CARNAVAL Érase que se era un sombrero sin testa que andaba de paseo una tarde de fiesta.
No era solo la cabeza, le faltaba también lo demás:la barriga, las manos y los pies.
<<¡Ha huido de la tienda!>>, la gente repetía. <<¡un sombrero ladrón!>> <<¡a la comisaría!>>.
<<Calma>>,dijo el sombrero. <<Mi broma hoy no está mal que hay muchos sin cabeza cuando no es carnaval>>.
Carnaval

videopoema

