Anatomy of orbit by Dr.Prakash Bam

Orbit is essentially a socket for the eyeball, containing the muscles, nerves and vessels .
It resembles a quadrilateral pyramid whose base is directed forward, laterally and slightly downwards
It is not a true quadrilateral pyramid, since the floor ( shortest orbit wall ) fails to reach the apex.
Also, because the orbit is developed around the eye and is bulged out by the lacrimal gland, it tends towards spheroidal form.
