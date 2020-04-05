Successfully reported this slideshow.
Відомі рок-опери Автор: Полянська О.В.
«Томмі» – гурт The Who «Ісус Христос – суперзірка» – Ендрю Ллойд Веббер, Тім Райс Автор: Полянська О.В.
«Зірка і Смерть Хоакіна Мур'єти» (1976), «Юнона і Авось» (1981) – Олексій Рибников. Автор: Полянська О.В.
«Стіна» (англ. The Wall, 1979) – гурт Pink Floyd Автор: Полянська О.В.
«Біла ворона» (1989) – Геннадій Татарченко та Юрій Рибчинський Автор: Полянська О.В.
«Моцарт, рок-опера» (2009) – Дов Аттья та Альберт Барон Коен Автор: Полянська О.В.
