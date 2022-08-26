2 GEB302_DMMK_Clone-PCR.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Education

Education

  1. 1. What does clone mean?  To "clone a gene" is to make many copies of it, for example, by replicating it in a culture of bacteria.  Cloned gene can be a normal copy of a gene called “wild type”.  Cloned gene can be an altered version of a gene called “mutant”. Clone: a collection of molecules or cells that all are identical to an original molecule or cell.
  2. 2.  In 1983, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) was first developed by Kary Mullis (USA). He was awarded the Nobel prize in chemistry along with Michael Smith for his work on PCR.  Since its introduction, the PCR has revolutionized the method of DNA analysis in both research and clinical laboratories.  Since PCR is a repetitive DNA synthesis reaction, it can amplify DNA from as little material as a single cell, and from very old tissue isolated from Egyptian mummies, a frozen mammoth and insects trapped in ancient amber. Tools of genetic engineering: PCR
  3. 3. Components of PCR reaction  Template DNA.  Primers.  Thermostable DNA polymerase. - Taq DNA polymerase  dNTPs. - dATP, dTTP, dCTP, dGTP  PCR Buffer (Mg++).  Thermo-cycler. Thermus aquaticus is the source of Taq DNA polymerase.
  4. 4. 2. Annealing: The reaction mixture is cooled down. Primers anneal to the complementary regions in the DNA template strands, and double strands are formed again between primers and complementary sequences. 3. Extension: The DNA polymerase synthesizes a complementary strand. The enzyme reads the opposing strand sequence and extends the primers by adding nucleotides in the order in which they can pair. The whole process is repeated over and over. 1. Denaturation: DNA fragments are heated at high tempera- tures, which reduce the DNA double helix to single strands. These strands become accessible to primers. PCR procedures: steps
  5. 5. PCR Procedures: Cycles
  6. 6. PCR procedures: conditions  Complete denaturation of the DNA template.  Optimal annealing temperature. The annealing step is critical for high PCR specificity.  Optimal extension temperature.  Number of PCR cycles.  Final extension step. Contamination of the DNA must be prevented by separating the areas for DNA extraction and PCR.
  7. 7. PCR primer design  PCR amplification is performed routinely and thousands of PCR protocols have been developed.  Since PCR is both a thermodynamic and an enzymatic process, factors such as primer design and the reaction chemistry used are very critical for high specificity in PCR. Guidelines for the design and use of primers Length 18 - 30 nt GC content 40 - 60% Tm information Similar Tm for all primer pairs Estimating optimal annealing temperature Usually 5°C below the calculated Tm
  8. 8.  The Tm is defined as the temperature in degree Celsius, at which 50% of all molecules of a given DNA sequence are hybridized into a double strand, and 50% are present as single strands. What is Tm?  The Tm is affected by a number of factors: • Concentration of DNA. • Concentration of ions in the solution, most notably Mg+ and K+. • Length of DNA and type of sequence.
  9. 9. How to predict Tm?  There are several methods to calculate a theoretical Tm, based on different physical models of what is happening in the hybridization or melting process.  2+4 rule of thumb method: This very simple method assigns 2°C to each A-T pair and 4°C to each G-C pair. The Tm then is the sum of these values for all individual pairs in a DNA double strand. This takes into account that the G-C bond is stronger than the A-T bond. Tm= (wA+xT)*2 + (yG+zC)*4 where w, x, y, z are the number of the bases A, T, G, C in the sequence, respectively.  Note that the 2+4 rule is valid for a small length range only, about 20-40 nt. It is very easy to compute, but is of course very inaccurate.  Where possible, this method should be avoided.
  10. 10. Predicting Tm: Linear regression method  A more sophisticated method is the linear regression based on the length of the DNA molecule and the GC ratio. Based on empirical data, a number of linear regression terms for the Tm have been proposed.  One term, from Bolton and McCarthy, PNAS 84:1390 (1962), as presented in Sambrook, Fritsch and Maniatis, Molecular Cloning, (1989, CSHL Press), is: Tm = 81.5 + 16.6(log10[Na+]) + 0.41*(%GC) – 600/length where [Na+] is the molar sodium concentration, (%GC) is the GC ratio, and length is the length of the sequence.  Note that these formulae are just approximations, as they do not take into account stacking effects and consider nucleotide properties only in the form of an averaged GC ratio.
  11. 11. Methylation-specific PCR (MSP)  MSP enables the methylation status of target DNA to be determined after sodium bisulfite treatment.  The method requires two sets of primers: one set that anneals to unchanged cytosines (i.e., methylated cytosines in the genomic DNA) and another set that anneals to uracil resulting from bisulfite treatment of cytosines (not methlyated in the genomic DNA).  Amplification products derived from the primer set for unchanged sequences indicates the cytosines were methylated and were thus protected from alteration.
  12. 12. Nested PCR  Two sets of primers are used in two successive reactions.  In the first PCR, one pair of primers is used to generate DNA products, which will be the target for the second reaction.  In second PCR, another pair of primers whose binding sites are located (nested) within the first set is used, thus increasing specificity.  Nested PCR is often more successful in specifically amplifying long DNA products and used to detect pathogens.
  13. 13. Assembly PCR  Also known as Polymerase Cycling Assembly (PCA).  It involves an initial PCR with primers that have an overlap and a second PCR that uses 1st PCR products as template to generate the final full-length product.  This technique is useful to crate mutant libraries using degenerate primers.
  14. 14. Differential display PCR  Differential display PCR is based on reverse transcription PCR (RT- PCR), and is used to compare and identify differences in mRNA (and therefore gene) expression patterns between two cell lines or populations.  In this technique, first-strand cDNA synthesis is primed with a primer complementary to ~13 nucleotides of the poly(A) tail of mRNA and the adjacent 2 nucleotides of the transcribed sequence.  After reverse transcription and PCR amplification, amplified products are visualized using gel electrophoresis. The banding patterns observed can be compared to identify differentially expressed cDNAs in the 2 populations.  Invented in the 1990s, the technique fast became a key tool in gene expression analysis. However, it has been more recently superseded by microarrays and qRT-PCR.
  15. 15. Quantitative Real-Time PCR (qRT-PCR)  Real-time progress of DNA amplification by measuring the release of fluorescent "flashes" during amplification. A computer measures the rate of "flashing" in 96 simultaneous experimental PCR reactions relative to a control reaction. Fluorescent dyes, such as SYBR Green, or fluorescence-containing DNA probes, such as FRET probes, are used to measure the amount of amplified product as the amplification progresses.
  16. 16.  The first application of PCR was for genetic testing, where a sample of DNA was analyzed for the presence of genetic disease mutations.  PCR analysis is also essential to pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, where individual cells of a developing embryo are tested for mutations.  PCR can also be used as part of a sensitive test for tissue typing, vital to organ transplantation.  Many forms of cancer involve alterations to oncogenes. By using PCR-based tests to study these mutations, therapy regimens can sometimes be individually customized to a patient. Application of PCR: Medical applications
  17. 17. Diagnosis of the middle ear infection known as otitis media. PCR technique has been employed to detect bacterial DNA in children's middle ear fluid, signaling an active infection even when culture methods failed to detect it. Lyme disease, the painful joint inflammation caused by bacteria transmitted by tick bites, can be diagnosed by detecting the disease organism's DNA contained in joint fluid. PCR is the most sensitive and specific test for Helicobacter pylori, the disease organism now known to cause almost all stomach ulcers. PCR techniques have also been employed to detect three different sexually transmitted disease organisms such as herpes virus and papilloma viruses as well as chlamydia from a single swab sample. Diagnostic applications
  18. 18.  The development of PCR-based genetic fingerprinting protocols has seen widespread application in forensics.  The genetic fingerprinting can uniquely discriminate any person from the entire population of the world.  Minute samples of DNA from single dried blood spot, saliva on cigarette butt, semen, etc. can be isolated from a crime scene, and compared to that from suspects, or from a DNA database of earlier evidence or convicts.  Less discriminating forms of DNA fingerprinting are used in parental testing, where an individual is matched with their close relatives. - DNA from unidentified human remains can be tested, and compared with that from possible parents. - Similar testing can be used to confirm the biological parents of an adopted (or kidnapped) child. - The actual biological father of a newborn can also be confirmed (or ruled out). Forensic applications
  19. 19.  PCR has been applied to many areas of research in molecular genetics, DNA sequencing and genetic mapping.  PCR allows rapid production of short pieces of DNA, even when nothing more than the sequence of the two primers is known.  A common application of PCR is the study of patterns of gene expression. Tissues (or even individual cells) can be analyzed at different stages to see which genes have become active, or which have been switched off.  PCR can also be used in phylogenetic analysis. Research applications
  20. 20. PCR can exclude suspects but cannot prove guilt  Even when evidence such as semen and blood stains are years old, PCR can make unlimited copies of the tiny DNA amounts remained in stains for investigation.  DNA profiling is only one of many pieces of evidence that can lead to a criminal conviction, but it has proved invaluable in demonstrating innocence.  Sometimes, seemingly strong DNA evidence does not lead to a conviction.  Dozens of cases have involved people who have spent years in jail for crimes they did not commit until PCR exonerated them.
  21. 21.  Vector is a DNA molecule into which exogenous DNA is integrated for cloning and that has the ability to replicate in a suitable host cell.  Vectors are used to assist in the transfer, replication and sometimes expression of a specific DNA sequences in a target cell.  Vectors may be plasmids, a bacteriophage, cosmids, bacterial artificial chromosomes and yeast artificial chromosomes. Tools of Genetic Engineering: Cloning Vectors
  22. 22. Properties of vector A vectors must possess the following properties: 1. Vectors must have origin of replication to replicate autonomously in the cell population as the host organism grows and divides. 2. Vectors must have unique sites for many restriction enzymes called multi-cloning site (MCS) into which DNA insert can be cloned without disrupting essential function. 3. Vectors must be fairly small, low molecular weight DNA molecules to facilitate their isolation and handling. 4. Vectors must have some selectable marker that will enable the recombinant vector to be selected from large population of cells that have not taken up foreign DNA.
  23. 23. Vector types  Plasmids - are found naturally in bacteria and replicate inside the bacterial cell.  Bacteriophage  - replicate in E. Coli in the lytic or lysogenic mode.  Cosmids - They are hybrid vectors of  phage and plasmids.  Bacterial artificial chromosomes (BACs) - are based on the F factor of E. coli that confers the ability to conjugate.  Yeast artificial chromosomes (YACs) - were primarily used in genome sequencing projects. Vector Insert size (kb) Plasmid <10 kb Bacteriophage  10-20 kb Cosmids 33-50 kb BACs 75-300 kb YACs 100-1000 kb
  24. 24. Vectors based on plasmids  Plasmids are circular, dsDNA molecules that replicate indep- endently and are separated from a cell’s chromosomal DNA.  The independent replication of plasmids is due to the pres- ence of certain sequences acting as the origin of replication.  The size of the plasmids varies from less than 1.0kb to more than 200kb.  Most of the plasmids are not required for the survival of in which they reside.  In many cases, however, they are essential under certain environment, such as in the presence of antibiotics.  Smaller plasmids are much desirable for gene cloning experiments.  Examples of plasmid vectors are pBR322 (4.4kb), pBR345 (0.7kb), pMB9 (5.8kb), etc.
  25. 25. Plasmid vectors (contd.)  The smaller plasmids use the DNA replicative enzymes of the host cells and larger plasmids carry genes that code for special enzymes necessary for their replication.  Under certain conditions, some plasmids may integrate into bacterial chromosome where they replicate along with the bacterial chromosome. These types of plasmids are called episomes or integrative plasmids.  pBR322 was one of the first versatile plasmid vectors deve- loped; it is the ancestor of many of the common plasmid vectors used in research laboratories.  pBR322 contains an origin of replication (ori) and a gene called rop that helps to regulate the number of copies of plasmid DNA in the cell.
  26. 26. (4.4kb)  Origin of replication (ori).  Selectable marker (ampR & tetR).  MCS (ClaI & HindIII).  Fairly small in size (~4.4kb). Nomenclature of pBR322  p- denotes plasmid.  BR- indicates the laboratory of Bolivar and Rodriguez.  322- indicates a distinguished number.  pBR322 is an artificial plasmid, which was derived from three different but naturally occurring plasmids.
  27. 27.  pBR322 was constructed by using three different naturally occurring plasmids. The ampicillin resistance gene was derived from RSF2124 and tetracycline resistance gene was taken from pSC101. The origin of replication was obtained from pMB1.  Another 3 RE sites fall within the origin region and therefore can not be used for cloning purposes.  Several pBR derivative vectors with multiple cloning sites have been constructed to enhance cloning versatility.  pBR322 has 21 unique restriction (RE) sites.  But only 11 RE sites can be used to insertionally inactivation of the antibiotic resistance gene.
  28. 28.  The number of molecules of a plasmid in a single bacterial cell is termed as copy number. It ranges from 1 to more than 50 per cell.  Plasmid can be categorized on the basis of number of copies per cell as, 1. Relaxed plasmids, which are normally maintained at multiple copies per cell and 2. Stringent plasmids, which have a limited number of copies per cell.  Plasmid can also be classified as conjugative plasmids and non-conjugative plasmids, depending on whether or not they carry a set of transfer gene called the tra genes. These tra genes promote bacterial conjugation.  Generally conjugative plasmids are of high molecular weight and are present as 1-3 copies per cell, whereas nonconjuga- tive plasmids have low molecular weight and are present in multiple copies, i.e., 20-25 copies per cell. Copy number of plasmids
  29. 29. Cloning strategy using plasmid
  30. 30. Vectors based on bacteriophage  The cloning of single genes is usually best carried out using plasmids, since the insert will rarely be larger than about 2kb.  But, for cloning of larger pieces of DNA (e.g. during gene library construction), these plasmids are not suitable as larger inserts increase plasmid size, making the transformation inefficient.  Larger molecules can be injected in host bacterial cell by viral particles (bacteriophages). Commonly used bacteriophages are M13, f1, fd and Lambda () phage.   phage genome is 49kb in length, and the central 20 kb is only used for lysogeny; it can be replaced by foreign DNA through ligation of arms with insert using DNA ligase followed by in vitro packaging into phage particles using cell extracts that contain pieces of phage heads and tails. The final preparation is used to infect the new E. coli cells.
  31. 31. Bacteriophage  based vectors  Phage lambda can do two different things when it enters the cell: – lytic cycle: it can start reproducing itself immediately, which produces about 200 new phages in 15 minutes and kills the cells. – lysogenic cycle: the lambda DNA can integrate into the host chromosome and remain dormant for many generations. When given the proper signal, the integrated DNA (prophage) leaves the chromosome and enters the lytic cycle.
  32. 32. Basic features of bacteriophage lambda
  33. 33. Cloning using bacteriophage 
  34. 34. Cosmid cloning vector  Cosmids are hybrid DNA molecules and can live in a dual living system. They combine essential elements of a plasmid and lambda phages.  Their plasmid part enables them to replicate as it has origin of replication and also helps in selection due to the presence of marker genes.  Their lambda part (cos sequences) allows them to be packaged in a phage coat and to be transduced to a recipient by the lambda infection machinery. Since it has no genes for viral proteins, viral particles are not formed in the host.  Recombinant cosmid is injected into the bacterial cells where they arrange into a circle and replicates as a plasmid without host cell lysis.  Foreign DNA fragments up to 50kb can be cloned using a cosmid vector that can be maintained and recovered just as plasmids.
  35. 35. Basic features of a cosmid
  36. 36. Cloning using cosmid vector
  37. 37. Bacterial Artificial Chromosome (BAC)  The F factor of E.coli is capable of handling large segments of DNA.  Recombinant BACs are introduced into E. coli by electropo- ration (a brief high-voltage current).  Once rBACs are in the cell, they replicate like an F factor.  Has a set of regulatory genes, OriS, and repE which control F-factor replication, and parA and parB which limit the number of copies to one or two.  A chloramphenicol resistance gene, and a cloning segment.  BACs can hold up to 300 kbs (e.g. pBAC108L, pBeloBac11).
  38. 38. F factor replication in E. coli
  39. 39.  parA and parB (maintain single copy number).  Cm (Chloramphenicol) marker.  OriS, and repE (control F-factor replication). Genetic map of pBeloBAC11
  40. 40.  YACs can hold up to 1000 kbs (1 Mb) DNA segments. They are also called mini-chromosome.  YACs are linear DNA segments that contain all the molecular components required for replication in yeast.  YACs have been designed to replicate as plasmids in bacteria when no foreign DNA is present. Once a fragment is inserted, YACs are transferred to the yeast cells where they replicate as eukaryotic chromosomes.  Initially, YAC was used for investigation of the maintenance of chromosomes in the cell. Later on, it was used as vectors for carrying very large cloned fragments of DNA.  YACs have also been used for physical mapping of human chromosome in “Human Genome Project”. Yeast Artificial Chromosome (YAC)
  41. 41.  A typical YAC consists of centro- mere element (CEN) for chro- mosomal segregation during cell division, telomere and origin of replication (ori) that were isolated and joined to E. coli plasmids (e.g. pYAC3).  The pYAC3 vector contains E. coli origin of replication (oriE) and a bacterial selectable marker (ampR) together with yeast selectable markers (TRP1, SUP4 and URA3) and autono- mously replication sequence (ARS) which acts as yeast ori. YAC (contd.)
  42. 42. Cloning using YAC YACs were used in human genome project
  43. 43.  A shuttle vector is a vector constructed so that it can propagate in two different host species. Therefore, DNA inserted into a shuttle vector can be tested or manipulated in two different cell types. It has two origins of replication, each of which is specific to a host.  Since shuttle vectors replicate in two different hosts, they are often known as bifunctional vectors.  One of the most common types of shuttle vectors is the yeast shuttle vector, which have components that allow for replication and selection in both E. coli and yeast cells.  Almost all commonly used Saccharomyces cerevisiae vectors are shuttle vectors.  There are also adenovirus shuttle vectors, which can propagate in E. coli and mammals. Shuttle Vector
  44. 44.  The E.coli component of a yeast shuttle vector includes an origin of replication and a selectable marker such as antibiotic resistance and beta-lactamase.  The yeast component of a yeast shuttle vector includes autonomously replicating sequence (ARS), a yeast centromere (CEN) and a yeast selectable marker such as URA3 (a gene that encodes an enzyme for uracil synthesis).  Example of Shuttle Vector: pHV14, pEB10, pHP3, etc. replicate both in Bacillus subtilis and E. coli.  pJDB219 is another shuttle vector that can replicate in E.coli and Yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae ). Shuttle vector (contd.)
  45. 45.  Expression Vectors are the vectors that contain suitable expression signals to have maximum gene expression.  Expression vector are designed for the expression of protein product coded by that inserted gene.  Expression vectors could be either prokaryotic or eukaryotic.  The following expression signals are introduced into expression vectors to get maximum protein expression:  Insertion of a strong promoter.  Insertion of a strong termination codon.  Adjustment of distance between promoter and cloned gene.  Insertion of transcription termination sequence.  Insertion of a strong translation initiation sequence. Expression Vectors
  46. 46. Prokaryotic Expression Vectors  Expression vectors for bacterial hosts are generally plasmids that have been engineered to contain appropriate regulatory sequences for transcription and translation such as strong promoters, ribosome-binding sites, and transcription terminators.  Eukaryotic proteins can be made in bacteria by inserting a cDNA fragment into an expression vector. Large amounts of a desired protein can be purified from the transformed cells.  In some cases, these proteins can be used to treat patients with genetic disorders.  For example, human growth hormone, insulin and several blood coagulation factors have been produced using rDNA technology and prokaryotic expression vectors.
  47. 47. Anatomy of a prokaryotic EV
  48. 48.  Prokaryotic cells may be unable to produce functional proteins from eukaryotic genes even when all the signals necessary for gene expression are present because many eukaryotic proteins must go through post-translational modified.  Several expression vectors that function in eukaryotes have been developed (e.g. pcDNA4/HisMax, pSV240).  These vectors contain eukaryotic origins of replication, marker genes for selection in eukaryotes, transcription and translation control regions, and additional features required for efficient translation of eukaryotic mRNA, such as polyadenylation signals and capping sites. Eukaryotic Expression Vectors
  49. 49. Anatomy of a eukaryotic EV
  50. 50. 1. Transformation is a process by which exogenous genetic materials are introduced into bacterial cells.  For transformation to happen, bacteria must be in a state of competence. Competent bacterial cells are now commercially available or they can be prepared in the laboratory.  Introduction of foreign DNA into eukaryotic cells is often called transfection. 2. Conjugation method refers to the transfer of genetic material between two bacterial cells via direct contact. 3. Transduction is the injection of foreign DNA into the host bacterium by a bacteriophage virus. 4. Electroporation is another method where the cells are briefly shocked with an electric field that creates holes in the cell membrane through which the plasmids are entered. After the electric shock, the holes are rapidly closed by the cell's membrane-repair mechanisms. Processes of rDNA transfer into bacteria
  51. 51.  After the introduction of rDNA into suitable host cells, it is essential to identify those cells which have received rDNA molecules. This process is called selection or screening.  The methods used for screening of recombinants in E. coli are  direct selection,  insertional inactivation,  blue-white selection  PCR amplification,  gel electrophoresis,  DNA sequencing, and  colony hybridization (nucleic acid hybridisation). Identification of host cells containing rDNA
  52. 52.  In direct selection, cells are grown under conditions in which only transformed cells can survive; all the other cells die.  If the plasmid containing rDNA has selectable marker (ampR), the recombinants will only grow and form colonies on medium containing ampicillin.  This procedure can not confirm whether the recombinants growing on such medium contain religated plasmid vector or contain recombinant plasmid with foreign DNA molecules because ampR gene is present in both cell types.  In this case, the transformed cells have to be individually tested for the presence of the desired recombinant DNA, which can be accomplished by colony screening technique using PCR. Direct selection
  53. 53. Insertional inactivation  A piece of DNA is inserted into the unique PstI site in pBR322.  This insertion disrupts the gene coding for a protein that provides ampicillin resistance to the host bacterium.  Hence, the chimeric plasmid will no longer survive when plated on a medium that contains ampicillin.
  54. 54. Blue-white color screening lacZ (beta-galactosidase) IPTG (isopropyl β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside) X-Gal (5-bromo-4-chloro-3-indolyl--D-galactoside)
  55. 55. Colony Hybridization
  56. 56. Colonies are overlaid with a DNA-binding membrane such as nylon. Colonies are transferred to membrane, then lysed, and DNA is denatured. Membrane is placed in a heat-sealed bag with a solution containing the labeled radioactive probe; the probe hybridizes with denatured DNA from colonies. Membrane is rinsed to remove excess probe, then dried; X-ray film is placed over the filter for autoradiography. Using the original plate, cells are picked from the colony that hybridized to the probe. Cells are transferred to a medium for growth and further analysis. Colony hybridization (contd.)
  57. 57.  An ampicillin & tetracycline resistant plasmid, pBR322, is cleaved with PstI, which cleaves within the ampicillin resistance gene. The cut plasmid is ligated with PstI digested Drosophila DNA to prepare a genomic library, and the mixture is used to transform E. coli K12. (a) Which antibiotic should be added to the medium to select cells that have incorporated a plasmid? Answer to the following questions (b) If recombinant cells were plated on medium containing ampicillin or tetracycline and medium with both antibiotics, on which plates would you expect to see growth of bacteria containing plasmids with Drosophila DNA inserts? (c) How can you explain the presence of colonies that are resistant to either ampicillin or tetracycline?
  58. 58. Common host and model organisms used in molecular biotechnology
  59. 59. Common host and model organisms used in molecular biotechnology

