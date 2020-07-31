Successfully reported this slideshow.
ModelosemFísica Estatísticasão constituídospor duaspartes: 1.Omodelo matemático- computacional 2.Ainterpretação ouaplicaçã...
Se o universo está repleto de aliens... Onde está todo mundo?
Paradoxo de Fermi  Se houvesse pelo menos uma civilização capaz de colonizar estrelas vizinhas, ela já teria tempo de col...
Uma tribo perdida na Amazônia poderia concluir, pelo Paradoxo de Fermi, que a civilização global não existe Mas ela estari...
Stephen Webb: 13ª solution: Percolation The conclusion of Geofrey Landis is similar to one reached later by Osame Kinouchi...
InternationalJournal ofAstrobiology Volume18, Issue4 August2019 , pp. 316-322 Invasionpercolationsolves Fermi Paradoxbut c...
13ªsolução,versãode Kinouchi: Percolaçãoporinvasão DavidWilkinson and JorgeFWillemsen, Invasion percolation: a newformofpe...
Brian Berkowitz and Robert P. Ewing, PercolationTheory and Network modeling Applications in soil physics Surveys in Geophy...
Buracos de colonização de todos os tamanhos Knackstedt M., Paterson L. (2009) Invasion Percolation. In: Meyers R. (eds) En...
Probabilidade de colonização, invasão pelo tumor: p = exp(-𝞫E) De cima para baixo, 𝞫 aumenta (dificuldade de difusão)
Distribuição de tamanhos dos buracos ou regiões sem células cancerígenas para dificuldades de difusão 𝞫 = 10 e 𝞫 = 25
Densidade desistemas estelares colonizados em funçãodotempo,para diversosvalores de dificuldade dedifusão 𝞫 Densidade decé...
Tempomédio de percolaçãooumetástase emfunçãoda dificuldade de difusão 𝞫
Densidade dos aglomeradosde colonizaçãoou densidade dotumorem funçãoda dificuldade de difusão 𝞫
Vantagens do modelo • Vantagens: • Simplicidade: apenas um parâmetro (𝞫) • Aparece uma escala de tempo • Explica Paradoxo ...
Limitações do modelo • Limitações: • Colônias ou células cancerígenas não morrem Estrelas ou células não se movem • Apenas...
Conclusões • Modelo simples mas que pode ser incrementado: • Simular em d = 3 • Introduzir taxas de morte para colônias ou...
Agradecimentos
Palestra na Escola de Inverno da Física Médica no Departamento de Física da FFCLRP - USP

Published in: Science
Um modelo de colonização da Galáxia que também é um modelo de crescimento de tumores

  1. 1. Um modelo de colonização da Galáxia que também é um modelo de crescimento de tumores Osame Kinouchi, Emílio F. Galera, Guilherme R. Galanti
  2. 2. ModelosemFísica Estatísticasão constituídospor duaspartes: 1.Omodelo matemático- computacional 2.Ainterpretação ouaplicaçãodo modeloparaalgum fenômeno Omesmomodelopodeterdiferentesinterpretações
  3. 3. Se o universo está repleto de aliens... Onde está todo mundo?
  4. 4. Paradoxo de Fermi  Se houvesse pelo menos uma civilização capaz de colonizar estrelas vizinhas, ela já teria tempo de colonizar totalmente a Galáxia.  Para isso precisaria, em um cálculo conservador, de 10 a 100 milhões de anos, o que é muito pouco frente à idade da Galáxia  Mas não fomos colonizados – logo civilizações colonizadoras não existem?
  5. 5. Uma tribo perdida na Amazônia poderia concluir, pelo Paradoxo de Fermi, que a civilização global não existe Mas ela estaria errada...
  6. 6. Stephen Webb: 13ª solution: Percolation The conclusion of Geofrey Landis is similar to one reached later by Osame Kinouchi, who points out that when one observes the nocturnal Earth from space the non-uniform distribution of human colonies — to say nothing about the perverse distribution of global wealth — be comes clear. One sees many human colonies — cities, in other words — but also vast uninhabited areas.
  7. 7. InternationalJournal ofAstrobiology Volume18, Issue4 August2019 , pp. 316-322 Invasionpercolationsolves Fermi Paradoxbut challengesSETIprojects
  8. 8. 13ªsolução,versãode Kinouchi: Percolaçãoporinvasão DavidWilkinson and JorgeFWillemsen, Invasion percolation: a newformofpercolation theory, J.Phys.A: Math.Gen. 16: 3365–3376(1983)  O processo de colonização não é uniforme, mas corresponde a um processo de percolação (ou processo de ramificação)  Se for subcrítico, civilizações existem mas nunca nos alcançarão  Se critico, é um fractal com buracos de todos os tamanhos  Se levemente supercrítico, ainda assim existiriam buracos muito grandes  ATerra está em um desses grandes vazios
  9. 9. Brian Berkowitz and Robert P. Ewing, PercolationTheory and Network modeling Applications in soil physics Surveys in Geophysics 19: 23- 72 (1998).
  10. 10. Buracos de colonização de todos os tamanhos Knackstedt M., Paterson L. (2009) Invasion Percolation. In: Meyers R. (eds) Encyclopedia of Complexity andSystems Science.Springer, New York,NY
  11. 11. Probabilidade de colonização, invasão pelo tumor: p = exp(-𝞫E) De cima para baixo, 𝞫 aumenta (dificuldade de difusão)
  12. 12. Distribuição de tamanhos dos buracos ou regiões sem células cancerígenas para dificuldades de difusão 𝞫 = 10 e 𝞫 = 25
  13. 13. Densidade desistemas estelares colonizados em funçãodotempo,para diversosvalores de dificuldade dedifusão 𝞫 Densidade decélulas cancerígenas emfunçãodo tempo,paradiversos valores dedificuldade dedifusão 𝞫
  14. 14. Tempomédio de percolaçãooumetástase emfunçãoda dificuldade de difusão 𝞫
  15. 15. Densidade dos aglomeradosde colonizaçãoou densidade dotumorem funçãoda dificuldade de difusão 𝞫
  16. 16. Vantagens do modelo • Vantagens: • Simplicidade: apenas um parâmetro (𝞫) • Aparece uma escala de tempo • Explica Paradoxo de Fermi sem apelar para propriedades sociológicas hipotéticas (hipótese Zoo, singularidade de IA, desinteresse de colonização etc.)
  17. 17. Limitações do modelo • Limitações: • Colônias ou células cancerígenas não morrem Estrelas ou células não se movem • Apenas uma civilização inicial ou célula cancerígena inicial • Colonização de curto alcance ou propagação sem metástase • Dificuldade de difusão 𝞫 não muda com o tempo • Distribuição de barreiras P(E) é uniforme em [0.1]
  18. 18. Conclusões • Modelo simples mas que pode ser incrementado: • Simular em d = 3 • Introduzir taxas de morte para colônias ou células (radioterapia, quimioterapia etc.) • Iniciar com vários tumores • Introduzir metástase • Usar outras distribuições de barreiras P(E) • Modelar evolução da difusão • Hipótese: será que colonização e crescimento de tumores são processos criticamente auto-organizados (SOC)? Ou quase-SOC?
  19. 19. Agradecimentos

