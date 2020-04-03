FLIGHT VEHICLE DESIGN THESIS REPORT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering School Flight Vehicle Dynamics and Stability Course Project
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 2 Table of Contents 1. INTRODUCTION.......................................
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 3 3. GRAPHICAL RESULTS ...................................................
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 4 Table 13: Geometric characteristics of Wing and Tails ..................
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 5 NOMENCLATURE
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 6
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 7
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 8
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 9 1. INTRODUCTION Aircraft Stability is defined as the ability of an ai...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 10 A.1. Background on Stability and Control A.1.1 Longitudinal Stabilit...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 11 In this equation: K4 − KI = Correction factor for body finesses rati...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 12 A.1.2 Longitudinal Control The main longitudinal control surface is ...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 13 The Vertical tail contribution to yawing moment is given below using...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 14 A.1.6 Longitudinal Stability and Lateral Stability Coefficient X- Fo...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 15 • Side force due to yaw rate • Side force due to rudder deflection Y...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 16 Rolling Moment Coefficient • Lateral static stability coefficient • ...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 17 A.2 DETAILED CALCULATIONS A working model of Jetstar Lockheed is use...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 18 A.2.1. Wing Contribution In order to perform MATLAB coding to achiev...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 19 Calculating Fuselage pitching moments 𝐶t•h & 𝐶tqh using fuselage seg...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 20 A.2.3 Tail Contribution The following values presented in table 5 an...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 21 Yawing Moment Derivatives MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B 𝑪 𝒏 𝑩 0....
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 22 PHASE B: DIGITAL DATCOM The US Airforce Stability (USAF) and Control...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 23 B.4. DATCOM input Parameters Using the parameters of the aircraft in...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 24 Wing Horizontal Tail Vertical Tail CHRDR 12 ft. 9 ft. 11.5 ft. CHRDB...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 25 B.5. Digital DATCOM Output Results Figure 17 displays the Digital DA...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 26 B.5. Results Comparison Table 14, 15 and 16 illustrates the comparis...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 27 PHASE C: THE LONGITUDINAL AND LATERAL STABILITY CHARACTERISTICS OF J...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 28 Moreover, the number of cycles to double or half amplitude based on ...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 29 Utilizing the above state space representation, the Eigen values and...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 30 C.1.1 Estimation of Longitudinal modes of Motion All the calculation...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 31 𝑿 𝒖 -0.0230 𝑿 𝒘 -0.0016 𝑿 𝒒 0 𝒁 𝒖 -0.1788 𝒁 𝒘 -0.6180 𝒁 𝒘̇ -0.0067 𝒁...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 32 Thus, the Eigenvalues are: 𝝀 𝟏,𝟐 = −𝟎. 𝟔𝟎𝟒𝟎 ± 𝒊 𝟏. 𝟑𝟐𝟕𝟖 𝝀 𝟑,𝟒 = −𝟎. ...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 33 C.1.5 Comparison of Results Modes Approximate Method Exact Method Di...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 34 The table below illustrates the results of the Lateral directional d...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 35 Therefore, the characteristic equation is: 𝝀 𝟒 + 𝟎. 𝟖𝟔𝟗𝟖𝝀 𝟑 + 𝟏. 𝟏𝟒𝟗...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 36 C.2.5. Comparison of Exact and Approximate Method Results Modes Appr...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 37 3. GRAPHICAL RESULTS This graph illustrates the response of x-veloci...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 38 This graph illustrates the response of change in Roll rate, Roll ang...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 39 The above bode diagram depicts the plot of magnitude and phase angle...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 40 4. CONCLUSION In order to estimate the longitudinal and lateral stab...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 41 5. REFERENCES • C.Nelson, R., 1998. Flight Stability and Automatic C...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 42 APPENDEX A : LOCKHEED DIMENTIONS
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 43 APPENDIX B: MATLAB CODING
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 44
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 45
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 46
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 47
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 48
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 49
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 50
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 51 APPENDIX C: Lockheed JetStar Created by AID Figure 17: Top View of L...
Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 52 Figure 19: Front View of Lockheed Jetstar Figure 20: Isometric View ...
  1. 1. Engineering School Flight Vehicle Dynamics and Stability Course Project
  2. 2. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 2 Table of Contents 1. INTRODUCTION..................................................................................................................... 9 2. ABSTRACT.............................................................................................................................. 9 PHASE A: STABILITY COEFFICIENT CALCULATIONS ............................................................ 9 A.1. Background on Stability and Control...................................................................................... 10 A.1.1 Longitudinal Stability..................................................................................................... 10 A.1.2 Longitudinal Control........................................................................................................ 12 A.1.3 Directional Stability......................................................................................................... 12 A.1.4 Directional Control .......................................................................................................... 13 A.1.5 Roll Control..................................................................................................................... 13 A.1.6 Longitudinal Stability and Lateral Stability Coefficient .................................................... 14 A.1.7 Directional Stability and Control Coefficient.................................................................... 14 A.2 DETAILED CALCULATIONS.............................................................................................. 17 A.2.1. Wing Contribution .......................................................................................................... 18 A.2.2. Fuselage Contribution ..................................................................................................... 18 A.2.3 Tail Contribution.............................................................................................................. 20 A.2.4 MATLAB Results.............................................................................................................. 20 PHASE B: DIGITAL DATCOM..................................................................................................... 22 B.1. DATCOM Input File.......................................................................................................... 22 B.2. DATCOM Output File ....................................................................................................... 22 B.3. Aircraft Intuitive Design (AID).............................................................................................. 22 B.4. DATCOM input Parameters................................................................................................... 23 B.5. Digital DATCOM Output Results .......................................................................................... 25 B.5. Results Comparison ............................................................................................................... 26 PHASE C: THE LONGITUDINAL AND LATERAL STABILITY CHARACTERISTICS OF JETSTAR ....................................................................................................................................... 27 C.1.1 Estimation of Longitudinal modes of Motion........................................................................ 30 C.1.2 Longitudinal Modes of Motion......................................................................................... 31 C.1.3 Long Period Approximation............................................................................................. 32 C.1.4 Short Period Approximation............................................................................................. 32 C.1.5 Comparison of Results .................................................................................................... 33 C.2.1 Estimations of Lateral modes of Motion............................................................................... 33 C.2.2. Spiral Approximation...................................................................................................... 35 C.2.3. Roll Approximation......................................................................................................... 35 C.2.4. Dutch Roll Approximation .............................................................................................. 35 C.2.5. Comparison of Exact and Approximate Method Results .................................................. 36
  3. 3. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 3 3. GRAPHICAL RESULTS ........................................................................................................ 37 4. CONCLUSION....................................................................................................................... 40 5. REFERENCES........................................................................................................................ 41 APPENDEX A : LOCKHEED DIMENTIONS........................................................................................... 42 APPENDIX B: MATLAB CODING........................................................................................................ 43 APPENDIX C: Lockheed JetStar Created by AID ....................................................................... 51 List of Figures Figure 1; Lockheed Jetstar................................................................................................................. 9 Figure 2; Proceedure for calculating Cma due to fuselage (C.Nelson,R, 2019.)................................ 11 Figure 3; correction factor vs. finess ratio (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) ........................................................ 11 Figure 4; Variation of local flow angle along the fuselage (C.Nelson,R, 2019.)................................. 11 Figure 5; Flap effectiveness parameter (C.Nelson,R, 2019.)............................................................. 12 Figure 6; Reynolds number correction factor (C.Nelson,R, 2019.).................................................... 13 Figure 7; Wing body interference factor (C.Nelson,R, 2019.)........................................................... 13 Figure 8; JetStar Longitudinal and Lateral Coefficients (C.Nelson,R, 2019.).................................... 17 Figure 9: CG of JetStar (C.Nelson,R, 2019.).................................................................................... 17 Figure 10: Aircraft sectioning.......................................................................................................... 19 Figure 11: DATCOM Digital Input Coding ......................................................................................... 24 Figure 12: Digital DATCOM Output Coding Results....................................................................... 25 Figure 13; Phugoid mode oscillation................................................................................................ 28 Figure 14; Short-period mode oscillations ....................................................................................... 28 Figure 15; predefined conditions and geometric parameters........................................................... 30 Figure 16; comparision of matlab and datcom results...................................................................... 40 Figure 17: Top View of Lockheed Jetstar.......................................................................................... 51 Figure 18: Side View of Lockheed Jetstar ......................................................................................... 51 Figure 19: Front View of Lockheed Jetstar ....................................................................................... 52 Figure 20: Isometric View of Lockheed Jetstar ................................................................................. 52 List of Tables Table 1: Lockheed Jetstar Wing Assumptions.................................................................................. 18 Table 2: Wing Contribution Results................................................................................................. 18 Table 3: Fuselage parameters........................................................................................................... 18 Table 4: Calculations of all sections................................................................................................. 19 Table 5: Lockheed JetStar Horizontal Tail Parameters (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) ..................................... 20 Table 6: Table 5: Lockheed JetStar Vertical Tail Parameters............................................................ 20 Table 7: Tail Contribution Results Comparison ............................................................................... 20 Table 8: Yawing Moment Derivatives ............................................................................................. 21 Table 9: Rolling Moment Derivation............................................................................................... 21 Table 10: Flight Conditions............................................................................................................. 23 Table 11: Horizontal and Vertical Distances from Reference point (Aircraft nose)........................... 23 Table 12: Selected Airfoils.............................................................................................................. 23
  4. 4. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 4 Table 13: Geometric characteristics of Wing and Tails .................................................................... 24 Table 14: pitching moment Results comparison............................................................................... 26 Table 15: yawing moment Results comparison ................................................................................ 26 Table 16: yawing moment Results comparison ................................................................................ 26 Table 17: Longitudinal stability coefficients .................................................................................... 30 Table 18: Longitudinal derivatives results........................................................................................ 31 Table 19: Long and short period results using SS model .................................................................. 32 Table 20: Long period approximations ............................................................................................ 32 Table 21: Short period approximations ............................................................................................ 32 Table 22: Results comparison.......................................................................................................... 33 Table 23: Lateral stability coefficients............................................................................................. 33 Table 24: Lateral stability derivatives.............................................................................................. 34 Table 25: Dutch roll, spiral mode and roll mode .............................................................................. 35 Table 26: Spiral mode approximation.............................................................................................. 35 Table 27: Roll mode approximation................................................................................................. 35 Table 28: Dutch roll approximation................................................................................................. 35 Table 29: Results comparison between the three modes................................................................... 36
  5. 5. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 5 NOMENCLATURE
  6. 6. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 6
  7. 7. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 7
  8. 8. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 8
  9. 9. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 9 1. INTRODUCTION Aircraft Stability is defined as the ability of an aircraft to maintain or return to its equilibrium state after being perturbed. The study of aircraft stability and control mainly concerns with the degree of ease in controlling the aircraft, its behavior towards disturbances and its flying qualities, For such flying qualities and features to be determined, a necessary analysis is conducted that involves the determination of a set of stability coefficients through a wide set of complex calculation. Further details regarding these stability coefficients are outlined in this paper. Moreover, the analysis of the stability of an aircraft in the process of designing is carried out by the means of three main phases (A, B & C) upon which the objectives of this project is divided on 2. ABSTRACT The objective of this project is to estimate the stability and control coefficients of the Lockheed Jetstar at the predefined flight condition. Using MATLAB and Digital DATCOM the coefficients are approximated and compared t against those provided in figure 4 of “flight stability and automatic control”. In addition, using appropriate approaches, the longitudinal and lateral-directional stability are also analyzed as well as the open-loop characteristics of the aircraft. PHASE A: STABILITY COEFFICIENT CALCULATIONS In this phase of the project a Business Jet, Lockheed Jetstar was selected to estimate the stability and control coefficients by calculation using hand calculations and MATLAB, the values obtained from MATLAB coding will be compared with the values given in figure 4. Geometric Characteristics: • Wing Area (S) = 542.5 ft4 • Wing Span (b) = 52.75 ft • Mean Aerodynamic Chord = 10.93 ft Aerodynamic Characteristics: • Mach Number at Sea Level = 0.20 • Mach Number at 40,000 ft = 0.80 • Weight = 38,200 lb Figure 1; Lockheed Jetstar
  10. 10. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 10 A.1. Background on Stability and Control A.1.1 Longitudinal Stability The longitudinal stability coefficients determine the pitching stability of the aircraft. There are 3 major contributors to Longitudinal stability are; the Wings, Horizontal Tail and Fuselage. Wing Contribution: The wing provides lift hence has a destabilizing effect on the aircraft overall. To determine the effect of the wing on longitudinal stability the following equations are used: The Wing contribution at CG to pitching moment coefficient From this equation we obtain pitching moment at zero angle of attack We also obtain wing’s longitudinal static stability Tail Contribution The tail contribution to pitching moment contribution In this equation: Fuselage Contribution Multopp’s method is used to achieve fuselage contribution to pitching moment. The equation of Multopp’s method is given as; (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)
  11. 11. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 11 In this equation: K4 − KI = Correction factor for body finesses ratio c = Mean aerodynamic chord S = Wing Area wL = Average width of fuselage iL = Incidence angle of fuselage ∆x = Length of fuselage increments This graph is used to find K4 − KI: The below graph estimates variation of local flow angle of the fuselage: Figure 2; Proceedure for calculating Cma due to fuselage (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) Figure 3; correction factor vs. finess ratio (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) Figure 4; Variation of local flow angle along the fuselage (C.Nelson,R, 2019.)
  12. 12. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 12 A.1.2 Longitudinal Control The main longitudinal control surface is the elevator which is the main contributor for the longitudinal motion of the aircraft. It has 2 main factors and equations: Elevator Effectiveness Equation: Elevator Control Equation: Where, The graph below illustrates Flap Effectiveness Parameter: A.1.3 Directional Stability Several factors including wing, vertical tail and fuselage are considered to achieve Directional stability. Yawing moment coefficient is mainly affected by the wing and fuselage, equation below is used to calculate it: Where, 𝑘U = 𝑊𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑏𝑜𝑑𝑦 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑘de = 𝐶𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑆hi = 𝑆𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑎 𝑜𝑓 𝑓𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑙h = 𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝑓𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑔𝑒 (6) (7) (8) Figure 5; Flap effectiveness parameter (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) (9)
  13. 13. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 13 The Vertical tail contribution to yawing moment is given below using the equation below: A.1.4 Directional Control The directional control is mainly accounted by rudder movement. Rudder effectiveness and control determines the directional control; hence its equations are given below: Rudder Effectiveness: Rudder Control: A.1.5 Roll Control The ailerons and spoilers are the major contributors to roll control of the aircraft. Its equation is given below: Figure 7; Wing body interference factor (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) Figure 6; Reynolds number correction factor (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) (10 ) (11) (12) (13)
  14. 14. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 14 A.1.6 Longitudinal Stability and Lateral Stability Coefficient X- Force Coefficients: • Due to forward speed • Due to AOA Z – Force Coefficients: • Due to AOA • Due to rate of AOA • Due to pitch rate • Due to elevator deflection A.1.7 Directional Stability and Control Coefficient Y – Force Coefficients: • Side force due to side slip condition • Side force due to roll rate (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19)
  15. 15. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 15 • Side force due to yaw rate • Side force due to rudder deflection Yawing Moment Coefficients: • Directional static stability coefficient • Yawing moment due to roll rate • Yaw damping coefficient • Cross control coefficient • Rudder control coefficient (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (26)
  16. 16. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 16 Rolling Moment Coefficient • Lateral static stability coefficient • Roll damping coefficient • Rolling moment due to yaw rate • Aileron Control Power • Cross Control Coefficient (27) (28) (29) (30) (31)
  17. 17. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 17 A.2 DETAILED CALCULATIONS A working model of Jetstar Lockheed is used to calculate values, these values where adapted from Appendix B of “Flight Stability And Automatic Control”, we will compare these values with our results obtained from MATLAB. Figure 9: CG of JetStar (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) Figure 8; JetStar Longitudinal and Lateral Coefficients (C.Nelson,R, 2019.)
  18. 18. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 18 A.2.1. Wing Contribution In order to perform MATLAB coding to achieve stability coefficients. The table below illustrates all possible assumptions of the necessary parameters: Wing Area 𝑺 𝒘 542.5 ft^2 Center of aerodynamic center 𝑥qr 0.25𝑐 Center of gravity 𝑥rs 0.3𝑐 Coefficient of moment at aerodynamic center 𝐶tqru 0 Wing span 𝑏v 53.67ft MAC 𝑐 10.93ft Wing taper ratio 𝜆v 0.33 Wing Aspect ratio 𝐴𝑅v 5.461 Dihedral angle ⊺ 4 ∘ Quarter chord sweep angle ∧r/~ 30∘ Wing AOA at zero lift 𝑎•v 5.70∘ Wing incidence angle 𝑖v 5∘ Vertical distance from cg to ac of VT 𝑧v 2ft 2d Wing lift slope 𝐶•qv 0.097/deg Side body area 𝑆hi 471.725 ft^2 Distance from Cr to inboard of aileron 𝑌I 20.1ft Distance from Cr to outboard of aileron 𝑌4 25ft Table 1: Lockheed Jetstar Wing Assumptions Stability Coefficients MATLAB results 𝑪 𝑳 𝟎𝒘 0.4762 𝑪 𝑳 𝒂𝒘 4.1981 𝑪 𝒎 𝟎𝒘 0.0476 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂𝒘 0.4198 Table 2: Wing Contribution Results A.2.2. Fuselage Contribution Length of fuselage 𝒍 𝒇 60.5 ft Max diameter of fuselage 𝑑tqŠ 7 ft Distance from tip to CG 𝑋t 35 ft Angle of incidence of fuselage 𝑖h 0 ∘ Table 3: Fuselage parameters The Correction factor for body fineness ratio is obtained from figure 3 as: 𝑙h 𝑑tqŠ = 8 𝑲 𝟐 − 𝑲 𝟏 = 𝟎.
  19. 19. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 19 Calculating Fuselage pitching moments 𝐶t•h & 𝐶tqh using fuselage segments and Multopp’s method: Firstly, the fuselage is distributed into eight segments to obtain precise distance between segments, the length of the increments is set to be ∆𝑥 = 5 𝑓𝑡. Figure 10: Aircraft sectioning Table 4: Calculations of all sections Thus using Multopp’s equations : 𝐶t•h = 0.02022 Thereby the Fuselage pitching moment: 𝐶tqh = 0.2963 Station ∆𝒙 𝒇𝒕. 𝑾 𝒇 𝒇𝒕 𝒂 𝟎𝒘 + 𝒊 𝒇 𝒘 𝒇 𝟐 [𝒂 𝟎𝒘 + 𝒊 𝒇]∆𝒙 1 5 2.5 5.7 ∘ 156.25 2 5 4.3 5.7 ∘ 462.25 3 5 6.5 5.7 ∘ 1056.25 4 5 6.5 5.7 ∘ 1056.25 5 5 6 5.7 ∘ 900 6 5 5.6 5.7 ∘ 784 7 5 4 5.7 ∘ 400 8 5 1.4 5.7 ∘ 49 Total 4864
  20. 20. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 20 A.2.3 Tail Contribution The following values presented in table 5 and 6 are used to develop the MATLAB code (APPENDIX B) Horizontal tail area 𝑺𝒕 149 ft² Horizontal tail span 𝑏™ 24.75 ft Horizontal tail aspect ratio 𝐴𝑅™ 4.03 MAC for Horizontal tail 𝑐™ 6.6 ft Horizontal tail root chord 𝐶𝑟™ 9.16 ft Horizontal tail tip chord 𝐶𝑡™ 3 ft Tail taper ratio 𝜆™ 0.32 ft Sweep angle at 25 percent chord Λr/~ 30° Length from cg of wing to ac of HT 𝑙™ 23.87 ft 2D lift slope for tail 𝐶𝑙q™ 0.1/deg Tail efficiency factor 𝑛 1 Table 5: Lockheed JetStar Horizontal Tail Parameters (C.Nelson,R, 2019.) Vertical tail area 𝑺 𝒗𝒕 110.2 ft² Vertical tail span 𝑏œ™ 12.4 ft Vertical tail aspect ratio 𝐴𝑅œ™ 1.4 MAC for vertical tail 𝑐œ™ 9.5 ft Chord root for vertical tail 𝐶𝑟œ™ 12.9 ft Chord tip for vertical tail 𝐶𝑡œ™ 4.83 ft Vertical tail quarter chord sweep angle Λr/~ 45° Horizontal distance from cg to ac of the vertical tail 𝑙œ™ 17 ft Vertical distance from cg to ac of the vertical tail 𝑧œ 5 ft Angle of incidence for the tail 𝑖™ -1 Table 6: Table 5: Lockheed JetStar Vertical Tail Parameters A.2.4 MATLAB Results The following tables (7,8 and 9) displays the recorded values obtained from the developed Matlab code (APPENDIX B) and compared against the value provided in appendix B of “Flight Stability and Automatic Control” (figure 8) Pitching Moment coefficients MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B 𝑪 𝑳 𝒂 4.7 5 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂 -0.5 -0.8 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂 -5 -3 𝑪 𝒎 𝒒 -10.31 -8 𝑪 𝑳 𝜹𝒆 0.43 0.4 𝑪 𝒎 𝜹𝒆 -0.944 -0.81 Table 7: Tail Contribution Results Comparison
  21. 21. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 21 Yawing Moment Derivatives MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B 𝑪 𝒏 𝑩 0.121 0.137 𝑪 𝒏 𝒑 -0.148 -0.14 𝑪 𝒏 𝒓 -0.101 -0.16 𝑪 𝒏 𝜹𝒂 0.0055 0.0075 𝑪 𝒏 𝜹𝒓 -0.064 -0.063 Table 8: Yawing Moment Derivatives Rolling Moment Derivatives MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B 𝑪𝒍 𝑩 -0.103 -0.103 𝑪𝒍 𝜹𝒂 0.025 0.054 𝑪𝒍 𝜹𝒓 0.029 0.029 𝑪𝒍 𝒑 -0.523 -0.37 𝑪 𝒚 𝑩 --0.6372 -0.72 𝑪𝒍 𝒓 0.3292 0.11 𝑪 𝒚 𝜹𝒓 0.175 0.175 Table 9: Rolling Moment Derivation
  22. 22. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 22 PHASE B: DIGITAL DATCOM The US Airforce Stability (USAF) and Control Digital DATCOM is a program which runs on a computer. It is a technique for estimating the longitudinal, control stability and dynamic derivatives of a fixed wing aircraft. Moreover, it’s widely used in the aerospace industry. Digital DATCOM is a program which requires an input file which contains certain geometric description of an aircraft, the output of this are the corresponding stability coefficients according to the specified flight conditions. Furthermore, the output file of DATCOM can be imported into MATLAB through specified function. B.1. DATCOM Input File Firstly, building the input file is the most significant and time-consuming task of the Digital DATCOM process. The input file contains two basic sets of data, namely: • Configuration of the aircraft in terms of Fuselage, Wing, Tails, Propulsion, Flaps, CG and Moment of Inertia. • • Flight conditions in terms of altitude, Reynolds Number, Mach Number and Angle of Attack. B.2. DATCOM Output File The output file is produced after the input file is processed at chosen flight conditions and geometric values of the aircraft. The output consists of the following data: • Input file reprint with error checks. • Aerodynamic calculations and Stability Coefficients. B.3. Aircraft Intuitive Design (AID) The Aircraft Intuitive Design, AID is an application invented by a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. AID is integrated into MATLAB which aids in the process of understanding the process of Aircraft Design. Moreover, this application illustrates how various design characteristics impact the way an aircraft flies by interfacing user-friendly modelling through quick aerodynamic study. AID interfaces with the Digital DATCOM, due to this AID has been used below to design a conceptual Jetstar 3D model using dimensions of Lockheed Jetstar. The AID 3D model can be seen from appendix c, from which it was used to generate an input file for DATCOM.
  23. 23. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 23 B.4. DATCOM input Parameters Using the parameters of the aircraft in the AID 3D Model tool, the flight condition is provided as shown in table 10; NMACH 1 MACH 0.20 NALPHA 10 ALSCHD 0°,2°,4°,6°,8°,10°,12°,14°,16°,18° WT 38,200 lbs. Table 10: Flight Conditions Table 11 Illustrates the input parameters of horizontal and vertical distances measured from a reference point which is defined to be the aircraft nose. XCG 44.9762 ft. ZCG 0 ft. XW 27 ft. ZW 0.46 ft. ALIW 0° XH 52 ft. ZH 2.62 ft. ALIH -1° XV 50 ft. ZV 0.79 ft. Table 11: Horizontal and Vertical Distances from Reference point (Aircraft nose) Table 12 Illustrates the selected airfoils for the type of Wing, Horizontal tail and Vertical tail. Wing NACA-W-4-2412 Horizontal Tail NACA-H-4-0012 Vertical Tail NACA-V-4-0012 Table 12: Selected Airfoils Table 13 Illustrates the Geometric characteristics of the wing, horizontal tail and vertical tail.
  24. 24. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 24 Wing Horizontal Tail Vertical Tail CHRDR 12 ft. 9 ft. 11.5 ft. CHRDBP 8.6 ft. 7.5 ft. 3 ft. CHRDTP 5 ft. 3 ft. 4 ft. SSPN 26 ft. 12 ft. 6 ft. SSPNE 24 ft. 10 ft. 4 ft. SSPNOP 17.4 ft. 9.6 ft. 0 ft. SAVSI 30° 25° 20° SAVSO 30° 25° 0° CHSTAT 0.25 0.25 0.25 Table 13: Geometric characteristics of Wing and Tails Figure 16 below Illustrates the DATCOM Digital Input coding. Figure 11: DATCOM Digital Input Coding
  25. 25. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 25 B.5. Digital DATCOM Output Results Figure 17 displays the Digital DATCOM output file displaying the stability coefficient results obtained from the input file. Figure 12: Digital DATCOM Output Coding Results
  26. 26. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 26 B.5. Results Comparison Table 14, 15 and 16 illustrates the comparison of longitudinal and control stability coefficients results achieved by MATLAB, Digital DATCOM against Appendix B (figure 8) values. Pitching Moment coefficients MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B DATCOM 𝑪 𝑳 𝒂 4.7 5 2.045 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂 -0.5 -0.8 -0.5518 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂 -5 -3 - 𝑪 𝒎 𝒒 -10.31 -8 -6.338 𝑪 𝑳 𝜹𝒆 0.43 0.4 - 𝑪 𝒎 𝜹𝒆 -0.944 -0.81 - Table 14: pitching moment Results comparison Yawing Moment coefficients MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B DATCOM 𝑪 𝒏 𝑩 0.121 0.137 -0.05725 𝑪 𝒏 𝒑 -0.148 -0.14 -0.05180 𝑪 𝒏 𝒓 -0.101 -0.16 -0.02380 𝑪 𝒏 𝜹𝒂 0.0055 0.0075 - 𝑪 𝒏 𝜹𝒓 -0.064 -0.063 - Table 15: yawing moment Results comparison Rolling Moment coefficients MATLAB results JetStar Appendix B DATCOM 𝑪𝒍 𝑩 -0.103 -0.103 -0.1684 𝑪𝒍 𝜹𝒂 0.025 0.054 - 𝑪𝒍 𝜹𝒓 0.029 0.029 - 𝑪𝒍 𝒑 -0.523 -0.37 -0.1241 𝑪 𝒚 𝑩 --0.6372 -0.72 0.2268 𝑪𝒍 𝒓 0.3292 0.11 0.3343 𝑪 𝒚 𝜹𝒓 0.175 0.175 - Table 16: yawing moment Results comparison
  27. 27. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 27 PHASE C: THE LONGITUDINAL AND LATERAL STABILITY CHARACTERISTICS OF JETSTAR The motion of the aircraft is demonstrated using 3 translational and rotational equations these equations can be analyzed through decoupling the equations of motions into longitudinal and lateral equations. Where the longitudinal equations embody z-force, x-force and pitching moment equations and the lateral embody Y-force, rolling and yawing equations. For the ease of analyzing these equations the following assumptions are considered • The motion of the airplane can be analyzed by separating the equations into two groups • the aircraft in motion consists of small disturbance from its equilibrium flight conditions • all aerodynamic forces and moments are linear functions of the flight variables disturbances Moreover, these equations are represented in a second order differential form to mimic a second order system. C.1 Stick fixed longitudinal motion the pure pitching motion equation is expressed as From which the equation can be compared with the standard characteristic equation of 2nd ordered system thereby the damping ratio and the undamped natural frequency by inspection can be written as The roots of the characteristic equation indicates what type of response the aircraft will have if the roots are real the response will either be pure divergence or pure substance depending on its sign if the roots are no complex the motion will be either Damped or undamped sinusoidal oscillation the period of the of the oscillation is related to the imaginary part of the root is expressed as; The time to half amplitude when the second order system is stable or the time to double amplitude when the system is unstable is estimated using the equation shown below: (32) (33) (34) (35)
  28. 28. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 28 Moreover, the number of cycles to double or half amplitude based on estimated using: When studying the behavior of an aircraft in free flight, it is essential to analyze the free response of an aircraft to disturbance without any control input in the longitudinal motion the disturbed motion is characterized by 2 distinct oscillating modes, these are. The long-period mode in which the aircrafts experiences a gradual interchange in kinetic and potential energy at large amplitude variation of airspeed pitch angle and altitude at almost no change in the angle of attack. This mode this mode is referred to as the phugoid mode. This motion occurs very slowly that the effects of inertia forces and damping forces are relatively low. The short-period mode in which the aircraft experiences a rapid pitching about the center of gravity. The short period mode is a heavily damped oscillation with a short time period occurring at nearly constant speeds The aircraft’s longitudinal motion can be illustrated by a state space model based on a set linearized first order differential equations that yields the following representation (36) (37) Figure 13; Phugoid mode oscillation Figure 14; Short-period mode oscillations
  29. 29. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 29 Utilizing the above state space representation, the Eigen values and can then be determined to determine whether the aircraft longitudinal motion is stable or not. In addition, certain assumption can also be considered to approximate the stability of both modes. Long period approximation The long period mode can be approximated by neglecting the pitching moment equation and assuming that the change in angle of attack is negligible in other terms; Hence the SS model yields the following characteristic equation Where the frequency and the damping ratio can be expressed by as Short mode approximation The short Mode can be approximated by dropping the X force equation and considering ∆𝑢 equals 0 thus The SS model yields the following characteristic equation Where the frequency and the damping ratio can be expressed as; (37) (38) (40) (39) (41) (42) (43)
  30. 30. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 30 C.1.1 Estimation of Longitudinal modes of Motion All the calculations for longitudinal derivatives are performed with respect to Standard Sea Level conditions. Density 0.00238 slug/ft Mach Number 0.20 Gravitational Constant 32.2 ft/s² Dynamic Pressure 59.228 lb/ft² Weight 38,200 lb. Free Stream Velocity 223.096 ft/s Wingspan 53.75 ft Mean Aerodynamic Chord 10.93 ft Mass 1187.29 slugs Moment of Inertia in x axis 118,773 slug.ft² Moment of Inertia in y axis 135,869 slug.ft² Moment of Inertia in z axis 243,504 slug.ft² Figure 15; predefined conditions and geometric parameters Table 16 illustrating the Longitudinal Stability coefficients depicted in figure 8. 𝑪 𝑳 0.737 𝑪 𝑫 0.095 𝑪 𝑫 𝟎 0.095 𝑪 𝑳 𝒂 5.0 𝑪 𝑫 𝒂 0.75 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂 -0.80 𝑪 𝑳 𝒂̇ 0.0 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂̇ -3.0 𝑪𝒍 𝒒 0.0 𝑪 𝒎 𝒒 -10.0959 𝑪 𝑳 𝑴 0.0 𝑪 𝑫 𝑴 0.0 𝑪 𝒎 𝑴 -.05 𝑪 𝑳 𝜹𝒆 0.4 𝑪 𝒎 𝜹𝒆 -0.81 𝑪 𝒛 𝒂̇ -2.2624 𝑪 𝒛 𝒒 -4.6229 𝑪 𝒛 𝜹𝒆 -0.5821 𝑿 𝜹 𝒆 15.7358 𝑪 𝒎 𝒖 1.0 𝑪 𝑳 𝟎 0.737 Table 17: Longitudinal stability coefficients The table below illustrates the longitudinal derivatives estimated with the use of MATLAB.
  31. 31. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 31 𝑿 𝒖 -0.0230 𝑿 𝒘 -0.0016 𝑿 𝒒 0 𝒁 𝒖 -0.1788 𝒁 𝒘 -0.6180 𝒁 𝒘̇ -0.0067 𝒁 𝒂 -137.8841 𝒁 𝒂̇ -1.4998 𝒁 𝒒 -3.065 𝒁 𝜹𝒆 -15.7538 𝑴 𝒖 0.0116 𝑴 𝒘 -0.0093 𝑴 𝒘̇ -0.00085144 𝑴 𝒂 -2.0748 𝑴 𝒂̇ -0.1900 𝑴 𝒒 -0.5065 𝑴 𝜹𝒆 -2.093 Table 18: Longitudinal derivatives results C.1.2 Longitudinal Modes of Motion This section estimates the Long period and Short Period Exact and Approximate values using the State space model of the Longitudinal Derivatives. It also estimates the time to half amplitude, Number of cycles to half amplitude and Period of both modes of motion. State Space Representation ¬ ∆𝒖̇ ∆𝒘̇ ∆𝒒̇ ∆𝜽̇ ® = ¬ 𝑿 𝒖 𝑿 𝒘 𝟎 −𝒈 𝒁 𝒖 𝒁 𝒘 𝒖 𝟎 𝟎 𝑴 𝒖 + 𝑴 𝒘̇ 𝒁 𝒖 𝑴 𝒘 + 𝑴 𝒘̇ 𝒁 𝒘 𝑴 𝒒 + 𝑴 𝒘̇ 𝒖 𝟎 𝟎 𝟎 𝟎 𝟏 𝟎 ® ¬ ∆𝒖 ∆𝒘 ∆𝒒 ∆𝜽 ® = ¬ −. 𝟎𝟐𝟑𝟎 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟏𝟔 𝟎 −𝟑𝟐. 𝟐 −𝟎. 𝟏𝟕𝟖𝟖 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟏𝟖𝟎 𝟐𝟐𝟑. 𝟎𝟗𝟔 𝟎 𝟎. 𝟎𝟏𝟏𝟕 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟖𝟖 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟗𝟔𝟓 𝟎 𝟎 𝟎 𝟏 𝟎 ®¬ ∆𝒖 ∆𝒘 ∆𝒒 ∆𝜽 ® With the aid of MATLAB, the characteristic equation and the eigenvalues of it are estimated: | 𝝀𝑰 − 𝑨| = 𝟎 Where, 𝑨 = ¬ −. 𝟎𝟐𝟑𝟎 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟏𝟔 𝟎 −𝟑𝟐. 𝟐 −𝟎. 𝟏𝟕𝟖𝟖 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟏𝟖𝟎 𝟐𝟐𝟑. 𝟎𝟗𝟔 𝟎 𝟎. 𝟎𝟏𝟏𝟕 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟖𝟖 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟗𝟔𝟓 𝟎 𝟎 𝟎 𝟏 𝟎 ® Hence the characteristic equation is: 𝝀 𝟒 + 𝟏. 𝟑𝟑𝟕𝟓𝝀 𝟑 + 𝟐. 𝟒𝟏𝟕𝟖𝝀 𝟐 + 𝟎. 𝟒𝟑𝟔𝟗𝝀 + 𝟎. 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 = 𝟎
  32. 32. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 32 Thus, the Eigenvalues are: 𝝀 𝟏,𝟐 = −𝟎. 𝟔𝟎𝟒𝟎 ± 𝒊 𝟏. 𝟑𝟐𝟕𝟖 𝝀 𝟑,𝟒 = −𝟎. 𝟎𝟔𝟒𝟖 ± 𝒊 𝟎. 𝟑𝟓𝟗𝟔 The Table below illustrates the results of the time to half amplitude, Number of cycles to half amplitude and Period of both modes of motion. Long Period (Phugoid) Short Period 𝝀 𝟑,𝟒 = −𝟎. 𝟎𝟔𝟒𝟖 ± 𝒊 𝟎. 𝟑𝟓𝟗𝟔 𝝀 𝟏,𝟐 = −𝟎. 𝟔𝟎𝟒𝟎 ± 𝒊 𝟏. 𝟑𝟐𝟕𝟖 𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 = 𝟏𝟎. 𝟔𝟗 𝒔 𝑡¾q•h = 1.4181 𝑠 𝑵 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 = 𝟎. 𝟔𝟏𝟐𝟒 𝒄𝒚𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝑁¾q•h = 0.2426 𝑐𝑦𝑐𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 = 𝟏𝟕. 𝟒𝟕𝟐𝟕 𝒔 𝑃𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑑 = 4.7320 𝑠 Table 19: Long and short period results using SS model C.1.3 Long Period Approximation Table 4.7 below illustrates the Long period approximation using appropriate approximation methods and equations 38,29 and 40. 𝝎 𝒏 𝒑 0.1606 𝜻 𝒑 0.0717 𝝀 𝒑 −0.0115 ± 𝑖 0.1602 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 39.2130 s 𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 60.1483 s 𝑵 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 1.5339 cycles Table 20: Long period approximations C.1.4 Short Period Approximation Table 4.7 below illustrates the short period approximation using appropriate approximation methods and equations 41,42 and 43. 𝝎 𝒏 𝒑 1.5453 𝜻 𝒑 0.4260 𝝀 𝒑 −0.6583 ± 𝑖 1.3980 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 4.4943 s 𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 1.0530 s 𝑵 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 0.2343 cycles Table 21: Short period approximations
  33. 33. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 33 C.1.5 Comparison of Results Modes Approximate Method Exact Method Difference 𝝀 𝟑,𝟒 = −0.0115 ± 𝑖 0.1602 𝝀 𝟑,𝟒 = −0.0648 ± 𝑖 0.3596 Long Period tÈÉÊL = 60.1483 s tÈÉÊL = 10.69 s 82.227 % NÈÉÊL = 1.5339 cycles NÈÉÊL = 0.6124 cycles 60.070 % Period = 39.2130 s Period = 17.4727 s 55.441 % 𝝀 𝟏,𝟐 = −0.6583 ± 𝑖 1.3980 𝝀 𝟏,𝟐 = −0.6040 ± 𝑖 1.3278 Short Period tÈÉÊL = 1.0530 s tÈÉÊL = 1.1481 s 8.283 % NÈÉÊL = 0.2343 cyc NÈÉÊL = 0.2426 cyc 3.421 % Period = 4.4943 s Period = 4.7320 s 5.023 % Table 22: Results comparison From table 22, it can be observed that the short period approximation provides more accurate approximations than the long periods approximations method this is evident by the difference in approximations between both methods and the exact calculation method C.2.1 Estimations of Lateral modes of Motion This section involves the use of MATLAB to estimate the lateral derivatives of Lockheed Jetstar using the lateral Derivatives provided in (figure 8). The Table below illustrates the lateral directional stability coefficients 𝑪 𝒚 𝑩 -0.72 𝑪𝒍 𝑩 -0.103 𝑪 𝒏 𝑩 0.137 𝑪 𝒚 𝒑 0.0 𝑪𝒍 𝒑 -0.37 𝑪 𝒏 𝒑 -0.14 𝑪 𝑳 𝒓 0.11 𝑪 𝒏 𝒓 -0.16 𝑪𝒍 𝜹𝒂 0.054 𝑪 𝒏 𝜹𝒂 0.0075 𝑪 𝒚 𝜹𝒓 0.175 𝑪𝒍 𝜹𝒓 0.029 𝑪 𝒏 𝜹𝒓 -0.063 Table 23: Lateral stability coefficients
  34. 34. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 34 The table below illustrates the results of the Lateral directional derivatives estimated with the aid of MATLAB. 𝒀 𝜷 -19.4851 𝑵 𝜷 0.9702 𝑳 𝜷 -1.4955 𝒀 𝒑 0.000 𝑵 𝒑 -0.1193 𝑳 𝒑 -0.6462 𝒀 𝒓 0.000 𝑵 𝒓 -0.1363 𝑳 𝒓 0.1921 𝒀 𝜹𝒂 0.000 𝑵 𝜹𝒂 0.0531 𝑵 𝜹𝒓 -0.4462 𝑳 𝜹𝒂 0.7840 𝑳 𝜹𝒓 0.2054 Table 24: Lateral stability derivatives This section estimates the Dutch roll, Spiral and Roll modes of Lateral Stability. Applying Exact and Approximate methods using the State space model of the Longitudinal Derivatives. It also estimates the time to half amplitude, Number of cycles to half amplitude and Period of both modes of motion. ⎣ ⎢ ⎢ ⎡∆𝜷̇ ∆𝒑̇ ∆𝒓̇ ∆𝝓̇ ⎦ ⎥ ⎥ ⎤ = ⎣ ⎢ ⎢ ⎢ ⎡ 𝒀 𝑩 𝒖 𝟎 𝒀 𝒑 𝒖 𝟎 −(𝟏 − 𝒀 𝒓 𝒖 𝟎 ) 𝒈𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 𝟎 𝒖 𝟎 𝑳 𝜷 𝑳 𝒑 𝑳 𝒓 𝟎 𝑵 𝜷 𝑵 𝒑 𝑵 𝒓 𝟎 𝟎 𝟏 𝟎 𝟎 ⎦ ⎥ ⎥ ⎥ ⎤ ¬ ∆𝜷 ∆𝒑 ∆𝒓 ∆𝝓 ® = ¬ −𝟎. 𝟎𝟖𝟕𝟑 𝟎 −𝟏 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟐𝟓 −𝟏. 𝟒𝟗𝟓𝟓 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟒𝟔𝟐 𝟎. 𝟏𝟗𝟐𝟏 𝟎 𝟎. 𝟗𝟕𝟎𝟐 −𝟎. 𝟏𝟏𝟗𝟑 −𝟎. 𝟏𝟑𝟔𝟑 𝟎 𝟎 𝟏 𝟎 𝟎 ®¬ ∆𝜷 ∆𝒑 ∆𝒓 ∆𝝓 ® With the aid of MATLAB, the characteristic equation and the eigenvalues are found. |𝝀𝑰 − 𝑨| = 𝟎 Where, 𝑨 = ¬ −𝟎. 𝟎𝟖𝟕𝟑 𝟎 −𝟏 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟐𝟓 −𝟏. 𝟒𝟗𝟓𝟓 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟒𝟔𝟐 𝟎. 𝟏𝟗𝟐𝟏 𝟎 𝟎. 𝟗𝟕𝟎𝟐 −𝟎. 𝟏𝟏𝟗𝟑 −𝟎. 𝟏𝟑𝟔𝟑 𝟎 𝟎 𝟏 𝟎 𝟎 ®
  35. 35. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 35 Therefore, the characteristic equation is: 𝝀 𝟒 + 𝟎. 𝟖𝟔𝟗𝟖𝝀 𝟑 + 𝟏. 𝟏𝟒𝟗𝟓𝝀 𝟐 + 𝟎. 𝟕𝟕𝟕𝟔𝝀 + 𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟒 = 𝟎 The Eigenvalues are: 𝝀 𝑫𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 = −𝟎. 𝟎𝟔𝟗𝟓 ± 𝒊 𝟏. 𝟎𝟐𝟒𝟏 𝝀 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒍 = −𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟔 𝝀 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍 = −𝟎. 𝟕𝟑𝟗𝟏 The table below illustrates the use of the eigenvalues found to estimate the time to half amplitude, Number of cycles to half amplitude and Period of all the modes. Dutch Roll Mode Spiral Mode Roll Mode 𝝀 𝑫𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 = −𝟎. 𝟎𝟔𝟗𝟓 ± 𝒊 𝟏. 𝟎𝟐𝟒𝟏 𝝀 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒍 = −𝟎. 𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟔 𝝀 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍 = −𝟎. 𝟕𝟑𝟗𝟏 𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 = 𝟏𝟎. 𝟓𝟓𝟎𝟐 𝒔 𝑡×•ØÙ•Ú = 1155 𝑠 𝑡¾q•h = 0.9378 𝑠 𝑵 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 = 𝟏. 𝟕𝟏𝟗 𝒄𝒚𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒔 - - 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 = 𝟔. 𝟏𝟑𝟓 𝒔 - - Table 25: Dutch roll, spiral mode and roll mode C.2.2. Spiral Approximation The Table below demonstrates the results of Spiral Approximation. 𝝀 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒂𝒍 −𝟎. 𝟎𝟏𝟏𝟕 𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒃𝒍𝒆 59.4404 𝑠 Table 26: Spiral mode approximation C.2.3. Roll Approximation The Table below demonstrates the results of Roll Approximation. 𝝀 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍 −𝟎. 𝟔𝟒𝟔𝟐 𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 1.0727 𝑠 Table 27: Roll mode approximation C.2.4. Dutch Roll Approximation The Table below demonstrates the results of Dutch Roll Approximation. 𝝎 𝒏 0.9910 𝜻 0.1108 𝝀 −0.1098 ± i 0.9849 Period 6.3401 s 𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 6.3117 s 𝑵 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇 0.9955 cycles Table 28: Dutch roll approximation
  36. 36. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 36 C.2.5. Comparison of Exact and Approximate Method Results Modes Approximate Exact Difference Spiral 𝜆 = −0.0117 𝜆 = −0.005 57.264 % 𝑡×•ØÙ•Ú = 59.4404 𝑠 𝑡×•ØÙ•Ú = 138.6 𝑠 57.114 % Roll 𝜆 = −0.6462 𝜆 = −0.7268 11.089 % 𝑡¾q•h = 1.0727 𝑠 𝑡¾q•h = 0.9534 𝑠 11.121 % Dutch Roll 𝝀 𝑫𝒖𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 = −0.1098 ± i 0.9849 𝜆ÜØ™r¾ d••• = −0.0695 ± 𝑖 1.0241 Real: 37.76% Imaginary: 6.719% 𝑡×•ØÙ•Ú = 6.3117 𝑠 𝑡¾q•h = 10.5502 𝑠 40.174 % 𝑁¾q•h = 0.9955 𝑠 𝑁¾q•h = 1.719 𝑠 42.088 % Period = 6.3401 s Period = 6.135 s 3.235 % Table 29: Results comparison between the three modes
  37. 37. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 37 3. GRAPHICAL RESULTS This graph illustrates the response of x-velocity (forward speed) and z-velocity (vertical speed) by Elevator control input of 5 degrees. The graph shows that there is damping in both x and z velocity component before 60 seconds and after that it vanishes. This graph illustrates the response of x-velocity (forward speed) and z-velocity (vertical speed) by Elevator control input of 5 degrees. The graph shows oscillations in both x and z velocity component till 60 seconds after that the oscillation converges
  38. 38. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 38 This graph illustrates the response of change in Roll rate, Roll angle, Sideslip and Yaw rate by Rudder deflection of 5 degrees. The aircraft isn’t experiencing oscillations in Roll rate and Roll angle. The aircraft is experiencing small oscillations in sideslip and yaw rate until 25 seconds after that it gradually becomes stable. This graph illustrates the response of Roll angle and Roll rate by Aileron control input of 5 degrees. The change in Side slip and Yaw rate is negligible.
  39. 39. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 39 The above bode diagram depicts the plot of magnitude and phase angle against the frequency. At high frequencies, the amplitude ratio is low indicating that the effect of the elevator on the pitch altitude within the following range of frequency is negligibly small.
  40. 40. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 40 4. CONCLUSION In order to estimate the longitudinal and lateral stability control coefficients of the Lockheed Jetstar at sea level, codes were developed from the basis of “ASs on the for MATLAB and DATCOM. The results that were obtained from MATLAB and DATCOM such as the coefficients Where compared to those in appendix B in “Flight stability and Automatic Controls”. It was observed That the results obtained is slightly different between them and those in appendix B(figure 8), since some geometric parameters were assumed as they where not provided in the aircraft data sheet. The longitudinal static stability coefficients that were obtained from MATLAB and DATCOM Confirm that the aircraft Possesses Static longitudinal stability. The weathercock coefficients also provide that the aircraft is directionally stable from the roll static stability coefficients, in addition. Both methods, exact and approximation, were used to estimate the modes of the longitudinal and lateral motions. It can also be noted throughout the report that short period approximations are more accurate than phugoid approximations and the roll approximation has a more enhanced approximation than spiral and Dutch roll approximations. MATLAB DATCOM 𝑪 𝒎 𝒂 - 0.5 - 0.5518 𝑪 𝒏 𝜷 0.121 - 0.05725 𝑪𝒍 𝜷 - 0.103 - 0.1684 Figure 16; comparision of matlab and datcom results
  41. 41. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 41 5. REFERENCES • C.Nelson, R., 1998. Flight Stability and Automatic Control. 2nd ed. Singapore: McGraw-Hill Book Co. • Airvectors.net. (2019). The Lockheed Jetstar & Rockwell Sabreliner. [online] Available at: https://airvectors.net/avjetst.html [Accessed 29 Oct. 2019]. • Mathworks.com. (2019). Building Graphical Aircraft Design Tools Video. [online] Available at: https://www.mathworks.com/videos/MATLAB-and-simulink-robotics-arena-building- interactive-design-tools-1509569729395.html [Accessed 24 Nov. 2019]. • Mathworks.com. (2019). MATLAB and Simulink Robotics Arena. [online] Available at: https://www.mathworks.com/videos/series/MATLAB-and-simulink-robotics-arena.html [Accessed 14 Oct. 2019]. • En.wikipedia.org. (2019). United States Air Force Stability and Control Digital DATCOM. [online] Available at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Air_Force_Stability_and_Control_Digital_DAT COM [Accessed 7 Nov 2019]. • Forum.flightgear.org. (2019). FlightGear forum • View topic - create a DATCOM input file. [online] Available at: https://forum.flightgear.org/viewtopic.php?f=36&t=12959 [Accessed 24 Dec. 2019].
  42. 42. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 42 APPENDEX A : LOCKHEED DIMENTIONS
  43. 43. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 43 APPENDIX B: MATLAB CODING
  44. 44. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 44
  45. 45. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 45
  46. 46. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 46
  47. 47. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 47
  48. 48. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 48
  49. 49. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 49
  50. 50. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 50
  51. 51. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 51 APPENDIX C: Lockheed JetStar Created by AID Figure 17: Top View of Lockheed Jetstar . Figure 18: Side View of Lockheed Jetstar
  52. 52. Muhammed Ahnuf FLIHT VEHICLE STABILITY AND CONTROL 52 Figure 19: Front View of Lockheed Jetstar Figure 20: Isometric View of Lockheed Jetstar

