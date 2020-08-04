Climate change is a significant threat across varied sections and in varied regions there has been a consensus about the need for businesses to play key role in ensuring transparency around climate risks and opportunities. To steer climate action, science-based emissions reduction targets validated by Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and climate change scenario analysis based on the TCFD recommendations have been suggested to be adopted. These aimed to future proof businesses by identifying risks for mitigation and adaptation with the view to deliver value for business, investors, stakeholders and the environment at large. With real estate, contributing to one third of all the global carbon emissions according to UNEP, the responsibility has increased manifolds to address the impact of climate change on real estate portfolio.