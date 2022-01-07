Address classification

In the e-commerce industry, where shipments are delivered everyday, understanding addresses is of vital importance to ensure that there are no delays in the shipment. However, in India and several third-world countries, addresses do not follow a prescribed format - a single address can have multiple variants. Parsing such addresses due to lack of inherent structure can be challenging. The talk focuses on this problem and a novel approach of understanding customer addresses in the e-commerce domain by pre-training language models and fine-tuning them for different purposes.