11 rights of medication, read back policy

  1. 1. Prepared By: Mr. Nakul Yadav Icn Cum Nursing Educator M.Sc Nursing (Community Health Nursing) ERROR PRONE ABBREVIATI-ONS READ BACK POLICY 11 RIGHTS OF MEDICATION
  2. 2. 11 RIGHTS OF MEDICATION MANAGEMENT Right RESPONSE Right DRUG/ MEDICATIO N Right PATIENT REFUSE Right PATIENT EDUCATION Right ROUTE Right DOSA GE FORM Right DOSE Right REASON Right DOCUM ENTATI ON Right TIME Right PATIEN T
  3. 3. • ORGANIZATION HAS A POLICY WHICH ADDRESSES WHO CAN GIVE VERBAL ORDERS AND HOW THESE ORDERS WILL BE VALIDATED. • POLICY ENSURES THAT THE VERBAL ORDERS INCORPORATE GOOD PRACTICES LIKE “READ BACK”. • IN CASE OF VERBAL ORDERS / TELEPHONIC INSTRUCTIONS OF THE CONSULTANT, THE SAME SHALL BE NOTED IN THE PRESCRIPTION BY THE PHARMACIST/STAFF NURSE. • VERBAL ORDERS SHALL BE COUNTERSIGNED BY THE DOCTOR WHO ORDERED IT WITHIN 24HRS OF ORDERING. READ-BACK AND 24 HOUR POLICY FOR VERBAL ORDERS?
  4. 4. ERROR PRONE (DO NOT USE) ABBREVIATIONS Abbreviations Intended Meaning Misinterpretation Correction µg Microgram Mistaken as “mg” Use “mcg” BT Bedtime Mistaken as “BID” (twice daily) Use “bedtime” cc Cubic centimetres Mistaken as “u” (units) Use “mL” IN Intranasal Mistaken as “IM” or “IV” Use “intranasal” or “NAS” IU** International unit Mistaken as IV (intravenous) or 10 (ten) Use “units” TIW or tiw 3 times a week Mistaken as “3 times a day” or “twice in a week” Use “3 times weekly” U or u** Unit Mistaken as the number 0 or 4, causing a 10-fold overdose or Use “unit” greater (e.g., 4U seen as “40” or 4u seen as “44”); mistaken as “cc” so dose given in volume instead of units (e.g., 4u seen as 4cc)
  5. 5. @ At Mistaken as “2” Use “at” & And Mistaken as “2” Use “and” + Plus or and Mistaken as “4” Use “Plus or and” . Pint Mistaken as “0” Use “Pint” > and < Greater than and less than Mistaken as opposite of intended; mistakenly use incorrect symbol; “< 10” mistaken as “40” Use “greater than” or “less than” / (slash mark) Separates two doses or indicates “per” Mistaken as the number 1 (e.g., “25 units/10 units” misread as “25 units and 110” units) Use “per” rather than a slash mark to separate doses
  6. 6. DAILY (OD) BD TDS (ORAL) QID (ORAL) HS AC meals PC meals 09 {Empty stomach medicines (e.g. PPI’s at 07) 09 21 09 15 21 09 13 17 21 22 08 12 19 09 13 21 STANDARD MEDICATION ADMINISTRATION TIMES (SMAT’S)
  7. 7. Q2H Q3H Q4H Q6H (IV) Q8H (IV) 00 02 04 06 08 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 00 03 06 09 12 15 18 21 00 04 08 12 16 20 00 06 12 18 06 14 22
  8. 8. 1. abd – abdomen 2. ABG - arterial blood gas 3. VBG – venous blood gas 4. ACLS— advanced cardiac life support 5. afeb— afebrile, no fever 6. BLS—basic life support 7. BP—blood pressure 8. bpm—beats per minute 9. C & S—culture and sensitivity 10. c/o—complains of 11. CPR—cardiopulmonary resuscitation 12. /—diagnosis 13. FBS—fasting blood sugar 14. HR—heart rate 15. I/O—intake and output 16. SOB—shortness of breath 17. temp—temperature 18. TPR—temperature, pulse, respirations 19. V/S—vital signs 20. NPO/ NBM—nothing by mouth 21. am—morning 22. pm—between noon and midnight 23. od – one time a day 24. bid—two times a day 25. tid/ tds—three times a day 26. qid—four times a day 27. qhs—every night at bedtime 28. hs—bedtime 29. Prn or sos—as needed, whenever necessary 30. qd—every day 31. qh—every hour 32. q2h, q3h, ...—every two hours, every three hours, … 33. stat—immediately 34. MN—midnight 35. E/s – Empty stomach 36. amt—amount 37. meds—medications 38. approx—approximately STANDARD MEDICAL ABBREVIATIONS (SMA’S)
  9. 9. 39. tab—tablet 40. cap - capsule 41. liq—liquid 42. oint—ointment 43. syp - syrup 44. min—minute 45. hr —hour 46. ht—height 47. wt—weight 48. inj—injection 49. IM—intramuscular 50. IV—intravenous 51. SC – subcutaneous 52. SL—sublingual 53. po—by mouth 54. DNS—dextrose in saline 55. D5%—dextrose in water 56. NS—normal saline 57. RL—ringer’s lactate 58. KCL – Potassium chloride 59. 5/7 – five days a week, one dose od, skip on weekends 60. aq—aqueous 61. asap (ASAP)—as soon as possible 62. DOA—date of admission 63. DOB—date of birth 64. FH—family history 65. H/o—history 66. GC – General condition 67. mcg - microgram 68. mg – milligram 69. g – gram 70. mL – milliliter 71. O – drops 72. a.c.—before meals 73. p.c.—after meals 74. BBF – before breakfast 75. BL – before lunch 76. BD – before dinner 77. pp (p.p.)—postprandial (after eating) 78. LAMA—leave against medical advice

