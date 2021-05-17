Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 17, 2021

Batwoman

This Powerpoint Presentation will give more information about Batwoman to those who are big DC fans.

Batwoman

  1. 1. Batwoman BY DIKSHA CHOTRANI SEASONS 2
  LukeFox He is the son of thefamous Luscus Fox. Luscus was the onewho inventedmost of Batman's gadgets. He also inventeda weapon thatcan kill Batmanif thesuit fallsinto thewrong hands.He died trying to protect theweapon. Lukeis basically the ITguy for batwoman.
  • Kate Cane the cousin of Bruce Wayne (Batman) is Batwoman. • ShebecameBatwoman the night of the attack bythe villain Alice. • At first she wore the suit of batman and made everyone think that batman had comeback after 3 years of his disappearance. After a fewdays she changedhercostume and introduced herself to the world.
  • The symbol represents the name of the superheroes of Gotham. • The symbol represents courage. • In the crisisthe Monitor explains thatall seven paragons must come together and defeat the Anti-Monitor. • Batwoman wasthe paragon of courage.
  5. 5. THANK YOU AND PLEASE GIVE FEEDBACK 5 / 1 7 / 2 0 2 1 S A M P L E F O O T E R T E X T 5

