like workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to generate a 107,000 IOPS OLTP-like workload using a mix of 8KB reads and writes and 128KB reads and writes with eight threads. When the arrays reached the target IOPS, we captured latency metrics for both arrays: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_OLTP2A_RRH,sd=*,rhpct=100,rdpct=100,xfersize=8K,skew=20,range=(0,6m) wd=wd_OLTP2A_RM,sd=*,rdpct=100,xfersize=8k,skew=45,range=(0,100) wd=wd_OLTP2A_RW,sd=*,rdpct=0,xfersize=8K,skew=15,range=(0,100) wd=wd_OLTP2A_SR,sd=*,rdpct=100,seekpct=seqnz,range=(0,100),xfersize=128K,skew=10 wd=wd_OLTP2A_SW,sd=*,rdpct=0,seekpct=seqnz,range=(0,100),xfersize=128K,skew=10 rd=default rd=rd_OLTP2A,wd=wd_OLTP2A_*,pause=120,iorate=(107000),elapsed=120,interval=10,warmup=60,forthreads=(8) After completing these tests, we repeated the 8KB random write test on the HPE Primera A670 with deduplication and compression disabled on 32x 250GB volumes. We repeated the volume provisioning and testing process twice more to get three test runs. We present the median results. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 10
  25. 25. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X with internal VMs vs. HPE Primera A670 with external VMs The Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X array can allow VMs to consume compute and storage resources within the array without the need for external server hosts. We refer to VMs using this internal storage deployment model as “internal VMs” in this report. We provisioned four internal Vdbench test VMs on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X and four external VMs on the HPE Primera A670 testbed. On the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X, we split these four VMs evenly across the two-node VMware PowerStore cluster. On the Primera array, we distributed the four VMs evenly between two Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 hosts. We created 16 800GB volumes on both arrays and assigned four volumes to each VM. We used Vdbench to prefill the volumes and run the test. Once Vdbench completed the prefilling, we ran through a series of Vdbench I/O simulations and collected the results. After we completed the tests, we unmapped the RDMs and volumes from the VMs and hosts and deleted the volumes on the array. We waited until the number of uninitialized chunklets on the Primera array returned to zero before we repeated the volume provisioning and testing process twice more to get three runs per array. We present the median results. Prefilling the LUNS with data To fill the LUNs with data, we used 256KB sequential writes with a single thread: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore arrays) dedupsets=5% messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 hd=hd3,system=vdb-005 hd=hd4,system=vdb-006 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd15,hd=hd4,lun=/dev/sdd sd=sd16,hd=hd4,lun=/dev/sde wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_prefill,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,seekpct=eof,rdpct=0 rd=default rd=rd_prefill,wd=wd_prefill,elapsed=10h,interval=10,iorate=max,forthreads=(1) Running the 4KB random write workload For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run at 4KB random writes with 32 threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore arrays) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 …. hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_4k,sd=sd*,xfersize=4k,seekpct=100 rd=default rd=read4k_ test,wd=wd_4k,iorate=max,pause=120,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(0),elapsed=120,forthreads=(32) Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 11
  26. 26. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X with internal MongoDB database VMs and external Vdbench VMs vs. HPE Primera A670 with external Vdbench VMs We set up a MongoDB replication set consisting of three internal MongoDB VMs on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X cluster. We used a separate YCSB VM running on one of the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 hosts in the PowerStore 7000X testbed to drive the MongoDB workload. Simultaneously, we created 32 400GB volumes on each array and mapped them to four Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 hosts on each testbed. We created RDM disks out of the 32 mapped volumes and mounted two RDMs per VM to 16 external VMs. We distributed all 16 VMs evenly between four Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 hosts. We used Vdbench to prefill the volumes and run the I/O test. Once Vdbench completed the prefilling, we initialized the replica set on the MongoDB VMs and used the external YCSB VM to load the MongoDB database with 100 million records. The 16 external VMs connected on the PowerStore 7000X and HPE Primera testbeds ran through 256KB and 8KB Vdbench I/O workloads. While the Vdbench tests were running on the PowerStore 7000X, the three internal VMs were also running a workload of 50 million operations driven by the external YCSB VM, using four separate YCSB processes and 64 total threads. We collected Vdbench results for the HPE Primera A670 and both Vdbench and MongoDB results for Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X. Below, Figure 1 demonstrates how we simultaneously ran workload on internally and externally hosted VMs on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X. Because the HPE Primera A670 lacks the ability to host VMs internally, we only ran the external Vdbench workloads on it. After the tests completed, we deleted all the volumes and the MongoDB databases and allowed the number of uninitialized chunklets on the HPE Primera array return to zero. We repeated the volume provisioning and testing process twice more to get three runs per array. We present the median results. Prefilling the data We used 256KB sequential writes with a single thread to fill the LUNs with data: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore arrays) dedupsets=5% messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_prefill,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,seekpct=eof,rdpct=0 rd=default rd=rd_prefill,wd=wd_prefill,elapsed=10h,interval=10,iorate=max,forthreads=(1) Figure 1: Time (minutes) it took to run two Vdbench workloads on externally hosted VMs while simultaneously running a workload on internally hosted VMs on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X. Source: Principled Technologies. 0 1 2 3 4 5 TIME IN MINUTES 6 7 8 9 10 MongoDB running on internal VMs 256KB sequential read Vdbench workload running on external VMs 8KB random write Vdbench workload running on external VMs Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 12
  27. 27. Running the sequential reads workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run 256KB sequential reads with three threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore arrays) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_256k,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,seekpct=seqnz rd=default rd=read256k_test,wd=wd_256k,iorate=max,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(100),elapsed=300,forthreads=(3) Running the 8KB random writes workloads For these tests, we configured Vdbench to run at 8KB random writes with 16 threads: compratio=3 dedupratio=3 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root hd=hd1,system=vdb-001 hd=hd2,system=vdb-002 … hd=hd15,system=vdb-015 hd=hd16,system=vdb-016 sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc … sd=sd31,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd32,hd=hd16,lun=/dev/sdc wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_8k,sd=sd*,xfersize=8k,seekpct=100 rd=default rd=read8k_ test,wd=wd_8k,iorate=max,pause=300,warmup=30,interval=10,forrdpct=(0),elapsed=300,forthreads=(16) Prefilling the MongoDB data (Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X only) We used an externally hosted YCSB VM to load our MongoDB replica set with 100 million records using four YCSB processes each loading 25 million records: (./bin/ycsb load mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -p mongodb.url=”mongodb://MongoD_ vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p recordcount=100000000 -p insertstart=0 -p insertcount=25000000)& (./bin/ycsb load mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p recordcount=100000000 -p insertstart=25000000 -p insertcount=25000000) & (./bin/ycsb load mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p recordcount=100000000 -p insertstart=50000000 -p insertcount=25000000) & (./bin/ycsb load mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p recordcount=100000000 -p insertstart=75000000 -p insertcount=25000000) Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 13
  28. 28. Running the MongoDB test (Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X only) We used an externally hosted YCSB VM to run 50 million operations against our MongoDB replica set using four separate YCSB processes: (./bin/ycsb run mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -threads 16 -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p operationcount=50000000 2>&1 |tee driver1.out) & (./bin/ycsb run mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -threads 16 -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p operationcount=50000000 2>&1 |tee driver2.out) & (./bin/ycsb run mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -threads 16 -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p operationcount=50000000 2>&1 |tee driver3.out) & (./bin/ycsb run mongodb-async -s -P ./workloads/workloadb -threads 16 -p mongodb.url=”mongodb:// MongoD_vm1:27017,MongoD_vm2:27107,MongoD_vm3:27017/ycsb?w=1” -p operationcount=50000000 2>&1 |tee driver4.out) Usability testing Dell EMC PowerStore 7000X vs. HPE Primera A670 Out-of-the-box VM deployment This testing scenario assumed that the user had initialized both arrays but not performed Fibre Channel zoning or host mapping. Our scenario also assumed that the HPE Primera A670 could use an available target VMware ESXi host and that the user had deployed a VMware vCenter® VM on the Dell EMC PowerStore and HPE Primera testbeds. Deploying VMs in a VMware vSphere® environment on the PowerStore 7000X 1. Open a browser, and navigate to vCenter’s vSphere client. 2. Enter credentials, and click Login. 3. Expand the PS7000X Data Center. 4. Expand the PS7000X Cluster. 5. Right-click an ESXi host, and select New Virtual Machine. 6. Select Create a new virtual machine, and click Next. 7. Enter a virtual machine name, and click Next. 8. On Select Storage screen, select PowerStore PS7000X storage, and click Next. 9. On compatibility screen, select ESXi 6.7 and later, and click Next. 10. Select appropriate OS details, and click Next. 11. On Customize hardware screen, click Next. 12. On Ready to complete screen, click Finish. vSphere will create the VM. Configuring Fibre Channel switch zoning on the HPE Primera A670 1. Log into the Fibre Channel switch UI. 2. Click ConfigureZone Admin. 3. Click Zone tabNew Zone. 4. Create new Fibre Channel zones with the appropriate host’s HBAs and storage ports. 5. Click Zone Config tab, and add all the new zones to Zone Config Members. 6. Click Save Config. 7. Click Enable config, and select the appropriate configuration to enable. Mapping hosts on the HPE Primera A670 1. Open a browser, and navigate to the HPE Primera and 3PAR StoreServ Management Console (SSMC). 2. Enter credentials, and click Login. 3. Under Primera and 3PAR SSMC dropdown, select Hosts. 4. Click Create host. 5. On General screen, enter a host name, and select a host OS. 6. Under Paths, click Add FC. 7. On Add FC screen, select all host initiators, and click Add. 8. On Create Host screen, click Create. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 14
  29. 29. Creating one virtual volume on the HPE Primera A670 1. Under Primera and 3PAR SSMC dropdown, select Virtual Volumes. 2. Click Create Virtual Volume. 3. On General screen, enter a virtual volume name, switch dedup and compression to Yes. For volume size, enter 1 TiB. 4. Expand Export screen, and click Add. 5. On Add screen, select the appropriate host, and click Add. 6. On Create Virtual Volume screen, click Create. Adding LUNs to a virtualized ESXi environment on the HPE Primera A670 1. Open a browser, and navigate to the vCenter vSphere client. 2. Enter credentials, and click Login. 3. If necessary, expand Datacenter and cluster. 4. Select the target host. 5. Click the Configure tab. 6. To discover newly added storage, under StorageStorage adapters, click Rescan Storage. 7. Select Scan for new Storage Devices, and click OK. Creating a single VMFS datastore from a LUN on the HPE Primera A670 1. Right-click the target host, and select StorageNew Datastore. 2. On the Type screen, select VMFS, and click Next. 3. On the Name and device selection screen, enter a datastore name, and select a LUN for provisioning the datastore. Click Next. 4. On the VMFS version screen, select VMFS 6, and click Next. 5. On the Partition configuration screen, use default settings, and click Next. 6. On the Ready to complete screen, click Finish. Deploying a VM in a VMware vSphere environment on the HPE Primera A670 1. On vCenter UI, expand the Data Center. 2. Right-click the ESXi host, and select New Virtual Machine. 3. Select Create a new virtual machine, and click Next. 4. Enter a virtual machine name, and click Next. 5. On Select Storage screen, select the newly created VMFS datastore, and click Next. 6. On compatibility screen, select ESXi 6.7 and later, and click Next. 7. Select appropriate OS details, and click Next. 8. On Customize hardware screen, click Next. 9. On Ready to complete screen, click Finish. Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T vs. HPE Primera A670 Accessing snapshot restore data This scenario assumed that both arrays provided storage resources to a single host and that the administrator had deployed 10 100GB volumes and mounted them as RDMs onto a single CentOS application VM on each testbed. Prior to the baseline manual snapshot, we filled all RDM volumes to 60 percent capacity using Vdbench with 256KB sequential writes. After executing the baseline snapshot, we ran a mixed I/O workload for one hour before attempting a restore from the snapshot procedure on 10 RDMs on each testbed. Prefilling RDM data on the PowerStore 7000T and HPE Primera A670 For these tests, we used Vdbench to prefill RDM data: compratio=2 dedupratio=2 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) dedupsets=5% messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=CB_command Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 15
  30. 30. sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc sd=sd3,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdd sd=sd4,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sde sd=sd5,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdf sd=sd6,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdg sd=sd7,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdh sd=sd8,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdi sd=sd9,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdj sd=sd10,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdk wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_prefill,sd=sd*,xfersize=256k,range=(0,60),seekpct=eof,rdpct=0 rd=default rd=rd_prefill,wd=wd_prefill,elapsed=1h,interval=10,iorate=max,forthreads=(1) Taking a manual snapshot of RDM volumes on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T 1. In the PowerStore Manager UI, choose StorageVolume Groups. 2. Select the name of the volume group containing the RDM volumes. 3. On the volume group properties screen, click the Protection tab. 4. Under the Protection tab, click Take Snapshot. 5. On the Take Snapshot screen, keep the defaults, and click Take Snapshot. Taking a manual snapshot of RDM volumes on the HPE Primera A670 1. In the Primera and 3PAR StoreServ Management Console (SSMC), under the Primera and 3PAR SSMC dropdown, click Show All. 2. Click Virtual Volume Sets. 3. Select the Virtual Volume Set. 4. Click the Actions button, and click Create Snapshot. 5. Keep the defaults, and click Create. Running steady state I/O to RDM volumes on the PowerStore 7000T and HPE Primera A670 For these tests, we used Vdbench to run steady state I/O to RDM volumes: compratio=2 dedupratio=2 dedupunit=16k (4k for PowerStore array) dedupsets=5% messagescan=no hd=default,shell=ssh,user=root,jvms=1 hd=hd1,system=CB_command sd=default,openflags=o_direct sd=sd1,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdb sd=sd2,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdc sd=sd3,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdd sd=sd4,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sde sd=sd5,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdf sd=sd6,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdg sd=sd7,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdh sd=sd8,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdi sd=sd9,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdj sd=sd10,hd=hd1,lun=/dev/sdk wd=default,sd=* wd=wd_OLTP2A_RRH,sd=*,rhpct=100,rdpct=100,xfersize=8K,skew=20,range=(0,6m) wd=wd_OLTP2A_RM,sd=*,rdpct=100,xfersize=8k,skew=45,range=(0,30) wd=wd_OLTP2A_RW,sd=*,rdpct=0,xfersize=8K,skew=15,range=(0,30) wd=wd_OLTP2A_SR,sd=*,rdpct=100,seekpct=seqnz,range=(0,30),xfersize=128K,skew=10 wd=wd_OLTP2A_SW,sd=*,rdpct=0,seekpct=seqnz,range=(0,30),xfersize=128K,skew=10 rd=default rd=rd_OLTP2A,wd=wd_OLTP2A_*,iorate=max,elapsed=1h,interval=10,warmup=30,forthreads=(1) Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 16
  31. 31. Quiescing the CentOS application VM on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T and HPE Primera A670 1. Open a browser, and navigate to the vCenter vSphere client. 2. Enter credentials, and click Login. 3. Expand the data center. 4. Expand the cluster. 5. Right-click the VM, and choose PowerPower Off. Performing a snapshot restore on the Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T 1. Open a browser, and navigate to the PowerStore Manager UI. 2. Enter credentials, and click Login. 3. Click StorageVolume Groups. 4. Click the name of the volume group containing the RDM volumes. 5. On the Volume group properties screen, click the Protection tab. 6. Check the snapshot timestamp of the snapshot you will restored. 7. Click on More ActionsRestore Using Snapshot. 8. On the Restore Using Snapshot screen, uncheck Take a backup snapshot…, and click Restore. 9. Confirm the restore process by clicking Restore. 10. On the volume group’s Protection tab, review the snapshot restore success message. 11. In the vCenter UI, right-click the CentOS application VM and choose PowerPower On. The HPE Primera A670 cannot promote snapshots if the user exports the target virtual volumes to a host (see https://support.hpe. com/hpesc/public/docDisplay?docLocale=en_US&docId=emr_na-a00085217en_us). The HPE Primera A670 requires the user complete the following steps to restore a snapshot successfully: Removing the LUNs from the ESXi environment on the HPE Primera A670 1. In the vCenter UI, right-click the VM, and choose Edit Settings. 2. Expand Hard Disks. 3. Remove each RDM from the VM, choose to delete files from the datastore, and click OK. Unexporting the Virtual Volume Set from the ESXi host on the HPE Primera A670 1. In Primera and 3PAR StoreServ Management Console (SSMC), under the Primera and 3PAR SSMC dropdown, click Show All. 2. Click Virtual Volume Sets. 3. Select the virtual volume set containing the base volumes. 4. Click Actions, and choose Unexport. 5. On the Unexport screen, select the volume set, and click Unexport. 6. Check the I have read and understand… checkbox, and click Yes, unexport. Performing a snapshot restore on the HPE Primera A670 1. In Primera and 3PAR SSMC, select the virtual volume set containing the snapshot volumes. 2. Click Actions, and click Promote snapshot. 3. On the promote screen, select the Time Stamp of the snapshots you are restoring, and click Promote. 4. To confirm the snapshot promotion, click Yes, promote. Exporting LUNs back to the ESXi environment on the HPE Primera A670 1. In Primera and 3PAR SSMC, select the virtual volume set containing the base volumes. 2. Click Actions, and choose Export. 3. On the Export screen, in the Export To section, click Add. 4. On the Add screen, choose the ESXi host. 5. On the Export screen, click Export. Adding LUNs back to the virtualized ESXi environment on the HPE Primera A670 1. In the vCenter UI, if necessary, expand the data center and cluster. 2. To discover newly added storage, right-click the target host, and select StorageRescan Storage. Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 17
  32. 32. Principled Technologies is a registered trademark of Principled Technologies, Inc. All other product names are the trademarks of their respective owners. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES; LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: Principled Technologies, Inc. has made reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and validity of its testing, however, Principled Technologies, Inc. specifically disclaims any warranty, expressed or implied, relating to the test results and analysis, their accuracy, completeness or quality, including any implied warranty of fitness for any particular purpose. All persons or entities relying on the results of any testing do so at their own risk, and agree that Principled Technologies, Inc., its employees and its subcontractors shall have no liability whatsoever from any claim of loss or damage on account of any alleged error or defect in any testing procedure or result. In no event shall Principled Technologies, Inc. be liable for indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages in connection with its testing, even if advised of the possibility of such damages. In no event shall Principled Technologies, Inc.’s liability, including for direct damages, exceed the amounts paid in connection with Principled Technologies, Inc.’s testing. Customer’s sole and exclusive remedies are as set forth herein. This project was commissioned by Dell EMC. Principled Technologies® Facts matter.®Principled Technologies® Facts matter.® Adding LUNs back to the VM as RDM volumes on the HPE Primera A670 1. In the vCenter UI, right-click the VM, and choose Edit Settings. 2. Click Add New Device, and click RDM Disk. 3. Select one of the 100GB LUNS, and click OK. 4. Repeat step 2 until you have added all 10 LUNs as RDMs. 5. On Edit Settings screen, click OK. 6. Right-click the CentOS application VM, and choose PowerPower On. Read the report at http://facts.pt/nb98lrd Enable greater data reduction and storage performance with Dell EMC PowerStore 7000 series storage arrays August 2020 | 18

