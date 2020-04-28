Successfully reported this slideshow.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Предтеча стилю – Франсіско Гойя «Капрічос» Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Жан Дезіре Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Гюстав Курбе Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Жан-Франсуа Мілле Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Жан-Франсуа Мілле Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Жан-Франсуа Мілле Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Оноре Віктор’єн Дом’є Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Жуль Бастьєн-Лепаж Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Жуль Бастьєн-Лепаж Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Іван Крамськой Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Ілля Рєпін Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Ілля Рєпін Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Іван Шишкін Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Іван Шишкін Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : І. Шишкін, К. Савицький. Ранок у сосновому лісі Іван Шишкін Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Валентин Перов Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Віктор Васнєцов Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Віктор Васнєцов Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Василь Суріков Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Ісаак Левітан Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Ісаак Левітан Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Микола Ге Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Микола Ге Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Костянтин Трутовський Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Микола Пимоненко Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Микола Пимоненко Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Микола Ярошенко Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Архип Куїнджі Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Архип Куїнджі Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Кіріак Костанді Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Кіріак Костанді Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Олександр Мурашко Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Володимир Орловський Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Сергій Васильківський Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Корнило Устиянович Автор: Полянська О.В.
ЖИВОПИС –Представники : Михайло Івасюк Автор: Полянська О.В.
