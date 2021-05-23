Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
May. 23, 2021

Presentation1 prisca

DITHULANO

Presentation1 prisca

  1. 1. Thulano- ke dikgohlano/phapano magareng ga baanegwa goba moanegwa ka noši a elwa le kgopolo ya gagwe.
  2. 2. MEHUTA YA DITHULANO 1.Thulano ya ka ntle- ke ge baanegwa ba babedi goba go feta ba swarana ka matsogo ba elwa, goba ba fošana ka mantšu. 2.Thulano ya ka gare- ke ge moanegwa a thulana le kgopolo ya gagwe a sa tsebe gore a latele e fe a tlogele e fe.
  3. 3. MEHOLA YA THULANO 1.Go re utullela dimelo tša baanegwa. 2. Go refa molaetša goba moko.

