4. job work under gst

6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu
Job work Definition – Section 2(68) Registration – Section 22 InputTax Credit – Section 19 and Rule 10 Procedure – Section...
What is the Job work 6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu The activity undertaken by small industries to complete the process on raw mate...
Definition – Section 2(68) “job work” means any treatment or process undertaken by a person on goods belonging to another ...
Registration – Section 22 1. Job work’ is a service, 2. the job worker would be required to obtain registration 3. if his ...
Applicability of Provisions 6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu 1.1.1.1. The provisions relating to job work are applicable onlyThe prov...
Applicability of Provisions 6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu 1.1.1.1. ItItItIt isisisis notnotnotnot compulsorycompulsorycompulsoryco...
InputTax Credit – Section 19 Provision InputTax Credit Section 19 (1) Principal shall be allowed input tax credit on input...
InputTax Credit –Rule 10 of ITC Rules Conditions and restrictions in respect of inputs and capital goods sent to the job w...
Procedure – Section 143 Provisions Job work procedure Section 143 (1) A registered person may under intimation send any in...
• Inputs sent to job worker before the appointed day and is received back from job worker after the appointed day, NO GST ...
• SemiSemiSemiSemi finishedfinishedfinishedfinished goodsgoodsgoodsgoods sentsentsentsent totototo jobjobjobjob workerwork...
• FinishedFinishedFinishedFinished goodsgoodsgoodsgoods sentsentsentsent totototo jobjobjobjob workerworkerworkerworker be...
• ConditionConditionConditionCondition for Section 141(1), 141(2) & 141(3) & Rule 2 of Transactional Provisionfor Section ...
Responsibility for Record 6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu ItItItIt isisisis completelycompletelycompletelycompletely thethethethe re...
Reconciliation of Inward and Outward Supplies 6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu IfIfIfIf theretheretherethere isisisis aaaa mismatchmi...
Location of job worker and principal manufacturer 6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu In respect to location of Both parties, it is not ...
6/23/2017 Rajan Naidu
4. job work under gst

