Appliacbility Issues & Solutions under GST by CA. VInay Bhushan

APPLICABILITY ISSUES & SOLUTIONS FOR MANUFACTURER, TRADER, JOB WORKER, WORKS CONTRACTOR, SERVICE PROVIDERS.
Job Worker  Definition;  Taxability under GST Regime;  Transitional Provisions for Job Workers;  Declaration to be fil...
Job Worker What is Job Work? “Job work” means any treatment or process undertaken by a person on goods belonging to anothe...
Declaration to filed by Job Worker & Principal in Form GST TRAN 1 Transitional Provisions
Job Worker- Present vs. GST Regime Present Regime GST Regime A. Goods Sent to Job Worker Not Taxable Not Taxable B. Period...
Manufacturer  Definition;  Basic Concept;  Transitional Provisions for manufacturer;  Composition Scheme.
Manufacturer “Manufacture” means processing of raw material or inputs in any manner that results in emergence of a new pro...
Excise Regime GST Regime E. Area Based Exemptions In Excise regime area based exemptions were available. In GST regime are...
• A registered person, (excluding composition scheme), shall be entitled to take credit of the amount of CENVAT credit car...
GSTR TRAN 1 Format- To Carry forward Excise Credit in GST Regime Sections Discussed in previous slide Manner of Carry forw...
• Aggregate turnover less than 75 lakhs in the preceding financial year . Applicable to: • Service provider • Persons maki...
Works Contractor  Definition;  Present vs. GST in Works Contract;  Continuous Supply of Services;  Transitional Benefi...
1. Works Contract Service is defined as contract for building, construction, fabrication, completion, erection, installati...
Present Regime GST Regime A. Legal Provisions Works Contract is taxable under Service Tax as well as under Sales Tax in Pr...
Present Regime GST Regime D. Partition of Service & Goods In case of Original Works 40% is considered as Service portion. ...
Aspects to be considered Location of Supplier (Registered Place of Business) Place of Supply (Location of Immovable Proper...
1. Continuous Supply of Services means a supply of services which is provided, or agreed to be provided, continuously or o...
Not liable to be registered in existing Regime Manufacturer of Exempted Goods or provider of Exempted Services Providing W...
GSTR TRAN 1 Format- To Carry forward CENVAT Credit on Stock
Service Providers in GST  What is Service in GST?  Time of Supply of Services.  Place of Supply of Services.  Reverse ...
“Services” means anything other than goods, money and securities but includes activities relating to the use of money or i...
Service Tax Regime GST Regime D. Composition Scheme Composition scheme was available for specified service such as Air Tra...
Rationale behind Reverse Charge Mechanism RCM Compliances  Payment under reverse charge mechanism can only be made out of...
Sr. No. Category of Service Present Regime (taxability under RCM) GST Regime (taxability under RCM) 1 Works Contract (R&M)...
2. GST has laid down the following conditions to be fulfilled so as to be treated as Export of Service:  The supplier of ...
PLACE OF SUPPLY OF SERVICES Banking and other financial services, including stock broking Location of the service recipien...
Services in relation to a banking company, or a financial institution, or a NBFC, to account holders Location of the Suppl...
Traders in GST 1. Who is trader? 2. Place of Supply of goods for traders 3. Transitional benefits in GST. 4. Invoicing & C...
TRADERS 1. Trading is buying the goods & selling it as it is. He neither produces nor renders any services. 2. The categor...
TRANSITIONAL BENEFITS FOR TRADERS 1. Since the traders were not liable to be registered under Excise, However when they pu...
INVOICING FOR RETAILERS & COMPOSITION SCHEME DEALERS 1. A registered person may not issue a tax invoice if the value of th...
Present Regime GST Regime Intrastate Transaction Stock/Branch Transfer Not Taxable Not Taxable Present Regime GST Regime I...
Thanks CA. Vinay Bhushan Associate Director, Taxpert Professionals vinay@taxpertpro.com ||09769134554
Appliacbility Issues & Solutions under GST by CA. VInay Bhushan

Appliacbility Issues & Solutions under GST by CA. VInay Bhushan

  1. 1. APPLICABILITY ISSUES & SOLUTIONS FOR MANUFACTURER, TRADER, JOB WORKER, WORKS CONTRACTOR, SERVICE PROVIDERS. Presentation by CA. Vinay Bhushan vinay@taxpertpro.com || 09769134554
  2. 2. Job Worker  Definition;  Taxability under GST Regime;  Transitional Provisions for Job Workers;  Declaration to be filed in Transitional period;  Present vs. GST Regime for Job Work
  3. 3. Job Worker What is Job Work? “Job work” means any treatment or process undertaken by a person on goods belonging to another registered person Taxability of Job Worker under GST Goods Sent to Job worker are not taxable. However goods shall be bought back within 1 year & Capital goods within 3 years. If goods are not brought back, it will be considered as supply & GST is leviable Transitional Provisions If the goods are sent to Job Worker in Present Regime & bought back in GST regime within 6 months & Declaration has been filed by Job worker & principal in Form GST TRAN 1 within 90 days of 1st Jul, 2017. GST will not be attracted on such job work. Input Tax Credit Principal shall be eligible to take credit of goods sent on Job work, If the goods are received back within 1 year of being sent to job work; If the goods are not returned it shall be treated as goods supplied on the day when the said inputs were sent out.
  4. 4. Declaration to filed by Job Worker & Principal in Form GST TRAN 1 Transitional Provisions
  5. 5. Job Worker- Present vs. GST Regime Present Regime GST Regime A. Goods Sent to Job Worker Not Taxable Not Taxable B. Period of bringing Inputs after Job Work Six Month from date of Transfer One Year from date of Transfer C. Period of bringing Capital Goods after Job Work Three years Three years D. Reversal of Input Tax Credit in case Inputs/Capital not returned within specified period If the Inputs/Capitals Goods are not received within Six Months/ Three years (Recredit at the time of receipt of goods) No Reversal of Input Tax Credit is required. However, on the date of supply of Inputs/capitals goods it is deemed as supply of goods and Tax shall be payable along with Interest. E. Transition Provision Not applicable No Tax is payable if goods are returned back within 6 months.
  6. 6. Manufacturer  Definition;  Basic Concept;  Transitional Provisions for manufacturer;  Composition Scheme.
  7. 7. Manufacturer “Manufacture” means processing of raw material or inputs in any manner that results in emergence of a new product having a distinct name, character and use Excise Regime GST Regime A. Registration Manufacturer was to be registered under Central Excise Act, 1944. Manufacturer has to get registered under GST Act, 2017 B. Taxable Event Manufacture was the Taxable Event in Excise Supply is the taxable event in GST C. Liability to discharge Tax Removal of goods from Factory place was the Point of Taxation for Excise Time of Supply is the point of Taxation in GST D. Limit for Registration A person having turnover more than Rs. 1.5 crore was liable to be registered in Excise. A person having taxable supplies more than Rs. 20 lakhs is liable to be registered in GST Excise Vs. GST
  8. 8. Excise Regime GST Regime E. Area Based Exemptions In Excise regime area based exemptions were available. In GST regime area based exemptions are not available. F. Levy of Tax Excise Duty was levied on manufacture, CVD was levied on imports SGST & CGST or IGST will be levied as per location of supplier & Place of supply. G. Credit of Tax levied by Manufacturer Trader cannot take credit of Excise levied by Manufacturer Trader can take credit of GST levied by manufacturer. Manufacturer Excise Vs. GST
  9. 9. • A registered person, (excluding composition scheme), shall be entitled to take credit of the amount of CENVAT credit carried forward in the last return (Excise Returns), furnished by him under the existing law ( Excise Law) in such manner as may be prescribed (Subject to following conditions) Sec 140(1) • Manufacturer/ provider of exempted as well as taxable goods & services even can take credit of amount of CENVAT credit carried forward in the last return. Sec 140(4)(a) Credit shall be admissible GST aw. Shall furnish all the returns preceding previous 6 months Credit shall not be relating to goods manufactured & cleared under exemption. A registered person, (excluding composition scheme dealer), shall be entitled to take credit of the unavailed CENVAT credit in respect of Capital Goods, not carried forward in a last return (50% in 1st year -50% in next year), furnished by him, for the period ending 30th June, 2017. However credit shall be admissible under GST as well as in existing regime. CENVAT Credit & Transitional Provisions [Sec 140(1) & Sec 140(4)(a)]
  10. 10. GSTR TRAN 1 Format- To Carry forward Excise Credit in GST Regime Sections Discussed in previous slide Manner of Carry forward of Credit in return filed under existing laws
  11. 11. • Aggregate turnover less than 75 lakhs in the preceding financial year . Applicable to: • Service provider • Persons making Inter-State Outward Supply • Persons making any supply of goods through e-commerce who is required to collect TCS Not applicable to: • Manufactures (other than specified goods) @ 2% • Restaurants and outdoor caterers @ 5% • Any other eligible supplier @ 1% Rate of levy • Composition Levy person cannot take ITC of GST paid on Inputs & also he cannot charge GST on his invoice. • This person has to file quarterly return in form GSTR 4. Do’s and Don'ts Composition Levy
  12. 12. Works Contractor  Definition;  Present vs. GST in Works Contract;  Continuous Supply of Services;  Transitional Benefits for Works contractor.
  13. 13. 1. Works Contract Service is defined as contract for building, construction, fabrication, completion, erection, installation, fitting out, improvement, modification, repair, maintenance, renovation, alteration or commissioning 2. of any IMMOVABLE PROPERTY wherein transfer of property in goods (whether as goods or in some other form) is involved in the execution of such contract. Works Contractor Definition of Works Contract in GST Place of Supply of Service of Works Contractor Services; 1. Place of Supply of Services for Works contract Services i.e. Construction of Immovable property will be location of immovable property. 2. Services provided by experts such as interior decorators, designer, engineers, etc will also be location of Immovable property or where the immovable property is intended to be located.
  14. 14. Present Regime GST Regime A. Legal Provisions Works Contract is taxable under Service Tax as well as under Sales Tax in Present Regime Only GST will be leviable on Works Contract. B. Rate of Tax Service Tax : In case of Original Works- Service Tax @ 15% on 40% of Taxable Value of Service In case of Repairs & Maintenance Services- Service Tax @ 15% on 70% of Taxable Value of Service VAT : Rate Maharashtra for composition dealer is @ 8% (However differs from State to State) GST will be chargeable @ 18%. C. Input Tax Credit CENVAT Credit is eligible as ITC in case of Works Contract Services, if used in furtherance of business. Input Tax Credit of VAT is allowed @ 64% of ITC in MVAT (However it differs from State to State.) Input Tax Credit shall be available if used in further provision of Works Contract. WORKS CONTRACT UNDER PRESENT & GST REGIMEWorks Contract Present Vs GST
  15. 15. Present Regime GST Regime D. Partition of Service & Goods In case of Original Works 40% is considered as Service portion. In case of Repairs & Maintenance, 70% is considered as Service portion. In GST it is considered as Supply of Services as per Schedule II of CGST Act, 2017. Works Contract Present Vs GST
  16. 16. Aspects to be considered Location of Supplier (Registered Place of Business) Place of Supply (Location of Immovable Property) Same State Different State CGST-9% SGST-9% Intra-State Supply Inter-State Supply IGST-18% Determination of Place of GST component to be levied in case of Works Contract Most of the Works Contract will be Intrastate Supply of Services
  17. 17. 1. Continuous Supply of Services means a supply of services which is provided, or agreed to be provided, continuously or on recurrent basis, under a contract, for a period exceeding three months with periodic payment obligations. 2. Time of Supply of Continuous Services: When to issue the invoice under continuous supply To be Issued on or before the due date of payment; Due date of payment is not ascertainable The payment is linked to the completion of an event To be Issued before or at the time when the supplier of service receives the payment; To be issued on or before the date of completion of that event Continuous Supply of Services When Due date of Payment is ascertainable
  18. 18. Not liable to be registered in existing Regime Manufacturer of Exempted Goods or provider of Exempted Services Providing Works Contract Service- Notification 26/2012 ST 1st Stage dealer or a 2nd Stage Dealer, or registered importer or a depot of a manufacturer, Eligible to take credit of ITC on Stock  Inputs or goods are used or intended to be used for making taxable supplies.  Person is eligible for ITC on such inputs under GST;  Person is in possession of invoice or other prescribed documents evidencing payment of duty under the existing law in respect of such inputs;  If person do not possess any documents evidencing payment of duty credit shall be allowed @ 60% of Central Tax payable on such goods/inputs.  Manufacturer/ provider of exempted as well as taxable goods & services even can take credit of ITC on Stock as on 30th June, 2017 CENVAT Credit on ITC on Stock in Hand as on 30th June, 2017
  19. 19. GSTR TRAN 1 Format- To Carry forward CENVAT Credit on Stock
  20. 20. Service Providers in GST  What is Service in GST?  Time of Supply of Services.  Place of Supply of Services.  Reverse Charge mechanism.  Export of Services
  21. 21. “Services” means anything other than goods, money and securities but includes activities relating to the use of money or its conversion by cash or by any other mode, from one form, currency or denomination, to another form, currency or denomination for which a separate consideration is charged; Service Providers What is a Service? Service Tax Regime GST Regime A. Registration Service provider has to be registered under Finance Act, 1994 Service provider has to be registered under GST Act, 2017 B. Taxable Event Provision of Service was the Taxable event in Service Supply is the taxable event in GST C. Liability to discharge Tax Point of Taxation Rules, 2011 are applicable to determine the point at which ST liability is to be discharged. Time of Supply is the point of Taxation in GST Let us classify the differences in Service Tax & GST Regime.
  22. 22. Service Tax Regime GST Regime D. Composition Scheme Composition scheme was available for specified service such as Air Travel Agent, Lottery Agents Service provider is not entitled for Composition scheme in GST, (Except Restaurants & food suppliers barring some conditions) E. Limit for Registration Limit for Registration was Rs. 10 lakhs Limit for Registration is Rs. 20 lakhs F. Taxability of Works Contract Service Tax @ 15% was chargeable on 40% (Original) or @ 70% (R & M) was chargeable on Works Contract. Works Contract will be considered as Supply of Services in GST Regime G. Abatements in Reverse Charge There were abatements on certain Services under reverse charge There are no such abatements in GST regime for any Services. Service Providers Present Vs. GST
  23. 23. Rationale behind Reverse Charge Mechanism RCM Compliances  Payment under reverse charge mechanism can only be made out of electronic cash ledger.  Registration is mandatory for the persons who are liable to pay under reverse charge mechanism.  Turnover of Rs. 20,00,000/- or Rs. 10,00,000 shall not apply.  Recipient has to issue self invoice.  Large Number of Assessees with small payment of Taxes (RCM Applicable for purchase from URD)  Difficulty in collection of Tax (URD) General points to be noted  Services specified by GST council & Purchase from Un-registered dealer will attract payment under liability of recipient to pay under RCM.  Self invoice need to be generated for Purchase from Un-registered person  Import of Services will attract RCM REVERSE CHARGE MECHANISM IN GST
  24. 24. Sr. No. Category of Service Present Regime (taxability under RCM) GST Regime (taxability under RCM) 1 Works Contract (R&M) Taxable Not taxable 2 Works Contract (Original Works) Taxable Not taxable 3 Manpower Taxable Not taxable 4 Rent-a-cab Scheme operator (Abated Value ) Taxable Not taxable 5 Rent-a-cab Scheme operator (Non Abated Value ) Taxable Not taxable 9 Radio taxi or Passenger Transport Services provided through electronic commerce operator Not Applicable Taxable ( to be paid by e- commerce operator) SERVICES TAXABLITY UNDER RCM PRESENT VS. GST REGIME (MAJOR SERVICES)
  25. 25. 2. GST has laid down the following conditions to be fulfilled so as to be treated as Export of Service:  The supplier of service is located in India;  The recipient of service is located outside India;  The place of supply of service is outside India;  The payment for such service has been received by the supplier of service in convertible foreign exchange; and  The supplier of service and the recipient of service are not merely establishments of a distinct person in accordance with Explanation 1 in section 8. EXPORT OF SERVICES 1. Exports are treated as “Zero Rated Supply” in GST
  26. 26. PLACE OF SUPPLY OF SERVICES Banking and other financial services, including stock broking Location of the service recipient Insurance Services Location of the Recipient of Services. For unregistered persons, location of the recipient of services on the records of the supplier. Training and performance appraisal Location of the Recipient of Services General Rule Location of the Recipient of Services Services in relation to immovable property Place where such property is located or intended to be located Services relating to restaurant, catering, health, fitness, beauty treatment Place where the services are actually performed Where location of supplier and recipient is in India (Major)
  27. 27. Services in relation to a banking company, or a financial institution, or a NBFC, to account holders Location of the Supplier of Services. Hiring of means of transport, including yachts excluding aircrafts and vessels, up to one month Location of the Supplier of services General Rule Location of the Recipient of Services. Whennot available in the ordinary course of business, then the location of the supplier Services in relation to immovable property Place where such property is located or intended to be located Services requiring the physical presence of the recipient or the person acting on his behalf Place where the services are actually performed Where location of supplier and recipient is outside India (Major) Intermediary Service Location of the Supplier of Services. PLACE OF SUPPLY OF SERVICES
  28. 28. Traders in GST 1. Who is trader? 2. Place of Supply of goods for traders 3. Transitional benefits in GST. 4. Invoicing & Composition dealers 5. GST Impact on Branch Transfers
  29. 29. TRADERS 1. Trading is buying the goods & selling it as it is. He neither produces nor renders any services. 2. The category of persons who mainly trade are retailers in local market, wholesalers, consignee agents and so on. What is a Trading? Place of Supply for Trading Activity 1. The place of supply provision determines whether a transaction is intra-state or inter-state and also determine the place i.e. taxable jurisdiction where the tax should reach; Import/export will be treated as inter-state supply 2. Where the supply involves movement of goods, whether by the supplier or the recipient or by any other person, the place of supply of such goods shall be the location of the goods at the time at which the movement of goods terminates for delivery to the recipient;
  30. 30. TRANSITIONAL BENEFITS FOR TRADERS 1. Since the traders were not liable to be registered under Excise, However when they purchase from the manufacturer Excise is levied on it, prohibiting the trader to take credit of Excise on the goods procured. 2. However, In GST Regime, the traders will be eligible to get credit of GST paid on procurement from manufacturers. 3. Thus, the tax paid goods lying in (Excise) stock of trader are eligible for credit carry forward in GST regime, after filing GST TRAN 1 in the following format. (Section 140(3))
  31. 31. INVOICING FOR RETAILERS & COMPOSITION SCHEME DEALERS 1. A registered person may not issue a tax invoice if the value of the goods or services or both supplied is less than Rs. 200; generally the small traders i.e. Retailers sell below Rs. 200; 2. In current regime, almost retailers are enthusiastic in registering in composition scheme (barring certain conditions) so as to simplify the accounting & tax payment procedures; 3. Rate for composition dealer is 1% in GST subject to turnover limit of Rs. 75 lakhs in preceding financial year and other specified conditions; 4. Person registered as composition dealer has to issue Bill of Supply rather than the Tax invoice as applicable for other registered persons. 5. Composition dealer has to file Quarterly return by 18th of following month of end of the quarter. 6. Cost of purchase will significantly go down as the excise which was becoming cost to them will be eligible as credit in GST thereby lowering the prices.
  32. 32. Present Regime GST Regime Intrastate Transaction Stock/Branch Transfer Not Taxable Not Taxable Present Regime GST Regime Interstate Transaction Not Taxable (Against Form F) Taxable (IGST) Impact:  Increase in Working Capital  However, branch receiving the supply is eligible to claim 100% Input Tax Credit. Impact of GST on Stock Transfers
  33. 33. Thanks CA. Vinay Bhushan Associate Director, Taxpert Professionals vinay@taxpertpro.com ||09769134554

