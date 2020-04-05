Successfully reported this slideshow.
Рок-опера Автор: Полянська О.В.
Рок-опера – музично-драматичний жанр, основою якого є рок-музика. Спільне з оперою – номери: арія, монолог, хор, розмовні ...
Музичний супровід: рок-ансамбль, класичний оркестр або їх поєднання. Манера виконання поєднує рок-музику та інші напрямки ...
Автор першої рок-опери – гітарист Піт Тауншед (Pete Townshend), лідер гурту The Who, який випустив альбом «Томмі» (1969 р....
1970-71 рр. – рок-опера Е. Л. Веббера «Ісус Христос – суперзірка». Автор: Полянська О.В.
Критик Вільям Бендер писав: «Що б не говорили про «Ісуса», Уеббер і Райс зуміли сплавити воєдино слова й музику, знайти та...
Перша радянська рок-опера – «Орфей і Евридика» (1975) О.Журбіна. Автор: Полянська О.В.
1989 р. – українська рок-опера стала «Біла ворона» (муз. Геннадія Татарченка, сл. Юрія Рибчинського). Автор: Полянська О.В.
