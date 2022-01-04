Covid: Suffering #Mullis #Clapton

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Covid: Suffering.
Why don't you stop “your false christian doctrine”; you don't preach love BUT HATE christian: telling someone 'not to hate...
There are TWO TYPES OF SUFFERING; - ONE LIBERATES; - THE OTHER BONDAGE YOU.
The suffering that “sets you free” is the one that is “released through initiation”. I don't know how 'that suffering got ...
If you read 'all the stories you will see that all those who have been awakened' no longer have this suffering. I don't kn...
Video / run/media/fuck/alpha/kuva/0.done/0.Users/Mtube/0.material/p erson.Kary Mullis/California 1997/Kary Mullis, invento...
Christianism is a false doctrine of hate and suffering.
THAT'S HOW POWERFUL OUR BRAIN IS, it can 'MAKE BELIEVE anything': BUT THIS IS OUR BRAIN MEANING we are the ones WHO ARE DE...
THAT'S WHY ALL THE MYSTICS, prophets, POINTED OUT 'the Fact THAT IT'S NOT TRUE'. LIVING IN SUFFERING 'IS NOT A NECESSITY';...
Once awake “SUFFERING IS NO LONGER THERE”.
The problem is the mental state we are in CREATES PROBLEMS IN THE BODY. TO GIVE 'A CONCRETE EXAMPLE', Tensions 'accumulate...
I remember that in me there was A PART OF THE BODY SO TENSE THAT WHEN I MASSAGED THAT AREA TO RESOLVE THE TENSION; THE WHO...
PEOPLE ARE NOT AWARE OF THE 'MENTAL POWER' 'THAT WE HUMANS' HAVE. Which mystics, philosophers, prophets HAVE BEEN POINTING...
This “CORRESPONDS” to the Lesser Mysteries and Greater Mysteries, “related to Antiquity”.
A PART OF THE POPULATION ADHERES 'TO THE LESSER MYSTERIES', Which corresponds TO RELIGION TODAY. And corresponds TO SERVIT...
'THE GREATER MYSTERIES' are the 'OTHER PART'. And the 'ACCESS TO SPIRIT'.
I WILL NOT ELABORATE ANY FURTHER ... Knowing 'THAT SPIRIT does not take PART IN THE WORLD, (IN HUMAN AFFAIRS)', there is T...
If you make an effort 'of concentration', you will see that 'there is a part of you that is unaffected by life; it is the ...
NO RELIGION IS THERE FOR YOUR SALVATION. Only you, are the only ONE 'WHO CAN AWAKEN YOURSELF'. AND WALK IN PARALLEL WITH S...
TO BE FREE “IS TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR NO ONE”. THIS IS THE OPPOSITE OF 'THE CHRISTIAN PROPAGANDA MACHINE'.
THE PLEBS, THE LOWER CLASSES will always ask for SUFFERING. WHICH IS THEIR MODE OF TRANSFIGURATION. It is not 'right or wr...
The elite seeks and ACHIEVES transfiguration: 'FROM ABOVE' ... 'FROM SPIRIT'. The Spirit is THE ALPHA AND THE OMEGA, meani...
THE MASSES ARE 'ALWAYS TRYING TO DESTROY THE ELITE': THAT IS 'THEIR ROLE'. AS THE ROLE OF THE ELITE IS TO LIMIT (TO CHANNE...
The problem IS THAT WE DO NOT PRODUCE 'ELITES ANYMORE'. WE PRODUCE 'FALSE PRIESTS PREACHING A FALSE DOCTRINE; SUFFERING- S...
AND AS LONG AS 'THIS IS THE CASE', WEST WILL CONTINUE TO REPRODUCE COLLECTIVISM, WHICH IS 'ENSLAVEMENT TO MATTER'.
News & Politics
Jan. 04, 2022
Covid: Suffering #Mullis #Clapton

